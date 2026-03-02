Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) for Oncology Global Report 2026: A $228 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Technological Advances, New Product Launches, Label Expansions, Increasing Prevalence

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies for Oncology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for monoclonal antibodies in oncology is expected to grow from $129.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $228 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
The report provides detailed information on monoclonal antibodies in oncology. This report analyzes the market trends and includes global revenue ($ million) for the base year 2024, estimated data for 2025, and forecast data from 2025 through 2030. The report highlights the current and future market potential of monoclonal antibodies in oncology and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It includes regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities, as well as market projections for 2030 and the market share for key companies.
Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are a significant class of treatments in oncology, with extensive research establishing their role in fighting various cancers. These drugs are targeted therapies created using modern scientific techniques, including genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology. Unlike conventional treatments, such as chemotherapy, mAbs offer a more effective and targeted approach. They are predominantly produced in mammalian cell lines, such as Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells, and have been utilized in oncology since the discovery of the first therapeutic mAb in 1997.
The market for mAbs in oncology is rapidly evolving due to technological advances, new product launches, label expansions, increasing cancer prevalence and rising patient awareness. Market pressures include R&D spending, increasing competition, patent expiries and the introduction of new technologies. Monoclonal antibodies are used in advanced formats, such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecific T-cell engagers (BiTEs), targeting pro-tumorigenic compounds in the microenvironment and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs). Keytruda, the market's highest-selling drug, is a prime example of these innovations.
Report Scope
The market scope in this report is segmented by type, cancer type and region. By type, the market is segmented into humanized, human and chimeric. The cancer type segment is characterized into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lymphoma, leukemia, melanoma, multiple myeloma and other cancers.
The region covered in this study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The regional segment provides a detailed analysis of major countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and India.
- 91 data tables and 59 additional tables
- In-depth analysis of the global markets for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for oncology
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales data) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a corresponding market share analysis based on type, cancer type and region
- Facts and figures about market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic variables
- Highlights of promising new advancements in monoclonal antibody-based nanoparticle therapy in cancer treatment, the emergence of next-generation therapeutic inhibitors, their potential and mechanism of action
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses
- Review of the regulatory landscape featuring the U.S. premarket notifications and approvals with emphasis on recently approved products as well as products under development or in different stages of clinical trials
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
- A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Johnson & Johnson Services, AstraZeneca, and Amgen Inc
Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Gsk PLC
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lilly Usa LLC.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Sanofi
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|229
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$129.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$228 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Healthcare Expenditure
- Aging Population
- Geopolitical Risks, Trade Wars and Supply Chain Disruptions
- Impact of Global Economic Growth (GDP) on the Pharmaceutical Sector
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competitiveness in the Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Acceleration in Cancer Rates
- Unmet Treatment Need and the Role of Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology
- Increasing R&D Spending by Companies
- Rise in Government Funding and Pharmaceutical R&D Spending
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Monoclonal Antibodies
- Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization
- Shortage of Oncology Professionals
- Market Opportunities
- Potential of Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology
- Emerging Markets
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies, Clinical Trial Analysis and Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy
- Emergent Biomarkers
- Clinical Trial Analysis
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Study
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Status
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Phase
- Key Takeaways
- Patent Analysis
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology, by Type
- Key Takeaways
- Humanized
- Human
- Chimeric
- Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology, by Cancer Type
- Key Takeaways
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Lymphoma
- Leukemia
- Melanoma
- Multiple Myeloma
- Other Cancers
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Share Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in the Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology
- ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Conclusion
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Sources
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aks6zk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment