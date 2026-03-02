eQ Plc has released the 2025 Annual Report and the Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies

eQ Plc Annual Financial Report

2 March 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

eQ Plc´s Annual Report, which includes the Report by the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies and the Sustainability Report, is enclosed to this release and has also been published on eQ’s website www.eQ.fi.

The Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies and the Corporate Governance Statement are also published as separate attachments to this release. eQ has also published as an attachment to this release an updated Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies which will be handled in the Annual General Meeting of 24 March 2026.

eQ publishes the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the consolidated financial statement has been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on ESEF financial statement.

Annual Report is enclosed to this release in PDF-format.

Helsinki 2 March 2026

eQ Plc

Additional information:

Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 709 2847

Taina Kyllönen, Chief HR and Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 582 2175

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the group total approximately EUR 13.8 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The share of the group’s parent company eQ Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.

Attachments