Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) for Oncology Global Report 2026: A $228 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Technological Advances, New Product Launches, Label Expansions, Increasing Prevalence

The global market for monoclonal antibodies in oncology is expected to grow from $129.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $228 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report provides detailed information on monoclonal antibodies in oncology. This report analyzes the market trends and includes global revenue ($ million) for the base year 2024, estimated data for 2025, and forecast data from 2025 through 2030. The report highlights the current and future market potential of monoclonal antibodies in oncology and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It includes regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities, as well as market projections for 2030 and the market share for key companies.







Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are a significant class of treatments in oncology, with extensive research establishing their role in fighting various cancers. These drugs are targeted therapies created using modern scientific techniques, including genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology. Unlike conventional treatments, such as chemotherapy, mAbs offer a more effective and targeted approach. They are predominantly produced in mammalian cell lines, such as Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells, and have been utilized in oncology since the discovery of the first therapeutic mAb in 1997.



The market for mAbs in oncology is rapidly evolving due to technological advances, new product launches, label expansions, increasing cancer prevalence and rising patient awareness. Market pressures include R&D spending, increasing competition, patent expiries and the introduction of new technologies. Monoclonal antibodies are used in advanced formats, such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecific T-cell engagers (BiTEs), targeting pro-tumorigenic compounds in the microenvironment and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs). Keytruda, the market's highest-selling drug, is a prime example of these innovations.



Report Scope



The market scope in this report is segmented by type, cancer type and region. By type, the market is segmented into humanized, human and chimeric. The cancer type segment is characterized into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lymphoma, leukemia, melanoma, multiple myeloma and other cancers.



The region covered in this study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The regional segment provides a detailed analysis of major countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and India.

In-depth analysis of the global markets for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for oncology

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales data) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a corresponding market share analysis based on type, cancer type and region

Facts and figures about market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic variables

Highlights of promising new advancements in monoclonal antibody-based nanoparticle therapy in cancer treatment, the emergence of next-generation therapeutic inhibitors, their potential and mechanism of action

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses

Review of the regulatory landscape featuring the U.S. premarket notifications and approvals with emphasis on recently approved products as well as products under development or in different stages of clinical trials

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Johnson & Johnson Services, AstraZeneca, and Amgen Inc

Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Gsk PLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Lilly Usa LLC.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $129.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $228 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Pharmaceutical Industry

Healthcare Expenditure

Aging Population

Geopolitical Risks, Trade Wars and Supply Chain Disruptions

Impact of Global Economic Growth (GDP) on the Pharmaceutical Sector

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitiveness in the Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Acceleration in Cancer Rates

Unmet Treatment Need and the Role of Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology

Increasing R&D Spending by Companies

Rise in Government Funding and Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

Market Restraints

High Cost of Monoclonal Antibodies

Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization

Shortage of Oncology Professionals

Market Opportunities

Potential of Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology

Emerging Markets

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies, Clinical Trial Analysis and Patent Analysis

Overview

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy

Emergent Biomarkers

Clinical Trial Analysis

Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Study

Clinical Trials Analysis by Status

Clinical Trials Analysis by Phase

Key Takeaways

Patent Analysis

Key Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology, by Type

Key Takeaways

Humanized

Human

Chimeric

Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology, by Cancer Type

Key Takeaways

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lymphoma

Leukemia

Melanoma

Multiple Myeloma

Other Cancers

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Landscape

Company Share Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in the Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology

ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

ESG Risk Ratings

Conclusion

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Abbreviations

Sources

