"Put Down Your Phone, Pick Up a Book" Study Tour Kicks Off, Heilongjiang Invites Teenagers Nationwide to a Feast of Ice, Snow and Books

HARBIN, China, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilongjiang, with ice and snow as the medium and literary charm as the guide, has launched the "Put Down Your Phone, Pick Up a Book" study tour and extended a sincere invitation to teenagers across the country. "Reading a good book is better than scrolling through your phone; admiring ice and snow is better than staring at a screen." The campaign encourages children to stay away from electronic devices and read while enjoying the ice and snow scenery at exclusive reading check-in spots.

Video link:

https://h.xinhuaxmt.com/vh512/share/12908586?docid=12908586&newstype=1001&d=1352509&channel=weixin&time=1769557610152

A tourist from Jilin noted that such activities are of profound significance, as they can guide children to fall in love with books and broaden their horizons. Tourists from Guangdong spoke highly of the initiative and called for its widespread promotion. Children's excitement for the event was particularly palpable. A child from Jiangxi shared his love for The Story of a Boy and expressed great eagerness to participate in such vibrant activities that blend travel with reading. Meanwhile, a child from Harbin was captivated by the unique landscape book wall, saying that traveling allows them to personally experience the beauty of the motherland's landscapes, while reading helps them gain a deeper understanding of local customs and traditions.

This study tour integrates the charm of ice and snow scenery with reading experiences, creating an immersive growth classroom for teenagers. This winter, Heilongjiang awaits with the warmest enthusiasm for a New Year rendezvous of ice, snow and books.

Source: "Put Down Your Phone, Pick Up a Book" Study Tour