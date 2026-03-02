MEXC USAT Flexible Savings Achieves 14x Growth from Launch to Peak





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, concluded its limited-time USAT Flexible Savings event. The event attracted 11,254 subscribers and drove total assets under management (AUM) past $10 million within three days of launch.

The USAT Flexible Savings event, which ran from January 27 to February 26, 2026, offered users the opportunity to stake USAT and share a 300,000 USAT reward pool, with new users eligible for up to 300% APR. Participation surged throughout the event: subscription volume grew 14x, while AUM climbed more than 1,380%.

According to CoinGecko data as of February 27, 2026, MEXC ranked first in USAT spot market liquidity, recording a +2% buy depth of $1,512,954 and a bid-ask spread of just 0.01%, reflecting a liquidity structure that outperforms major exchanges. As the first exchange to list USAT , MEXC provides industry-leading trading depth and liquidity for the asset.





The USAT Flexible Savings event is one of many ways MEXC creates financial opportunities for its users. By removing fees, expanding asset access, delivering deep liquidity, and rewarding users with competitive yield opportunities, MEXC empowers users to discover more and act faster on market opportunities.

