Australia Construction Equipment Industry Research Report 2025-2030 Featuring Market Leaders - Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo CE, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Liebherr and XCMG

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia Construction Equipment Market was sized at 24,422 units in 2024, and is projected to reach 27,180 units by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 1.80%

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo CE, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Liebherr and XCMG are the front-runners in the country's construction equipment market. These companies have strong market share and offer a diverse set of equipment in the Australian market.





Earthmoving equipment accounted for the largest market share of the Australia construction equipment market in 2024. Excavators in the earthmoving segment accounted for the largest share in 2024. The country's investment in developing its public infrastructure and increased utilization of excavators in the mining sector drive the Australian earthmoving market.

On the other hand, demand for material handling equipment is also growing due to the booming manufacturing sector, driving the development of warehouses and logistics parks across the country.

The forklifts and telescopic handler segment holds the largest share among material handling equipment in Australia, driven by ongoing and upcoming warehouse developments. A notable example is the recent approval of Bisinella Developments' major industrial warehouse project in Geelong, which is set to boost demand for these machines over the forecast year.

The road construction equipment segment is estimated to reach $102 million by value by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.34%. Road roller sales are high in Australia in response to the rising renovation and expansion of transport networks. The Western Australian Government is forging ahead with a new road infrastructure project, promising to deliver jobs and reduce motorists' travel times. Worth more than $1 billion, the Tonkin Highway Extension and Thomas Road Upgrade project is one of the largest road transport infrastructure investments delivered to Perth's south-east corridor.

Construction equipment utilization in the construction industry by end-user (volume) has the largest market share in 2024. In 2025, construction hotspots in Australia include cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, where urbanization and population growth drive demand for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

Melbourne is witnessing a surge in construction activity, with an emphasis on transport infrastructure and mixed-use developments. Infrastructure projects like the Sydney Metro and the West Gate Tunnel Project in Melbourne are leading the way. Brisbane, driven by preparations for the 2032 Olympics, is experiencing unprecedented growth, particularly in commercial and sporting facilities.

The construction equipment used in the mining industry is undergoing significant expansion, primarily due to the growing mining and mineral extraction activities of the country. Key construction equipment used in the mining sector, such as hydraulic excavators, wheeled loaders, dump trucks, bulldozers, and motor graders, is expected to witness significant sales with rising mining activity in the country.

AUSTRALIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Tadano, John Deere, JCB, Kubota, Zoomlion, Kobelco, Shantui, Kato Works, and Toyota Material Handling are niche market players in the market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the country's market.

SANY, Manitou, HD Hyundai, Takeuchi, Sumitomo, CNH Industrials, Bobcat, DEVELON, and LiuGong are emerging in the market. These companies are introducing new technologically advanced products to challenge the market share of market leaders in the country's market.

Merlo SPA, JLG, Terex, Sakai, Yanmar, and Bomag have low product diversification; these companies are lagging in adopting new technologies used in construction equipment.

In 2025, Komatsu launched the PC88MR-11 midi excavator in Australia for tight-access applications, including excavation, rock work and utilities projects.

Volvo Construction Equipment launched six new excavator models in Australia in July 2025, including the EC210, EC220, EC230, EC260, EC300, and EC360. These models feature engine-pump optimisation technology delivering up to 15% greater fuel efficiency compared to previous models.

National Diesel Dirt and Turf Expo (DTT) 2025, XCMG showcased a grand lineup of intelligent and green construction machinery tailored for the Australian market. The upgraded XC968-EV electric loader, XE215LC hybrid excavator, and XE19UE mini excavator were the main focus.

AUSTRALIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Electric Construction Equipment

Integration of Environment-Friendly Fuel in Construction Equipment

Increased Government Infrastructure Investment

Growing Utilization of Construction Equipment in the Mining Sector

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Skilled Labour Shortage

Housing Crises in the Country

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the growth rate of Australia construction equipment market?

How big is the Australia construction equipment market?

What are the trends in the Australia construction equipment market?

Who are the key players in the Australia construction equipment market?

Which are the major distributor companies in the Australia construction equipment market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 24422 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 27180 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.8% Regions Covered Australia



Prominent Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Liebherr

SANY

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

JCB

Kobelco

Zoomlion

Other Prominent Vendors

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

Liu Gong

CNH Industrial N.V.

Toyota Material Handling International (TMHI)

Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

DEVELON

Tadano

Terex Corporation

Manitou Group

BOMAG GmbH

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

SAKAI Heavy Industries

Takeuchi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Merlo S.p.A.

Bobcat

Kubota

JLG

Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

John Deere

Distributor Profiles

CJD Equipment

Semco Equipment Sales

Tutt Bryant Group

Conplant

Capital Construction Equipment

BPF Equipment

CEA (Construction Equipment Australia)

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Wheeled Loaders

Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment

Dumper

Concrete Mixer

Concrete Pump Truck

Segmentation by End Users

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Power Generation, Utilities, Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/drgyry

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment