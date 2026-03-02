Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Size to Reach USD 15.13 Billion by 2035; Growth is Driven by the Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records Globally

Austin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market size was valued at USD 4.37 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.13 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The growth of the market is driven by increasing adoption of electronic health records, government mandates for data interoperability, and patient expectations for connected and coordinated care delivery.

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 4.37 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 15.13 Billion

CAGR: 13.8% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.29 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over 2026-2035. The U.S. represents the largest market for healthcare interoperability solutions, primarily driven by the mandatory EHR adoption requirements, federal laws enforcing open data access and information blocking prohibitions, and a well-developed health IT infrastructure.

Regulatory Mandates and Information Blocking Enforcement to Augment Market Expansion Globally

With the implementation of ONC interoperability rules, 21st Century Cures Act provisions, and CMS prior authorization mandates requiring real-time data exchange across payer and provider networks, regulatory mandates and information blocking enforcement take center stage as growth drivers for the market share of healthcare interoperability solutions. The market base, the uptake of cloud-native and FHIR-compliant integration platforms, and the overall market share worldwide are all growing as a result of these policies for patient empowerment and healthcare data accessible.

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The software solutions segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 72.46% in 2025, owing to the broad deployment of EHR interoperability solutions, lab system integration platforms and imaging system interoperability tools. The services segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 14.52% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from healthcare organizations for implementation support, integration consulting, and managed interoperability services.

By Level

By 2025, the semantic interoperability segment contributed the largest revenue share of 41.38% due to its ability to enable meaningful interpretation and use of exchanged health data across disparate systems. The foundational interoperability segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 14.87% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for basic secure data transport.

By End User

The healthcare providers accounted for the largest share of the healthcare interoperability solutions market with about 57.21%, owing to their direct patient care responsibilities globally. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 14.09% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as hospitals, clinics, and physician practices seek comprehensive interoperability platforms.

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the healthcare interoperability solutions market with a CAGR of 15.63%, as the awareness about digital health data exchange, government national health IT modernization programs, and healthcare infrastructure development in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 43.71% in 2025 of the healthcare interoperability solutions market due to an established health IT environment, stringent federal requirements for patient data access and information blocking prohibition, and increased provider and payer awareness regarding the advantages of seamless data exchange for care quality and cost reduction.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Report:

Epic Systems Corporation

Oracle Health

MuleSoft

InterSystems Corporation

Rhapsody

Veeva Systems Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

athenahealth, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC

Optum, Inc.

Change Healthcare

Inpixon

Arcadia.io

Health Gorilla, Inc.

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Epic Systems Corporation expanded its interoperability capabilities with enhanced TEFCA-compliant data exchange modules and AI-assisted patient matching features within its Care Everywhere network, aiming to improve cross-system care coordination and reduce duplicate clinical data across its provider network.

, Epic Systems Corporation expanded its interoperability capabilities with enhanced TEFCA-compliant data exchange modules and AI-assisted patient matching features within its Care Everywhere network, aiming to improve cross-system care coordination and reduce duplicate clinical data across its provider network. In May 2024, Cerner Corporation launched an enhanced cloud-based interoperability suite featuring real-time FHIR API connectivity and integrated health information exchange capabilities across North American health systems, enhancing patient data access, care transitions, and cross-organizational clinical collaboration.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.37 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 15.13 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.8% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type [Software Solutions, (EHR interoperability solutions, Lab system interoperability solutions, Imaging system interoperability solutions, Healthcare information exchange interoperability solutions, Enterprise interoperability solutions), Services]

• By Level [Foundational Interoperability, Structural Interoperability, Semantic Interoperability]

• By End User [Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmacies] Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.