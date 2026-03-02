Shandong Young Campers Participate in the "Put Down Your Phone, Pick Up a Book · Ice and Snow Study Tour"

HARBIN, China, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the morning of January 29, the "Put Down Your Phone, Pick Up a Book · Ice and Snow Study Tour" event welcomed Shandong parent-child families in Harbin. 38 young campers from Jinan, Qingdao, Weifang in Shandong Province and local Harbin gathered together, with ice and snow as the medium, and started a journey of inheriting the Chinese culture across thousands of miles.

Video link:

https://h.xinhuaxmt.com/vh512/share/12951944?docid=12951944&newstype=1001&d=1352569&channel=weixin

During the three-day study tour, the parent-child families visited the Heilongjiang Provincial Library, the Confucian Temple in Harbin and other iconic sites, and experienced the grandeur and splendor of the Ice and Snow World. Amid the ice and snow, the children read aloud the classic excerpts from The Analects of Confucius in unison, their clear reading voices sounded particularly pleasant in the winter. Meanwhile, the event featured experiential teaching sessions, allowing the children to experience tea art brewing and calligraphy copying with their own hands, and feel the unique charm of traditional culture through practice.

"Read more classics, let the concept of loving reading, reading good books and reading wisely take root in people's hearts, and let learning and inheriting classics, spreading culture and passing on civilization become a way of life," said Zhou Jing, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy Secretary-General of the Secretariat of the China Confucius Foundation.

"I used to stick to my phone whenever I had free time. This time, I can calm down to read classics slowly and carefully, and also experienced tea art and calligraphy, and gained a lot," a young camper from Shandong shared his insights from the study tour.

This study tour not only strengthened the friendship between the parent-child families of the two places, but also served as a vivid practice of inheriting excellent traditional culture and advocating a healthy lifestyle, making the concept of "put down the phone and read" reach more families.

Source: "Put Down Your Phone, Pick Up a Book · Ice and Snow Study Tour"