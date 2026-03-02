Netherlands Construction Equipment Industry Research Report 2026-2031 Featuring Market Front-Runners - Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Volvo CE, and Liebherr

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Netherlands Construction Equipment Market was sized at 10,356 Units in 2025, and is projected to reach 12,332 Units by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 2.95%

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Volvo CE, and Liebherr are the front-runners in the country's construction equipment market. These companies have strong market share and offer a diverse set of equipment in the Dutch market.

Earthmoving equipment accounted for the largest market share of the Netherland construction equipment market in 2025. Excavators in the earthmoving segment accounted for the largest share in 2025. The Dutch earthmoving equipment market in 2025 is being driven by several factors rooted in government-mandated economic transformation, including an acute housing crisis that requires unprecedented construction activity, a critical electricity grid expansion program, aggressive deployment of renewable energy infrastructure, comprehensive modernization of flood management, and broad-based rehabilitation of transport infrastructure.

Conversely, demand for material handling equipment is rising in tandem with port expansion and logistics activity. Capacity upgrades to accommodate higher cargo volumes, enhance operational efficiency, and attract international trade are directly translating into increased demand for material handling equipment.

In December 2025, Mammoet took delivery of the new Liebherr LTM 1150-5.4E mobile crane featuring a battery-electric drive. While prototype testing remains ongoing at Liebherr's Ehingen facility, the crane has entered practical field testing with Mammoet, supporting the company's sustainability objectives. Liebherr has announced that series production and broader market delivery of the LTM 1150-5.4E are scheduled to commence in spring 2026.

Accelerated offshore wind energy expansion represents a critical demand driver for cranes in the Netherlands. The most significant driver of crane demand in the Netherlands is the government's ambitious expansion of offshore wind capacity.

The road construction equipment segment is estimated to reach $35.8 million by value by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.82%. The largest government investment in Gelderland in 2025 is the ViA15 motorway project, which reached financial close in December. Valued at $1.64 billion, the project includes widening 11 km of the A15, upgrading 12 km of the A12, and building a new 12 km A15 extension with a 2.5 km bridge over the Pannerdensch Canal to improve regional connectivity in the Arnhem-Nijmegen area.



NETHERLANDS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET TRENDS

Rising Focus on Electric Construction Equipment in Response to Government Regulations



Growing demand for electric construction equipment in the Netherlands in 2025 is reshaping the machinery market and accelerating the shift toward compact, battery-powered solutions. This trend is being driven by rapid urbanization, tighter sustainability requirements, and robust infrastructure spending, encouraging contractors, rental companies, and public-sector purchasers to transition to more energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable equipment.



Policy support plays a central role in accelerating this transition. The Netherlands operates one of Europe's most expansive subsidy frameworks dedicated specifically to construction equipment electrification through the SSEB (Schoon en Emissieloos Bouwmaterieel) scheme, which runs until the end of 2026.



This policy framework aligns with the Netherlands' climate targets of cutting emissions by 55% by 2030 and reaching climate neutrality by 2050, with the Climate Act, Climate Agreement, and Clean Air Agreement jointly enforcing strict limits on nitrogen and reduce emissions from construction activities.



Surge in Data Center Project Development



Data center construction has emerged as one of the most rapidly expanding segments of the Dutch construction sector in 2025, with measurable implications for construction equipment demand. This expansion is being driven by rising requirements for AI-related computing capacity, spatial planning and zoning policies that concentrate new developments in a limited number of designated areas, and the need to deliver projects within tight timelines despite significant grid congestion.



Major hyperscale investments are anchoring this construction upswing. The commissioning of a new hyperscale facility by Google in Winschoten, Groningen, in late 2025 represents the largest completed data-center project in the country this year and highlights the Netherlands' role in global AI and cloud infrastructure networks.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Tadano, Terex, HELI, Bobcat, Shantui DEVELON, Wacker Neuson, Mnaitou, Hangcha, Toyota Material Handling, and Yanmar are niche market players in the market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the Dutch market.

SANY, JCB, LiuGong, XCMG, Kobelco, Kubota, Zoomlion, Takeuchi, CNH Industrial NV, and HD Hyundai Construction Equipment are emerging in the market. These companies are introducing new technologically advanced products to challenge the market share of market leaders in the Dutch market.

Ammann, JLG and Bomag have low product diversification; these companies are lagging in adopting new technologies used in construction equipment.

Caterpillar operates a major manufacturing facility in Den Bosch, located in the southern Netherlands. This facility serves as a key manufacturing and distribution hub for the company's European operations. Additionally, Caterpillar Work Tools, a subsidiary specializing in excavator and wheel loader attachments, operates a 9,000-square-meter distribution center in Den Bosch.

Komatsu's exclusive distributor in the Netherlands is Van der Spek Vianen B.V., a family-owned company headquartered in Vianen, Utrecht.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) N.V. (HCME) is headquartered in Amsterdam. The company was established in 1972 in Oosterhout, The Netherlands, and represents a 50+ year operational history in the European market.

Liebherr-Nederland B.V., founded in 1981, is headquartered in Amersfoort and serves as the primary operational center for the company's Dutch market activities.

Wynmalen & Hausmann operates as the authorized Liebherr dealer and distributor for construction equipment in the Netherlands.

Kubota Holdings Europe B.V. (KHE) is headquartered in Nieuw-Vennep, Netherlands, serving as the regional headquarters for Kubota's entire European operations. Established in 2017, this facility represents the company's commitment to coordinating and growing its European presence.

In July 2025, Kubota officially opened a new European headquarters. The new headquarters also accommodates offices for Kverneland Group entities Nieuw-Vennep B.V. and Mechatronics B.V.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the growth rate of the Netherlands construction equipment market?

How big is the Netherlands construction equipment market?

What are the trends in the Netherlands construction equipment market?

Who are the key players in the Netherlands construction equipment market?

Which are the major distributor companies in the Netherlands construction equipment market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value in 2025 10356 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2031 12332 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Netherlands



Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Volvo CE

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Liebherr

JCB

LiuGong

SANY

XCMG

Kobelco

Zoomlion

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment

CNH Industrial

Kubota Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

BOMAG GmbH,

Bobcat

Takeuchi Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Toyota Material Handling

Develon

Tadano

Terex Corporation

Manitou Group

Hangcha Group

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Wacker Neuson

JLG

Ammann

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Distributor Profiles

Holland Machinery B.V.

BIG Machinery B.V.

Reesink Construction Equipment B.V.

Boss Machinery B.V.

Troost Machinehandel B.V.

SMT Netherlands B.V.

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Wheeled Loaders

Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment

Dumper

Concrete Mixer

Concrete Pump Truck

Segmentation by End Users

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Power Generation, Utilities, Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uq2sbm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment