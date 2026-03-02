Global and China New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Market Research Report 2025-2026: Architectures and Strategies of 21 OEMs Such as NIO, Tesla, BMW, BYD, Geely, Li Auto, GAC, Xpeng

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Market Research Report,2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Policy and Regulation Drive: Promoting the Development of Electric Vehicle Thermal Management Systems towards Environmental Compliance, Active Safety Protection, and Thermal Runaway Management



Currently, most of the relevant standards for domestic automotive thermal management systems are aimed at traditional automotive thermal management systems and components, while standards related to electric vehicle thermal management systems are constantly being improved. A large number of new electric vehicle thermal management standards were issued in 2025, promoting the development of electric vehicle thermal management systems towards environmental compliance, active safety protection, and thermal runaway management.



"Motor Vehicle Engine Coolant": A mandatory technical specification in China's national standard system, consisting of two parts: GB 29743.1 (Fuel vehicle engine coolant) and GB 29743.2 (Electric vehicle coolant). GB 29743.1-2022 was issued on December 29, 2022, and implemented on July 1, 2023, replacing the original GB 29743-2013 standard.

The new national standard GB 29743.2-2025 "Motor Vehicle Coolant - Part 2: Electric vehicle coolant" was issued on March 28, 2025, and officially implemented on October 1. Led by the Ministry of Transport, this standard, targeting the characteristics of high-voltage circuits in electric vehicles, for the first time clarifies that the electrical conductivity of the coolant must be ? 100 ?S/cm, and strengthens performance requirements such as corrosion resistance and thermal stability, reducing the risk of battery short circuits and thermal-runaway from the source.



"Rubber Hoses and Tubing for Cooling Systems": Current national standard GB/T 18948-2017 "Rubber hoses and tubing for cooling systems for internal-combustion engines - Specification" was formulated mainly to meet the needs of traditional fuel vehicles, and insufficiently considers the special requirements of new energy vehicle cooling systems. The technical requirements for testing in this standard can no longer meet the development needs of the current automotive industry in many aspects, especially in the two key indicators of electrical performance and flame-retardant performance.

For example, if the rubber hoses in the cooling system of an electric vehicle do not have sufficient flame-retardant performance in the event of a collision or battery failure, a fire may break out quickly, causing serious consequences. Insufficient electrical performance may lead to failures of the electrical system, affecting the safe operation of the vehicle. GB/T 18948-2025 has been issued, changing the standard name to "Rubber hoses and tubing for cooling systems for automotives - Specification". Based on the 2017 version, it adopts ISO 4081:2016 with modifications and extends to electric vehicles, with a planned implementation date of March 1, 2026.



New National Standard for Power Batteries "Electric vehicles traction battery safety requirements" (GB 38031-2025): This standard was issued in 2025 and will be officially implemented on July 1, 2026. For models that have obtained type approval, the implementation time of the standard is slightly later, on July 1, 2027. This means that the design goal of the Battery Management System (BMS) has fully shifted from "temperature control" to "safety protection", and its performance requirements have been raised to an unprecedented level.



Environmentally Friendly Refrigerants for Automotive Air Conditioning: OEMs are Accelerating the Introduction of New Refrigerants to Meet Low-GWP Requirements and Adapt to the Global Market



In accordance with the national plan, passenger cars must fully switch to refrigerants with a GWP below 150 by 2029. In the future, multiple technical routes will develop in parallel, including natural refrigerants represented by carbon dioxide (R744) and propane (R290), as well as various low-GWP mixed refrigerants.



New refrigerants are evolving from the previously commonly used R11, R12, R134a, R1234yf, etc., to low-GWP refrigerants such as R290 and R744, including a transition phase compatible with different refrigerants. In the short to medium term, mixed refrigerants may be a possible solution path (such as R290 mixed with R134a or R1234yf, a transition plan to meet regulatory, technical, and cost requirements).



OEMs are accelerating the introduction of new refrigerants to meet the low-GWP requirements at the regulatory level and based on adapting to the global market.



Taking Li Auto as an example, its next-generation thermal management system lays out two directions simultaneously: the R290 (propane) system and the carbon dioxide (R744) system.



Tier1 Suppliers Intensively Launch Next-Generation Thermal Management Integrated Modules and Electric Compressors



With the emergence of new environmentally friendly refrigerants with zero ODP and low GWP (?4) such as R744 (carbon dioxide), R290, and R1234yf as alternatives for automotive refrigerants, changes in refrigerants will lead to adjustments in the design of compressors, including scroll strength, torque bearing, sealing methods, and control strategies, which require targeted upgrades to ensure system reliability and energy efficiency.



The electric compressors of new energy vehicles have achieved a functional leap from single temperature regulation to multi-system collaborative intelligent management, and are key components for vehicle energy efficiency. The technical trends of automotive electric compressors are mainly reflected in the following aspects: high efficiency and energy saving, breakthrough in low-temperature heating technology, system integration, refrigerant substitution, material upgrading, and structural optimization.



Tier1 suppliers adopt a dual main line for refrigerant routes and have launched a series of new products such as integrated modules and compressors in 2024-2025:



With the continuous progress of technology, in the future, the efficiency of vehicle thermal management system will be higher and more complex. The refrigerant side (agent side) and water side will be integrated, and the overall development will be in the direction of integration.



The integrated thermal management agent-side component adopts a design concept without air conditioning pipes, integrating air conditioning components including compressors, electronic expansion valves, WCC (water-cooled condensers), Chillers (battery coolers), and receiver driers into one module, reducing refrigerant pipelines, lowering refrigerant charge, and improving system safety and efficiency.



The integrated thermal management water side (coolant circuit) component, with sensible heat transport as the core, serves the battery, motor/electronic control, cabin heating, etc., and realizes multi-circuit coupling and waste heat recovery through electronic water pumps, multi-way valves, water-cooled condensers (WCDC), Chillers, radiators, etc.



Midea Welling has launched an indirect heat pump integration solution, realizing deep coupling of the thermal fields of the passenger compartment, battery compartment, and electric drive compartment through refrigerant-side integrated design, and intelligently distributing heat to improve energy efficiency. Through topological architecture innovation, multi-motor integrated electronic architecture, and algorithm optimization, this module not only shortens the development cycle of vehicle thermal management but also conforms to the trend of the next-generation vehicle electrical architecture.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Technology and Market Automotive Thermal Management Systems

1.1 Definition and Classification of Automotive Thermal Management Systems

1.2 Technical Standards and Trends of Automotive Thermal Management Systems

1.3 Global and China New Energy Vehicle Sales and Market Size of Thermal Management System

1.4 Hotspots and Trends of Automotive Thermal Management Systems

2 Evolution Trends of Supply Chain Components in New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Systems

2.1 Functional Modules: Automotive Thermal Management System Integrated Modules (Agent Side, Water Side)

2.2 Functional Modules: Passenger Compartment Cooling/Heating - Heat Pumps Air Conditioners/Compressors/Refrigerants/PTC/Valves, etc.

2.2.1 Automotive Thermal Management - Heat Pump Air Conditioning Systems

2.2.2 Automotive Thermal Management - Refrigerants/Coolants

2.2.3 Automotive Thermal Management - Electric Compressors

2.2.4 Automotive Thermal Management - PTC Heaters

2.2.5 Automotive Thermal Management - Heat Pump Integrated Valves

2.2.6 Automotive Thermal Management - Electronic Water Valves/Multi-Way Valves

2.2.7 Automotive Thermal Management - Electronic Expansion Valves

2.3 Functional Module: Power Battery Cooling/Heating

2.3.1 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Systems: Power Battery Cooling

2.3.2 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Systems: Power Battery Heating

2.4 Functional Module: Motor/Electronic Control, Engine/Transmission Cooling

2.4.1 Thermal Management System - Electronic Water Pumps

2.4.2 Thermal Management System - Electronic Oil Pumps

2.4.3 Thermal Management System - Electronic Fans

2.5 Other Modules: Pipelines, Sensors, Controllers, etc.

2.5.1 Thermal Management Controllers

2.5.2 MEMS Sensors

2.5.3 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Systems - Pipelines

2.6 Functional Module: 48V Vehicle Thermal Management Systems

3 OEMs' Thermal Management System Architectures and Strategies

3.1 Xpeng Motors

3.2 Li Auto

3.3 Xiaomi Auto

3.4 NIO

3.5 Leapmotor

3.6 Zeekr

3.7 SAIC IM Motors

3.8 GAC Motor

3.9 Avatr

3.10 ARCFOX

3.11 Changan Automobile

3.12 BYD

3.13 Geely Automobile

3.14 Voyah

3.15 Huawei Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance IHIMA)

3.16 FAW Hongqi

3.17 Chery Automobile

3.18 Great Wall Motor

3.19 Tesla

3.20 BMW

3.21 Mercedes-Benz

