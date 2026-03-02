MEXC Launches Crypto Persona Test Event, Users Can Win Up to 10g of Gold





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of zero-fee trading, has launched the Crypto Persona Test Event, running from March 2 to March 31, 2026. The event invites users to discover their crypto trading personality for a chance to win up to 10g of gold and other selected rewards.

The participation process is straightforward. Users complete a quick crypto persona quiz to receive one mining chance and unlock their trader personality type. Additional mining chances can be earned by completing simple tasks.

The event rewards include 10g of gold, XAUT tokens, and GOLD Futures positions. MEXC is also offering zero trading fees on GOLD Futures for a limited time, giving participants a cost-efficient way to explore gold-related digital assets.

Beyond the rewards, the Crypto Persona Test Event reflects MEXC's broader mission to make crypto more accessible and easier to understand for every type of trader. Based on their results, users receive personalized strategies and product suggestions tailored to their trading style, helping them better navigate investment opportunities on the platform. MEXC has always been committed to putting users first, equipping both new and experienced traders with the tools, access, and confidence needed to make informed decisions in an ever-evolving market.

Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to combine personalized experiences, zero-fee trading, and rewarding opportunities to deliver greater value to users at every stage of their crypto journey.

To learn more and participate, visit the official event page on MEXC .

About MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

