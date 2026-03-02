Novo Nordisk announces more than 400 million euro expansion in its manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland

Bagsværd, Denmark, 2 March 2026 – Novo Nordisk today announced an investment of 432 million euro (approx. DKK 3.2 billion) in its facility in Monksland, Athlone, Ireland. This tabletting facility will provide significant additional manufacturing capacity for current and future Novo Nordisk GLP-1 treatments.

The investment is a major strategic milestone for the company, which further reinforces Novo Nordisk’s long-term commitment to Ireland and global healthcare innovation. It provides Novo Nordisk with additional manufacturing capabilities for oral products, enhances supply, and allows Ireland to serve as a critical hub for servicing markets outside the US. The investment will support the upgrade and retrofit of the existing facility and enhance Novo Nordisk’s capacity to manufacture oral GLP-1s.

“With the investment in the Athlone facility, Novo Nordisk is expanding its production capacities for oral products, which will strengthen our ability to meet both current and future demand, outside the US,” added Kasper Bødker Mejlvang, EVP CMC & Product Supply, Novo Nordisk. “This investment, a historic milestone for Novo Nordisk in Ireland, marks our continued commitment to Ireland and our highly skilled employees in Athlone while allowing us to make a difference for millions of people living with serious chronic diseases.”

The plant’s existing 260 employees will focus on delivering the highest-quality oral treatments to patients in an efficient and environmentally sustainable way. The entire project at the site, covering 45 acres (18 hectares), will create up to 500 construction jobs. The construction projects, which have already begun, will be finalised gradually from the end of 2027 through 2028.

