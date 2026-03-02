Oligonucleotides Global Markets, 2022-2024 & 2025-2030, Profiles of Major Players - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Biogen/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and Sarepta Therapeutics

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotides: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for oligonucleotides was valued at $9.1 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach $15.7 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2025 through 2030.





The use of oligonucleotides as therapeutic and diagnostic agents is an emerging field of study. Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small interfering RNA (siRNA), microRNA (miRNA), aptamers and DNAzymes are used in the treatment of various diseases. Oligonucleotide therapeutics represent a potential new modality for treating diseases.

Many potential disease targets for oligonucleotide-based therapies currently lack effective or appealing treatment options. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a leading company in the market, with many approved products in strategic therapeutic areas, including genetic medicine, cardio-metabolic disease, infectious disease and central nervous system (CNS) and ocular diseases. Other key companies in the market include Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals. In addition to therapeutics, oligonucleotide technology is also applied in diagnostics and research.



Report Scope



The report provides an overview of the oligonucleotides market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ Million) for the base year 2024, estimated data for 2025 and forecast data from 2026 through 2030. The market is segmented by product type, application and region.



By product type, the market is segmented into oligonucleotide drugs, synthesized oligos, equipment and reagents, and services. The application segment is characterized by research and therapeutics and diagnostics. The report also includes an overview of the regulatory landscape for oligonucleotides.



The report also focuses on the regional segmentation of the market. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW), with a focus on major countries in these regions.



The report focuses on the major driving trends and challenges affecting the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market. The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape and industry structure. It also includes a dedicated section of company profiles, detailing leading market companies.



The report includes:

64 data tables and 55 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global oligonucleotides market

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales data) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects for the global oligonucleotide synthesis market, accompanied by a market share analysis by product, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the global market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses

Patent review, featuring key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, product mappings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen/Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Biogen

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Genomics

Genscript

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Revvity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Types of Oligonucleotides

Mechanisms of Action of Oligonucleotides

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Processes

Solid Phase Chemical Synthesis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the Global Oligonucleotides Market

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

Impact of the U.S. Tariffs

Growing Rare Disease Funding

Geopolitical Factors

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Increasing Use of Synthesized Oligos in Therapeutic Applications

Rising Prevalence of Rare Diseases

Market Restraints/Challenges

Product Withdrawals and Clinical Trial Failures

Complexities Associated with Oligos Manufacturing

High Treatment Costs of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

Market Opportunities

Expanding Application Areas of Oligonucleotides

Expansion of Companies

DNA Nanotechnology for Drug Delivery

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Paths for Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

U.S.

European Union

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Key Takeaways

Emerging Technologies

Enzymatic Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Advances in RNAi Delivery Systems

Circulating miRNA Diagnostics for Noninvasive Health Monitoring

Innovative Oligonucleotide Conjugation Methods

Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Oligonucleotide Drugs

Synthesized Oligos

Equipment and Reagents

Services

Market Analysis by Application

Key Takeaways

Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Research

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Industry Structure

Company Share Analysis of the Global Oligonucleotides Market

Strategic Analysis

Funding Outlook

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Global Oligonucleotides Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Risk Ratings

Conclusion

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zft3d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment