Continuous Manufacturing Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035 Featuring Key Players - AbbVie, Abzena, AGC Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Corden Pharma, Glatt, Kaneka, Phlow, and Wuxi Biologics

The global continuous manufacturing market is estimated to reach USD 2.6 billion in the current year and is likely to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2040, representing a higher CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Continuous manufacturing has become a highly favored method for large-scale production of biologics and small molecules. Continuous manufacturing helps in generating the desired product through an ongoing process by consistently adding raw materials and reagents during one production cycle. This ongoing process reduces downtime and optimizes equipment usage, resulting in increased efficiency and productivity, lowered unit costs by (~40-50%), and faster drug commercialization.

Additionally, the implementation of continuous manufacturing provides multiple benefits, including enhanced productivity, improved operational efficiency, and uniform product quality. Interestingly, stakeholders are enhancing these procedures by incorporating automation and real-time monitoring, with an aim to minimize human errors and reduce inconsistencies in the process. Furthermore, regulatory agencies, such as the FDA actively endorses continuous manufacturing by providing guidelines that accelerate the approval process for drugs developed through this technique.



High labor expenses, significant downtime, and variability between batches in traditional manufacturing have driven the demand for continuous pharmaceutical production to guarantee consistent product quality and enhanced cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the implementation advanced real-time monitoring and automation technologies has driven pharmaceutical firms to transition from multi-step batch production techniques to fast and efficient continuous manufacturing

CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Small Molecule Segment Holds the Largest Share of the Continuous Manufacturing Market



The continuous manufacturing market is segmented across biologics and small molecules. In the current year, small molecules segment captures the majority of the market share (>65%). This can be attributed to the simple production process of small molecules due to its chemical nature, in comparison to biologics, that require more complex extraction procedures from living cells. It is important to highlight that the biologics segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by several advantages, such as high target specificity and fewer drug interactions which facilitate their application in treating various disorders, including cancer and rare disorders.



Upstream Bioprocessing is the Most Used Stage of Continuous Manufacturing Market



The global market by stage of continuous manufacturing is segmented across upstream bioprocessing and downstream bioprocessing. Based on our findings, the upstream bioprocessing holds the major share (~95%) in the current year. Upstream processing lays the foundation for downstream processing, which involves purification and formulation of the final product. Thus, efficiency and quality of the upstream processes significantly influence the yield and quality of the final product.



Finished Dosage Forms Dominates the Largest Share of the Continuous Manufacturing Market



The small molecules continuous manufacturing market based on products manufactured is segmented across active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms. Finished dosage forms hold the largest share (~65%) in the present year. This is a result of the increase in the approvals for the commercialization of finished doses to end-user. Further, active pharmaceutical ingredients segment shows higher growth potential, during the forecast period.



Commercial Scale Segment Holds the Largest Share of the Continuous Manufacturing Market



In terms of scale of operation, the continuous manufacturing market is segmented across preclinical / clinical and commercial operations. It is worth highlighting that the commercial scale of operation for biologics and small molecules captures majority of the continuous manufacturing market share (~90%), currently. Owing to the increased industrial adoption of perfusion based continuous bioprocessing technologies, these technologies are preferred option for manufacturing of biologic APIs that are unstable under production conditions. Moreover, incorporation of these processes in the current workflow enables regular separation of the final product from by-products that may cause degradation.



Contract Manufacturing Segment Dominates the Continuous Manufacturing Market



In terms of purpose of manufacturing, the continuous manufacturing market is segmented across in-house manufacturing, contract manufacturing and both. It is worth highlighting that the contract manufacturing segment dominates (>70%) the market for both biologics and small molecules in the current year. This is due to the enhanced capability of contract manufacturers in delivering customized solutions, enabling manufacturers to concentrate on their core strengths instead of allocating resources to establish their own manufacturing facilities for the production process Further, in-house manufacturing segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



By Company Size, Large Players Holds the Largest Share of the Continuous Manufacturing Market



In terms of company size, the continuous manufacturing market is based on the company size, such small, mid-sized and large. Large company segments hold majority continuous manufacturing market size (with >70% share) in 2025. This is a result of dedicated resources and capabilities with the large biologics / small molecule manufacturers which allows for rapid implementation of market trends in their manufacturing workflow as compared to mid-sized or small manufacturers. Further, mid-sized companies are undertaking continuous investments to expand their capabilities and streamline continuous manufacturing operations. As a result, they are likely to grow at a notable growth rate.



Asia-Pacific to Propel in the Continuous Manufacturing Sector in the Coming Years



This segment highlights the distribution of market across various geographies, such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. As per our findings, Europe is likely to capture majority share in both biologics (~40%) and small molecules (>50%) continuous manufacturing market. This is a result of the efforts of researchers in R&D activities to expedite the implementation of continuous manufacturing technologies across their facilities. It is worth highlighting that the small molecule continuous manufacturing market will grow at a relatively faster pace in Asia-Pacific. This is due to increasing adoption of flexible ecosystem by various industry players to facilitate the implementation of continuous manufacturing technologies and support the development of high-quality pharmaceutical products.



CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS

The report delves into the current state of the continuous manufacturing market and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry.

The current market landscape of continuous biologic manufacturers is highly fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and established players; majority of these players are based in the US.

More than 45 players offer contract manufacturing services for biologics using continuous manufacturing across the globe; of these, 80% of the players manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Owing to the rising demand for biologics, companies are upgrading their technical expertise in continuous manufacturing techniques to efficiently manufacture high quality products.

Close to 50 manufacturers claim to have expertise in continuous manufacturing of small molecules; more than 80% of these players are large and very large firms.

Over 80% of the continuous small molecule manufacturers are focused on synthesizing APIs by utilizing flow technology to enhance the safety, efficiency, and cost effectiveness of the production process.

Around 55% of the total partnerships and collaborations in the continuous manufacturing domain were inked in past three years; of these, most of the deals were manufacturing agreements.

Close to 35% of players have established new facilities; of these, around 50% are focused on both clinical and commercial scale continuous manufacturing of biologics and small molecules.

Grants worth USD 25 million have been awarded for research related to continuous manufacturing; ~30% of these grants extend a support period of up to three years.

Around 80 patents have been granted related to continuous manufacturing since 2020; further, majority of the patents have 17 years left until they lose their exclusivity.

Presently, the global installed biologics continuous manufacturing is estimated to be around 225,000 liters; around 40% of this capacity is installed in the facilities of players based in Europe.

Across Europe, nearly 50% of the total capacity is housed in large manufacturers' facilities that offer both clinical and commercial scale manufacturing.

The continuous biologics manufacturing market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, till 2035; presently, majority of the market share is occupied by upstream bioprocessing followed by downstream bioprocessing

In the current year, small molecules account for over 65% of the overall continuous manufacturing market; By 2035, North America is expected to capture the majority share, exceeding 90% of the market.

Prominent Players in the Continuous Manufacturing Market

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Abzena

AGC Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Corden Pharma

Glatt

Kaneka

Phlow

Wuxi Biologics

