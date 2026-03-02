China and Global Passenger Car Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Research Report 2025: In the Fierce RMB 4 Billion Market Competition, Technology Becomes the "Core Weapon" for Suppliers to Win out

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Car Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive Wireless Charging Research: Domestic Installation Rate Will Exceed 50%, and Overseas Demand Emerges as Second Growth Driver.



The Passenger Car Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Research Report, 2025 conducts an in-depth analysis of the market penetration rate, industry chain, competitive landscape, core suppliers, and OEMs' installed solutions of passenger car mobile phone wireless charging. It also forecasts and looks forward to the market demand and technology trends from 2026 to 2030.



The Installation Rate of Automotive Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Will Surpass 50% in 2025, with Market Size Exceeding RMB4 Billion



As a comfort and intelligent configuration, automotive mobile phone wireless charging sees surging market demand. According to statistics, from January to September 2025, mobile phone wireless charging function was installed in 8.055 million passenger cars in China, a like-on-like increase of 17.8%, with the installation rate reaching 48.6%, up by 4.3 percentage points compared with the same period last year.



According to multifaceted information such as historical data monitored for five consecutive years, installation by OEMs, and suppliers' product layout, the installation rate of mobile phone wireless charging in passenger cars in China will exceed 50% in 2025, up to 51.2%; by 2030, the technology will enter a stage of full popularization, with the installation rate expected to hit 80.6% and the market size exceeding RMB7.5 billion.



The main driving factors for the accelerated popularization in the market in the future include:

Growing consumer demand



The new generation of young users has a high dependence on smartphones and obvious anxiety about battery capacity. Automotive wireless charging function has become an important consideration in car purchase decisions.



Technological iteration and upgrading



The application of private protocols and high-power fast charging technology has made automotive mobile phone wireless charging no longer "better than nothing". OEMs such as AITO and Xiaomi have begun to equip high-power wireless charging functions, and taken the lead in realizing fast charging based on private protocols. In addition, the application of technologies such as magnetic suction charging and intelligent temperature control has kept improving user experience of automotive wireless charging.



Cost reduction



The rise of China's supply chain has significantly reduced the cost of wireless charging modules. The emergence of local chip vendors such as Southchip, ConvenientPower Semiconductor, and NuVolta, as well as local wireless charging module suppliers such as ADAYO, InvisPower, Luxshare Precision, and Desay SV, has lowered the BOM cost of automotive wireless charging.



In Fierce Market Competition, Technology Becomes the "Core Weapon" for Suppliers to Win out



From the perspective of the market competitive landscape, in China the major Tier 1 suppliers of mobile phone wireless charging for passenger cars in 2025 include ADAYO, InvisPower, Luxshare Precision, LG, Continental, Zhejiang Teme, Desay SV, and Yulin Technology. Technologies such as high-power fast charging, magnetic suction, NFC integration, and cockpit integration have become the core for suppliers to stay competitive.

Booming Overseas Demand Creates A Batch of "Overseas Layout Stars"



While the Chinese market is growing rapidly, the global automotive mobile phone wireless charging market has entered a boom period, with the installation rate exceeding 50% for the first time in 2024 and continuing to rise in 2025. According to estimates, automotive mobile phone wireless charging will be installed in 39 million vehicles globally in 2025. In addition to China accounting for about 30%, the United States and Europe will contribute about 30% and 20% of the demand respectively, becoming the top three demand markets.



The export of automotive wireless charging modules has become an important part of the export of intelligent vehicles. Against this background, a number of Chinese wireless charging suppliers deeply engaged in overseas markets have emerged, such as Desay SV, InvisPower, Luxshare Precision and Yulin Technology. Each supplier has different overseas expansion paths, providing benchmark cases for overseas layout of the automotive supply chain.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview

1.1 Preface

1.2 Related Definitions

1.3 Introduction to Automotive Wireless Charging Function

1.4 Development History of Automotive Mobile Phone Wireless Charging

1.5 China's Automotive Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Market Size and Driving Factors, 2025-2030E

1.6 Competitive Landscape of China's Automotive Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Market

1.7 Global Automotive Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Market

1.8 Competitive Landscape of Global Automotive Wireless Charging Market

1.9 Overseas Layout of China's Automotive Wireless Charging Suppliers

1.10 Overview of Development Trends of Automotive Mobile Phone Wireless Charging

2 Automotive Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Technology Routes and Protocol Certification

2.1 Automotive Wireless Charging Technology Routes

2.2 Technical Protocols of Automotive Mobile Phone Wireless Charging

2.3 Qi Protocol

2.4 Private Protocols and Others

3 Analysis of Automotive Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Market

3.1 Overall Installation

3.2 Installation in Passenger Cars by Energy Type

3.3 Installation in Passenger Cars by Price Range

3.4 Installation in Passenger Cars by Brand

4 Industry Chain and Competitive Landscape of Automotive Mobile Phone Wireless Charging

4.1 Wireless Charging Supply Chain Process

4.2 Wireless Charging Industry Chain

4.3 Wireless Charging Power Devices Commonly Adopted by OEMs

4.4 Main Control Chips and Buck-Boost Chips Commonly Adopted by OEMs

4.5 Other Wireless Charging Chips Commonly Adopted by OEMs

4.6 50W Automotive Wireless Charging Module Chips

4.7 Market Price of Wireless Charging Modules

4.8 Market Share of Major Automotive Wireless Charging Suppliers, 2024-2025

4.9 ICCOA Automotive Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Design Reference

5 Automotive Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Suppliers

5.1 ADAYO

5.2 InvisPower

5.3 Luxshare Precision

5.4 Desay SV

5.5 Yulin Technology

5.6 Zhejiang Teme

5.7 Sunway Communication

5.8 YFORE Technology

5.9 Laird

5.10 NXP

5.11 STMicroelectronics

5.12 Renesas Electronics

5.13 Microchip Technology

5.14 MPS

5.15 ConvenientPower Semiconductor

5.16 Southchip

5.17 NuVolta

5.18 Maxic

5.19 iSmartWare

6 Automotive Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Application by OEMs

6.1 BYD

6.2 Tesla

6.3 Volkswagen

6.4 Li Auto

6.5 AITO

6.6 Xiaomi

6.7 IM Motors

6.8 Great Wall Haval

6.9 Chery

6.10 Geely

6.11 BMW

6.12 GAC Trumpchi

7 Summary and Trends of Automotive Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Market

7.1 Summary of Wireless Charging of OEMs

7.2 Automotive Wireless Charging Patents

7.3 Development Trends

