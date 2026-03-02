Orezone to Release 2025 Financial Results on March 25, 2026 and Files ASX Appendix 4E

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, after TSX market close. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss these results on the same day at 2:00 pm Pacific Time / 5:00 pm Eastern Time (Thursday, March 26, 2026, 8:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

The Company has filed an Appendix 4E preliminary final report on February 28, 2026 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.3A. Appendix 4E is a preliminary final report that includes unaudited financial statements and related disclosures and is reproduced below.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) is an emerging mid-tier gold producer. Production from its Bomboré mine is forecasted to total between 170,000 and 185,000 ounces in 2026. The Company is advancing the Bomboré stage 2 hard rock expansion, which is forecasted to increase future annual production to between 220,000 and 250,000 ounces. On January 26, 2026, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hecla Quebec Inc., which owns the operating Casa Berardi gold mine located in Quebec, Canada. Closing of the acquisition is expected in March 2026.

Contact Information

APPENDIX 4E – UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT

(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF UNITED STATES DOLLARS)



UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY FY2025 FINAL REPORT

All dollar amounts are in USD unless otherwise indicated and abbreviation “M” means million.

This 31 December 2025 Appendix 4E preliminary final report is based on accounts which are in the process of being audited which have been compiled under International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS”).

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Revenue and net earnings1 12 months ended

31 December 2025 12 months ended

31 December 2024 Revenue from ordinary activities ↑ 33% $376,624 $283,517 Net earnings before tax ↑ 51% $128,404 84,889 Net earnings after tax ↑ 21% $77,444 64,084 Net earnings after tax attributable to members ↑ 16% $64,899 $55,711

1Dollar figures are in United States dollars and amounts are in thousands.

Dividend information

No dividends were paid in 2025 and no dividends are proposed for 2026

Net tangible assets per security 31 December 2025 31 December 2024 Net tangible assets per security1 $0.67 $0.54 Common shares on issue at balance sheet date 598,260,121 466,107,137

1Net tangible assets excludes right-of-use assets and deferred tax assets from the reported net assets in the Statement of Financial Position.

This Appendix 4E – Preliminary final report has not been subject to audit and there is no audit report provided. This report should be read in conjunction with the Financial Report of the year ending 31 December 2025, which is currently being audited and will be finalized for lodgement with the ASX in March 2026.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

The reporting period is the year ended 31 December 2025 with the corresponding reporting period being for the year ended 31 December 2024. All dollar figures are in United States dollars, and all tabular amounts are in thousands, unless stated otherwise. References to “$”, “US$”, or “USD” are to United States dollars, references to “XOF” are to West African Communauté Financière Africaine francs. Abbreviations “M” means millions, “K” means thousands, “oz” means troy ounces, and “FY” means full year.

The financial performance of Orezone for the year ended 31 December 2025 is summarized below:

FY2025

FY2024

Revenue $376,624 $283,517 Cost of sales excluding depreciation and depletion (137,242) (114,689) Royalties (35,793) (22,739) General and administrative costs (8,059) (9,154) Exploration and evaluation costs (7,913) (1,616) Share-based compensation (2,829) (2,763) Other loss excluding finance expense (11,172) (4,249) EBITDA1 173,616 128,307 Depreciation and depletion (33,773) (28,480) Finance expense (11,439) (14,938) Net earnings before tax 128,404 84,889 Income tax expense (50,960) (20,805) Net earnings for the year $77,444 $64,084

Amounts presented above are aggregate balances of certain line items presented in the Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income.

1This is a non-GAAP measure with no standard meaning under IFRS.

Revenue

Revenue increased by 33% as compared to 2024 due to a 44% increase in the average realized gold price, partially offset by an 8% decrease in gold oz sold. The lower gold oz sold in 2025 is the result of a 7% decline in gold production from an expected decrease in ore grades.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales excluding depreciation and depletion increased by 20% as compared to 2024 from a 7% increase in tonnes processed; a 4% appreciation of the XOF currency against the USD on local costs; and a write-down reversal of $8.9M on long-term stockpiled ore recognized in 2024 with no such reversal in 2025.

Royalties

Royalties increased by 57% as compared to 2024 as a result of a 44% increase in the average realized gold price and higher government royalty rates enacted into law in April 2025.

EBITDA

EBITDA of $173.6M was 35% higher than the comparative 2024 year from the increase in revenues, partially offset by the increase in cost of sales and royalties as described above; $6.3M in higher exploration and evaluation costs as a result of the multi-year drill program at the Bomboré gold mine that commenced in late 2024; and a $6.9M increase in other loss, primarily driven by adverse foreign exchange movements and a fair value loss on the Company’s silver stream obligation from higher forecasted future silver prices.

Depreciation and Depletion

Depreciation and depletion increased 19% as compared to 2024 due to additional tonnes processed and more completed capital expenditures subject to depletion.

Finance Expense

Finance expense decreased by $3.5M as compared to 2024 which reflects scheduled principal repayments on the Company’s Phase I senior loan with Coris Bank. Borrowing costs on the Phase II senior loan used to finance the construction of the hard rock process plant were capitalized.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense in 2025 is attributable to earnings generated by the Bomboré mine. The higher tax expense in 2025 is the result of improved mine earnings from a significantly better realized gold price. Also, the 2024 total tax expense included a $7.5M deferred tax recovery on the recognition of previously unrecognized tax attributes for the Bomboré mine.

LIQUIDITY SUMMARY

As of 31 December 2025, the Company had available liquidity of $111.8M, with cash of $97.9M and bullion inventory (3,175 oz) with a market value of $13.9M.

2025 OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Orezone is a gold producer operating the Bomboré gold mine in Burkina Faso. In 2025, the Company advanced its transition from an oxide-only operation towards a significantly larger, integrated oxide and hard rock producer.

Gold production at the Bomboré mine in 2025 was 110,014 oz as compared to 118,746 oz in 2024. The 7% decrease in gold production was attributable to a decline in head grades, partially offset by an increase in plant throughput.

Lower oxide grades were expected in 2025 as higher grade pits were sequenced in earlier years of the mine plan. Ore supply for the oxide plant was maintained throughout the year, with supplemental stockpiles utilized during periods of restricted access caused by seasonal rainfall.

Construction of the 2.5Mtpa stage 1 hard rock expansion was completed in 2025, with first gold announced on December 15, 2025. Mill throughput rates were successfully increased through the remainder of 2025, with commissioning grades below plan as the result of adjusted mine sequencing due to (1) pending explosive storage permit approval and (2) the intermittent availability of explosive stocks. Subsequent to year-end, commercial production was declared on the hard rock expansion on January 16, 2026.

ADDITIONAL APPENDIX 4E INFORMATION

Requirement Title Reference A statement of comprehensive income Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income Page 4 A statement of cash flows Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Page 5 A statement of financial position Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Page 6 A statement of retained earnings Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Page 7 Earnings per share Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income Page 4

DETAILS OF ENTITIES OVER WHICH CONTROL HAS BEEN GAINED OR LOST

The Company has nothing to report with respect to entities over which control has been gained or lost for the year ended 31 December 2025.

DETAILS OF ASSOCIATED AND JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES

The Company has no associated or joint venture entities.

STATUS OF AUDIT

The Company’s financial statements are in the process of being audited. The Company expects to release its audited financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis on 25 March 2026.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Note 2025 2024 Revenue $376,624 $283,517 Cost of sales Operating expenses (137,242) (123,570) Depreciation and depletion 5 (33,640) (28,379) Royalties (35,793) (22,739) Ore stockpile write-down reversal - 8,881 Cost of sales (206,675) (165,807) Earnings from mine operations 169,949 117,710 Other expenses General and administrative costs (8,142) (9,255) Exploration and evaluation costs (7,963) (1,616) Share-based compensation (2,829) (2,763) Earnings from operations 151,015 104,076 Other (loss) income Finance expense (11,439) (14,938) Other loss (6,440) (4,561) Fair value loss on stream liability 8 (5,317) (3,124) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (1,504) 2,400 Finance income 2,089 1,036 Other loss (22,611) (19,187) Net earnings before tax 128,404 84,889 Income tax expense Current income tax expense (49,177) (28,255) Deferred income tax (expense) recovery (1,783) 7,450 Income tax expense (50,960) (20,805) Net earnings and total comprehensive income for the year $77,444 $64,084 Net earnings attributable to: Members of Orezone Gold Corporation 64,899 55,711 Non-controlling interest 11 12,545 8,373 Net earnings for the year $77,444 $64,084 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Members of Orezone Gold Corporation 65,709 55,354 Non-controlling interest 11 11,735 8,730 Total comprehensive income for the year $77,444 $64,084 Earnings per share Attributable to the members of Orezone Gold Corporation, basic $0.12 $0.14 Attributable to the members of Orezone Gold Corporation, diluted $0.11 $0.13 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (in 000’s), basic 544,135 407,054 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (in 000’s), diluted 605,884 414,258

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statement

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Note 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings for the year $77,444 $64,084 Adjustments for the following items: Depreciation and depletion 5 33,773 28,480 Ore stockpile write-down reversal - (8,881) Share-based compensation 2,829 2,763 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,730 (2,400) Finance income (2,089) (1,036) Finance expense 11,439 14,938 Other loss 1,977 2,769 Fair value loss on stream liability 5,317 3,124 Income tax expense 50,960 20,805 Changes in non-cash working capital and non-current ore stockpiles (46,132) (40,747) Income taxes paid (37,772) (26,202) Cash from operating activities 99,476 57,697 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 5 (139,802) (47,005) Deposits for mine reclamation (3,745) - Interest received 1,949 1,033 Cash used in investing activities (141,598) (45,972) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from shares issued 10 82,582 47,431 Share issue costs 10 (4,656) (93) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,813 1,222 Proceeds from debt issuance 7 31,155 47,724 Debt issue costs 7 - (2,302) Senior debt principal repayments 7 (20,671) (39,348) Interest and fees paid (15,092) (9,359) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests 11 (13,190) - Lease principal payments (230) (201) Cash from financing activities 61,711 45,074 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 4,342 (2,261) Increase in cash 23,931 54,538 Cash, beginning of year 74,021 19,483 Cash, end of year $97,952 $74,021

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

Note 31 December

2025

31 December

2024

ASSETS Current assets Cash $97,952 $74,021 Taxes receivable 3 20,679 18,635 Inventories 4 61,398 12,793 Other current assets 11,852 10,874 Total current assets 191,881 116,323 Non-current assets Taxes receivable 3 49,859 17,731 Other assets 3,748 1,031 Deferred income tax asset 12,002 12,260 Inventories 4 73,581 87,701 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 5 335,786 213,531 Total assets $666,857 $448,577 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 6 $74,850 $45,822 Income tax payable 32,423 19,175 Current portion of debt 7 74,859 18,999 Total current liabilities 182,132 83,996 Non-current liabilities Debt 7 43,678 80,438 Silver stream liability 8 14,598 9,578 Environmental rehabilitation provision 9 15,419 10,142 Other liabilities 506 421 Total liabilities 256,333 184,575 EQUITY Share capital 10 441,296 359,297 Reserves 32,708 32,066 Accumulated deficit (73,991) (133,583) Equity attributable to members 400,013 257,780 Non-controlling interest 11 10,511 6,222 Total equity 410,524 264,002 Total liabilities and equity $666,857 $448,577

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (NOTE 12)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

SHARE CAPITAL RESERVES Note Shares

(#) Amount

($) Share-based payments

($) Foreign exchange

($) Contributed surplus

($) Convertible note equity component ($) Accumulated deficit

($) Equity attributable to members

($) Non-controlling interest

($) Total Equity ($) Balance, 1 January 2025 466,107,137 359,297 22,107 325 5,466 4,168 (133,583) 257,780 6,222 264,002 Shares issued 10 125,594,583 82,582 - - - - - 82,582 - 82,582 Share issue costs 10 - (4,656) - - - - - (4,656) - (4,656) Stock options exercised 4,464,855 2,555 (742) - - - - 1,813 - 1,813 RSUs redeemed 977,767 745 (745) - - - - - - - DSUs redeemed 1,115,779 773 (773) - - - - - - - Share-based compensation - - 2,529 - - - - 2,529 - 2,529 Dividends to non-controlling interests 11 - - - - - - - - (13,190) (13,190) Transfer of non-controlling interests 11 - - - (437) - - (5,307) (5,744) 5,744 - Foreign exchange - - - 810 - - - 810 (810) - Net earnings for the year - - - - - - 64,899 64,899 12,545 77,444 Balance, 31 December 2025 598,260,121 441,296 22,376 698 5,466 4,168 (73,991) 400,013 10,511 410,524 SHARE CAPITAL RESERVES Note Shares

(#) Amount

($) Share-based payments

($) Foreign exchange

($) Contributed surplus

($) Convertible note equity component ($) Accumulated deficit

($) Equity attributable to members

($) Non-controlling interest

($) Total Equity ($) Balance, 1 January 2024 365,055,996 306,928 20,920 682 5,466 4,168 (189,294) 148,870 (2,508) 146,362 Shares issued 92,743,855 47,431 - - - - - 47,431 - 47,431 Share issue costs - (93) - - - - - (93) - (93) Shares issued for interest 3,910,991 2,233 - - - - - 2,233 - 2,233 Stock options exercised 3,117,666 1,755 (533) - - - - 1,222 - 1,222 RSUs redeemed 1,278,629 1,043 (1,043) - - - - - - - Share-based compensation - - 2,763 - - - - 2,763 - 2,763 Foreign exchange - - - (357) - - - (357) 357 - Net earnings for the year - - - - - - 55,711 55,711 8,373 64,084 Balance, 31 December 2024 466,107,137 359,297 22,107 325 5,466 4,168 (133,583) 257,780 6,222 264,002

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

1 CORPORATE INFORMATION



Orezone Gold Corporation (the “Company”) was incorporated on 1 December 2008, under the Canada Business Corporations Act, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) under the symbol ORE, and on the OTCQX under the symbol ORZCF.

The address of the Company’s principal office is 505 Burrard Street, Suite 450, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V7X 1M3. The Company’s registered office in Australia is Automic Group, Level 5, 191 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 Australia.

References to “$” are to United States dollars, references to “C$” are to Canadian dollars, references to “A$” are to Australian dollars, references to “EUR” are to Euro and references to “XOF” are to West African Communauté Financière Africaine francs.

2 BASIS OF PRESENTATION



This report is based on accounts that are being in the process of being audited.

This report does not include all the notes normally included in an Annual Financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the Company’s annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the “2024 Annual Financial Statements”) and any public announcements made by the Company during the reporting period in accordance with applicable continuous disclosure requirements.

(a) Statement of compliance



These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). The accounting policies applied in the preparation of these unaudited consolidated financial statements have been consistently applied in each of the years presented. Material accounting policies used in the presentation of these unaudited consolidated financial statements are presented in Note 3 of the Company’s 2024 Annual Financial Statements.

The preliminary final report for Orezone Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2025 was authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on 28 February 2026.

(b) Basis of measurement



These financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value as disclosed elsewhere in the notes to the financial statements.

The preparation of consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make estimates and judgments that may have a significant impact to the financial statements. Estimates are continuously evaluated and are based on management’s experience and expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual outcomes may differ from these estimates. The Company’s critical accounting judgments and estimates are presented in Note 4 of the Company’s 2024 Annual Financial Statements.

These financial statements have been prepared on the accounting basis that the Company is a going concern which assumes the Company will continue to operate in the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.

The Company has one operating segment, being the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of precious metal properties.

These financial statements are presented in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

3 TAXES RECEIVABLE



31 December

2025

31 December

2024

Opening balance $36,366 $20,421 Additions 37,371 18,603 Reimbursements (8,741) (23) Finance expense (997) (737) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 6,539 (1,898) Closing balance $70,538 $36,366 Current taxes receivable $20,679 $18,635 Non-current taxes receivable $49,859 $17,731

Taxes receivable consists of Value Added Tax (“VAT”) due from the Burkina Faso fiscal authorities. The Company is following the relevant procedures to claim a reimbursement of VAT paid. The VAT balances are not in dispute and are deemed to be fully recoverable, though timing of VAT reimbursements remain uncertain, and the timing of receipt is based on management’s best estimate.

4 INVENTORIES

31 December

2025 31 December

2024 Stockpiled ore $111,761 $88,163 Materials and supplies 14,938 8,172 Finished goods 4,566 2,414 Gold-in-circuit 3,714 1,745 Total inventories $134,979 $100,494 Current inventories $61,398 $12,793 Non-current stockpiled ore $73,581 $87,701

5 MINERAL PROPERTIES, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Cost and accumulated depreciation Land and Mineral Properties Plant and Infrastructure Buildings and Leasehold Improvements Vehicles and Equipment Construction in Progress Mine Development Total Cost 1 January 2024 $16,343 $155,714 $9,445 $14,454 $40,698 - $236,654 Additions - 2,142 150 4,434 29,721 14,652 51,099 Disposals - - - (26) - - (26) Transfers 23,391 27,980 3,472 420 (59,138) 3,875 - Change in ERP estimate (957) - - - - - (957) 31 December 2024 $38,777 $185,836 $13,067 $19,282 $11,281 $18,527 $286,770 Additions - - 175 4,239 58,234 90,907 153,555 Disposals - (11) - (105) - - (116) Transfers 9,866 6,336 1,392 182 (17,776) - - Change in ERP estimate 4,686 - - - - - 4,686 31 December 2025 $53,329 $192,161 $14,634 $23,598 $51,739 $109,434 $444,895 Accumulated depreciation 1 January 2024 $3,669 $28,279 $5,140 $6,376 - - $43,464 Depreciation 3,716 23,208 617 2,260 - - 29,801 Disposals - - - (26) - - (26) 31 December 2024 $7,385 $51,487 $5,757 $8,610 - - $73,239 Depreciation 7,286 25,095 921 2,673 - - 35,975 Disposals - - - (105) (105) 31 December 2025 $14,671 $76,582 $6,678 $11,178 - - $109,109 Carrying amounts 31 December 2024 $31,392 $134,349 $7,310 $10,672 $11,281 $18,527 $213,531 31 December 2025 $38,658 $115,579 $7,956 $12,420 $51,739 $109,434 $335,786

6 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES



31 December 2025 31 December 2024 Trade payables $45,193 $19,864 Accrued and other liabilities 27,272 24,447 Payroll and indirect taxes payable 2,385 1,511 Total trade and other payables $74,850 $45,822

7 DEBT

Note Phase I senior debt Phase II senior debt Bridge loan Convertible note facility Total Balance, 1 January 2024 $60,933 - - $31,616 $92,549 Drawdowns - 27,948 19,776 - 47,724 Transaction costs - (1,031) (240) - (1,271) Accretion 664 8 239 1,065 1,976 Loss on modification - - - 1,123 1,123 Principal repayments (19,794) - (19,554) - (39,348) Foreign exchange gain (2,876) (219) (221) - (3,316) Balance, 31 December 2024 $38,927 $26,706 - $33,804 $99,437 Current portion $18,999 - - - $18,999 Non-current portion $19,928 $26,706 - $33,804 $80,438



Balance, 1 January 2025 $38,927 $26,706 - $33,804 $99,437 Drawdowns - 31,155 - - 31,155 Transaction costs - (1,031) - - (1,031) Accretion 492 609 - 636 1,737 Principal repayments (20,671) - - - (20,671) Foreign exchange loss 4,384 3,526 - - 7,910 Balance, 31 December 2025 $23,132 $60,965 - $34,440 $118,537 Current portion $23,132 $17,287 - $34,440 $74,859 Non-current portion - $43,678 - - $43,678

8 SILVER STREAM LIABILITY

31 December 2025

31 December 2024

Opening balance $9,578 $6,697 Revenue recognized on silver ounces delivered (297) (243) Fair value loss on re-measurement 5,317 3,124 Closing balance $14,598 $9,578

9 ENVIRONMENTAL REHABILITATION PROVISION



31 December 2025 31 December 2024

Opening balance $10,142 $10,596 Obligations incurred 4,668 1,791 Change in estimate 17 (2,748) Accretion 592 503 Closing balance $15,419 $10,142

10 SHARE CAPITAL



Authorized capital stock consists of an unlimited number of common shares, without par value.

On 13 March 2025, the Company completed a bought deal financing of 42,683,000 common shares of the Company at a share price of C$0.82 for gross proceeds of C$35,000 ($24,283). On 19 March 2025, the Company closed the over-allotment of 6,402,450 shares of the Company at a share price of C$0.82 for gross proceeds of C$5,250 ($3,672). The net proceeds received from the share issuance was C$37,630 ($26,136) after commissions, legal and other fees.

On 2 April 2025, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement with Nioko Resources Corporation whereby the Company issued 10,719,659 common shares of the Company at a share price of C$0.82 for gross proceeds of C$8,790 ($6,142). The net proceeds received from the share issuance was C$8,766 ($6,125) after listing fees.

On 6 August 2025, the Company completed an initial public offering of 65,789,474 CHESS Depository Interests over fully paid common shares at a share price of A$1.14 for gross proceeds of A$75,000 ($48,485) in connection with its listing on the ASX. The net proceeds received from the share issuance was A$71,028 ($45,665) after commissions, legal, consultant, and listing fees.

11 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS



2025 2024 Opening balance $6,222 ($2,508) Transfer of non-controlling interests 5,744 - Net earnings for the year 12,545 8,373 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (810) 357 Dividends distribution (13,190) - Closing balance $10,511 $6,222

Effective 19 August 2025, the Company amended its mining convention with the State of Burkina Faso to increase the State’s free carried interest in Orezone Bomboré S.A. (“OBSA”) from 10% to 15% in accordance with the new 2024 Mining Code, thereby reducing the Company’s ownership interest from 90% to 85% at the same time. OBSA is the owner of the Bomboré mine.

Concurrently, OBSA declared a dividend to its members in an amount equal to its accumulated earnings to 31 December 2024 as measured under OHADA accounting principles. The State’s share of this dividend was XOF 7.4 billion ($13.2 million) which was subsequently paid by OBSA to the State on 25 August 2025.

Given the increase in the State’s free carried interest was a transaction that resulted in changes in ownership but with no changes in control, it was accounted for as transactions with equity holders in their capacity as equity holders. As a result, no gain or loss was recognised in profit or loss, and instead it was recognised entirely in equity as a transfer between accumulated deficit and non-controlling interest. No other adjustments to equity took place given no consideration was exchanged in relation to the transfer of shares.

12 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

(a) Stage I Hard Rock Expansion Commercial Production

On 15 January 2026, the Company’s hard rock expansion at the Bomboré gold mine achieved commercial production.

(b) Acquisition of Casa Berardi Gold Mine



On 26 January 2026 the Company entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire (the “Transaction”) Hecla Quebec Inc. (“Hecla Quebec”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hecla Mining Company (“Hecla Mining”). Hecla Quebec owns a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi gold mine and a portfolio of exploration projects, located in Quebec, Canada. Orezone anticipates closing of the Transaction will occur in the first quarter of 2026.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Orezone has agreed to pay Hecla Mining $272 million on closing in cash and Orezone common shares, $80 million in deferred consideration, and $241 million in contingent consideration.

In connection with this Transaction, Orezone entered into an agreement for a $100 million gold purchase and sale agreement (“Gold Stream”) with Franco-Neveda Corporation (“Franco-Nevada”) which will close concurrently with the Transaction. Under the terms of the Gold Stream, Orezone will make fixed quarterly deliveries of 1,625 gold oz from 2026 to 2030, after which the stream percentage will be 5.0% of future gold production. Orezone will receive a cash payment equal to 20% of the spot gold price for each oz delivered.

