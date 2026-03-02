RIB Unite 2026: Connecting Construction Together

Stuttgart, Germany, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed for professionals across development, design, engineering, and construction, RIB Unite 2026 will feature insight‑rich keynotes, expert perspectives, and real‑world case studies showcasing how organizations worldwide are embracing connected ways of working to improve project outcomes. The event is free to attend and open to customers, prospects, partners, and industry stakeholders. Registration is now open a https://rib‑unite.vfairs.com/en/.

This year’s programme places a strong focus on software innovation and the role of AI in construction, highlighting how connected data environments and integrated workflows are transforming the way projects are planned, delivered, and managed. Rather than introducing isolated tools, the agenda demonstrates how innovation delivers the greatest value when intelligence is embedded directly into everyday workflows.

RIB Unite 2026 will open at 09:00 CET with a welcome from René Wolf, CEO and Managing Director of RIB Software. At 09:05 CET, Birgit Biemans, Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, will share a global construction outlook, examining the market forces, productivity pressures, and strategic challenges shaping the industry over the next 12–24 months.

At 09:30 CET, Professor Martin Fischer, Kumagai Professor of Engineering and Director of the Center for Integrated Facility Engineering (CIFE) at Stanford University, will explore how digitalisation and AI are reshaping AEC delivery – enabling real‑time insight, supporting better decision‑making, and improving project predictability.

At 10:00 CET, Rolf Helmes, Chief Product Officer at RIB Software, will deliver the event’s innovation keynote, bringing together RIB’s software innovation and AI strategy in a single session. The keynote will examine how AI‑native software, powered by RIB Omni, is being embedded directly into connected workflows to help users turn complex project data into actionable intelligence. Through concrete use cases and live demonstrations, the session will show how AI supports faster decisions, reduces manual effort, and strengthens collaboration – while keeping people firmly in control.

The technology block will conclude with a panel discussion, bringing together industry leaders, researchers, and customer practitioners to discuss how organizations can move from fragmented, tool‑by‑tool approaches to connected, scalable systems in practice.

From 11:30 CET, the global Customer Story Track will showcase real‑world examples of connected workflows in action. Speakers from regions including India, the United States, the UK and Ireland, Germany, South Africa, Egypt, and others will share how digital strategies have helped them reduce rework, improve efficiency, strengthen sustainability, and achieve greater project certainty.

Attendees will be able to engage throughout the event via live chat, polls, and networking features. A virtual expo will also be available, offering both guided and self‑guided ways to explore RIB’s solution portfolio.

“RIB Unite 2026 is about showing what becomes possible when the industry moves beyond fragmented systems and truly connects – across people, processes, and data,” says René Wolf, CEO of RIB Software. “Our goal is to give AEC professionals clear, actionable insight into how connected ways of working and embedded intelligence can deliver real results in their organisations.”

About RIB

Driven by transformative digital technologies and trends, RIB is committed to propelling the AEC industry forward and making architecture, engineering and construction more efficient and sustainable. Since its foundations by both AEC and IT pioneers in 1961, the business has expanded its global footprint to incorporate more than 550,000 users and 2,300 talents, with the vision of transforming the operation into a worldwide powerhouse and providing innovative software solutions to its core markets. Managing the entire project lifecycle, from planning and construction to operation and maintenance,dismantlement and recycling, the development of RIB’s portfolio of software solutions is driven by industry expertise, best practice and a passion to remain at the cutting edge of technology. RIB’s strategic approach has a strong focus on AI integration, Machine Learning (ML) as well as Virtual (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in order to future-proof all software products. Ultimately, RIB aims to connect people, processes and data in innovative ways to ensure their customers always complete projects within budget, on time and to high quality, while reducing their carbon footprints. RIB Software is a proud Schneider Electric company.

Media contacts:

RIB Software

Kim Immelman

South Africa

Phone: +27 12 684 6000

kim.immelman@rib-software.com

