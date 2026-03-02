Aramid Fibers (Para and Meta) Global Market Overview 2026: Asia-Pacific Leads Demand Growth as EV Materials, Fiber-Optic Expansion and Advanced Spinning Technologies Drive Capacity Expansion

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aramid Fibers (Para and Meta) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This global report on Aramid Fibers analyzes the market based on type and application for the period 2022-2032 with projections from 2025 to 2032 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$.

This report also reveals historical and current aramid fibers installed production capacities and future expansions by all aramid fibers manufacturers across the globe. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of aramid fibers industry.



The global aramid fibers market reached about US$3.9 billion in 2025, supported by rising safety regulations, rapid telecom infrastructure upgrades, defense modernization efforts, and increased adoption of high-performance materials across industrial and mobility applications. Para-aramid maintained a strong lead due to its superior strength and broad functional uses, while meta-aramid sustained its role in thermal insulation and high-temperature protection. Significant application momentum was observed in Safety & Protection, friction materials, filtration media, and optical fiber cables, reflecting both regulatory pressures and investments in critical infrastructure.



By 2032, global demand is projected to reach 200 thousand metric tons and US$5.5 billion, growing at a 5.8% CAGR in volume and 5.1% CAGR in value from 2025 to 2032. Asia-Pacific remains both the largest and fastest-growing region, driven by industrial expansion, EV-related material needs, and accelerating fiber-optic deployments, while capacity additions across China and South Korea continue to reshape global supply dynamics. Ongoing technological advancements in aramid spinning, surface modification, chemical stabilization, and application-specific performance enhancement are expected to further strengthen market penetration and broaden end-use adoption over the forecast period.

Global Aramid Fibers Production Capacity Trends and Forecasts



The global aramid fiber industry recorded a combined 188 thousand metric tons of installed production capacity in 2025 and expected to reach 200 thousand metric tons by 2030, with para-aramid accounting for a dominant share. The competitive landscape is defined by a mix of long-established Western and Japanese producers, such as DuPont, Teijin, Kolon Industries, Toray Advanced Materials, Kamenskvolokno and Kermel, alongside rapidly expanding Chinese manufacturers including Yantai Tayho, Sinochem, and Sinopec Yizheng.

While DuPont remains the largest single producer with stable capacity in both para- and meta-aramid, capacity additions between 2020 and 2025 were overwhelmingly led by Asian players. Teijin increased its para-aramid capacity to 36.5 thousand tons, Kolon more than doubled to 15.3 thousand tons, and several Chinese firms collectively expanded capacity by over 20 thousand tons, reflecting the accelerating shift of global supply toward Asia.



A significant structural change is emerging as China transitions from a capacity-limited segment to a surplus-driven competitive force. Domestic para-aramid production has grown sharply, supported by companies such as Yantai Tayho, Sinochem International, Jiangsu Shengbang, and Qingdao Polybeautify, with plans to further scale by 2030. This expansion has intensified price-based competition, particularly in 2024-2025 when new Chinese capacity outpaced demand growth. International producers, including DuPont and Teijin, responded with aggressive pricing to defend market share, leveraging their economies of scale and brand strength.

However, the resulting price pressure has significantly eroded industry profitability, prompting strategic restructuring among global leaders. Teijin's announced closure of its Arnhem para-aramid pulp production facility in early 2025, driven by high costs and Asian competition, underscores the shifting economics of the sector. Meanwhile, DuPont's strategic decision to divest its Kevlar and Nomex businesses reflects a broader realignment as Western firms reallocate capital and exit asset-heavy segments under margin pressure.



Aramid Fibers Regional Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific clearly leading at 37.6% share of the global aramid fibers demand in terms of value in 2025. This strong position reflects rapid industrialization, expanding automotive manufacturing, large-scale telecom fiber deployment, and growing investments in safety, defense, and filtration technologies across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

North America stands as the second-largest and remains close behind, supported by robust defense spending, advanced aerospace production, and continuous demand for high-performance protective gear. Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific also emerges as the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 7.2%, fueled by capacity expansions, rising PPE adoption, and the broadening use of aramid fibers in EV components and next-generation communication networks.



Aramid Fibers Market Analysis by Product Type



In 2025, the global aramid fiber market is led prominently by Para-Aramid, which is dominant with 68.5% share. This leadership stems from its widespread use in high-performance applications such as ballistic protection, optical fiber cables, friction materials, and advanced composites where superior strength-to-weight ratios and heat resistance are critical.

Meta-Aramid, valued at US$1.2 billion, supported by steady demand in electrical insulation, filtration media, and heat-resistant apparel. Over the forecast period, Para-Aramid is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.2%, driven by rising defense spending, growth in 5G fiber-optic networks, and strengthened automotive safety regulations. Meta-Aramid will benefit from industrial heat-protection requirements and expansion in high-temperature filtration systems.



Aramid Fibers Market Analysis by Application



Safety & Protection standing out as the largest application at around 31% of total global aramid fibers demand in 2025. This dominance is reinforced by stringent global safety standards, heightened defense procurement, and accelerating adoption of high-performance protective gear across industrial, military, and firefighting sectors. Frictional Materials is the second-largest and remains structurally important due to continued growth in automotive and industrial braking systems.

Over the forecast period, Filtration emerges as the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.6%, propelled by rising environmental regulations, expansion of high-temperature industrial filtration, and greater demand from chemical processing. Safety & Protection follows closely, supported by sustained investment in personal protective equipment (PPE) and defense readiness worldwide.

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Aramid Fiber Production Capacities

Aramid Fiber Capacity Share by Company

Para-Aramid Fiber Capacity Share by Company

Meta-Aramid Fiber Capacity Share by Company

Key Global Players

AFChina Techtex

Bluestar Chengrand

DuPont

Guangdong Charming

Hebei Silicon Valley

Huvis

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Jiangsu Shengbang New Materials

Kamenskvolokno

Kermel

Kolon Industries

Qingdao Polybeautify Sci-Tech

Shandong Jufang New Materials

Shenma Industrial

Sinochem International

Sinopec Yizheng

Taekwang Industrial

Teijin

Toray Advanced Materials

X-Fiper New Materials (SRO Group)

Yantai Tayho

Aramid Fibers Market Report Scope



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2022-2024

2022-2024 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032

2025-2032 Units: Volume consumption in metric tons and Value market in US$

Volume consumption in metric tons and Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 21

Global Aramid Fibers Market by Geographic Region

North America (United States and Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of World

Global Aramid Fibers Market by Product Type

Para-Aramid Fibers

Meta-Aramid Fibers

Global Aramid Fibers Market by Application

Safety & Protection (Ballistic Protection, Cut Protection, Thermal Protection)

Electrical Insulation

Frictional Materials

Optical Fiber Cables

Tire Reinforcements

Filtration

Rubber Reinforcements (Automotive and Industrial Hoses, Conveyor and Power Transmissions Belts, Flow-lines and Umbilicals)

Other Applications (Civil Engineering, Composites, Engineering Plastics, Ropes and Cables, Electrical Components etc.)

Global Aramid Fibers Installed Production Capacity

Aramid Fibers Installed Production Capacity by Company

Aramid Fibers Installed Production Capacity by Country and Region

Para-Aramid Fibers Installed Production Capacity by Company

Meta-Aramid Fibers Installed Production Capacity by Company

