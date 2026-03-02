Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Global Market Overview 2026: A $2.8 Billion Market by 2032, Driven by Appliance Adoption, Pharmaceutical Cold Chain and Expanding Commercial Building Applications

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) - A Global Market Overview, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2025, global VIP demand was estimated at US$1.5 billion, expected to expand at a 13.6% CAGR in volume and a 9.8% CAGR in value from 2025 to 2032, reaching approximately 157 million square meters and US$2.8 billion by 2032. Expansion is propelled by increasing appliance adoption, steady growth in pharmaceutical cold chains, and a shift towards broader commercial use in building applications.

Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) represent cutting-edge thermal insulation technology with minimal thermal conductivity, typically between 0.002-0.008 W/m.K. This exceptional performance, coupled with their slim design and flexibility, makes VIPs ideal for demanding uses such as commercial and domestic refrigeration, temperature-controlled transportation systems, and construction applications. VIPs allow for thinner insulation without compromising performance, facilitating reduced size and weight for packaging, extended temperature retention for sensitive goods, and enhanced energy efficiency in devices. These attributes are vital in sectors where space and high-performance insulation are critical.

The global VIPs market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by stringent energy-efficiency regulations for appliances and building sectors, and a growing need for effective thermal protection in pharmaceutical and biotech cold chain logistics. Appliance manufacturers are the leading adopters, striving to meet efficiency standards, while stricter regulations in the pharmaceutical sector boost demand for high-performance insulation. Despite higher costs historically limiting VIP adoption in construction, usage is rising in space-constrained structures and high-performance retrofits across Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the global VIPs market, holding 65.6% market share in 2025, followed by Europe and North America. This dominance is attributed to large-scale appliance manufacturing, rapid cold chain infrastructure development, and increased use of VIPs in energy-efficient buildings. Asia-Pacific is projected to achieve the highest CAGR at 14.9% during 2025-2032, with demand potentially reaching 112 million square meters by 2032.

This growth is fueled by sustained demand from appliance makers, expanding pharmaceutical and food cold chains, and the transition from pilot to commercial-scale VIP applications in the construction sector, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea, where space limitations and efficiency standards favor VIP technology.

Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Analysis by Core Material

Globally, fiberglass dominated the VIP core material market in 2025, comprising about 69.7% of total volume, trailed by fumed silica, with other core materials accounting for a smaller portion. From 2022-2025, other core materials saw the fastest growth at a 12.7% CAGR, due to early-stage adoption rather than significant substitution. From 2025-2032, growth rates are expected to align more closely, with other core materials growing at a 15.1% CAGR, and fumed silica following.

Innovations such as recycled rigid PU foam powder and bio-based cellulose aerogel cores are driving this growth by offering high sustainability and performance, while improvements continue in traditional fiberglass and fumed silica formulations. Despite these advancements, fiberglass is forecast to maintain its leadership due to cost-effectiveness, established manufacturing processes, and widespread adoption in appliance and cold-chain applications.

Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Analysis by Envelope Material

In terms of value, metalized laminates led the global VIPs market in 2025, accounting for about 72% of total value, with aluminum foils covering the remainder. Value growth from 2022-2025 was modest, with aluminum foil-based VIPs under slight pressure and metalized laminates making gentle gains.

Over 2025-2032, metalized laminates are anticipated to lead value growth with a 10% CAGR, outperforming aluminum foils, supported by superior barrier capabilities and compatibility with cutting-edge sealing technologies. Recent innovations in envelope materials, including self-healing films and high-barrier multilayer laminates, enhance long-term vacuum stability and durability, sustaining aluminum foils in cost-sensitive segments while reinforcing the market dominance of metalized laminate-based VIPs.

Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Analysis by Application

Globally, refrigerators and freezers are key drivers of VIP demand, comprising approximately 78% of total volumes in 2025, as appliance energy-efficiency standards worldwide underscore the need for high-performance, ultra-thin insulation. Following fluctuating growth in 2022-2023, volume demand accelerated from 2024, spurred by recovery in appliance manufacturing, heightened replacement needs, and increased VIP integration in large-capacity, premium, and ultra-low-temperature refrigeration models. This trend mirrors a structural shift in appliance design, with VIPs increasingly being used to enhance efficiency ratings while maximizing internal storage capacity.

The building and construction sector, although smaller in absolute volume, is the fastest-growing application, with a 14.3% CAGR forecast between 2025-2032. Growth in this area is driven by VIP adoption in space-constrained constructions, retrofits, and high-performance envelopes where conventional insulation thickness poses limitations, particularly in Europe and parts of Asia-Pacific. By 2032, total VIP volumes are expected to reach 156.7 thousand m2, highlighting not just the continued prominence of refrigeration applications but also the expanding use in buildings and other emerging sectors as costs diminish and material durability increases.

