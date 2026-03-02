MEXC Lists Bitway (BTW) with $50,000 in BTW and 25,000 USDT Airdrop+ Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, announced the listing of Bitway (BTW) in its Innovation Zone, with the BTW/USDT and BTW/USDC trading pairs opened at 08:00 UTC and 08:20 UTC respectively on March 2. To celebrate the listing, MEXC launched a Bitway (BTW) Airdrop+ event offering a combined prize pool of $50,000 in BTW and 25,000 USDT, alongside an exclusive APR booster perk for new users.

Bitway is the internet capital gateway connecting on-chain liquidity with global opportunities. Its core offerings include Bitway Earn, an on-chain wealth management platform, and Bitway Chain, a Bitcoin-compatible PoS Layer 1 designed to support native BTC financing and enterprise-grade applications. Bitway recently raised $4.444 million in a seed round, backed by YZi Labs, TRON Foundation, and HTX Ventures, reflecting strong investor confidence in the project's vision. BTW is the ecosystem's native utility and governance token, underpinning network security, governance, and economic incentives across the platform's yield, payment, and financing products. BTW has a total supply of 10 billion tokens.

The Airdrop+ event runs from March 1 to March 8, 2026 (08:00 UTC). Users can participate by registering on the event page and completing designated tasks. New users who register via referral code "mexc-BTW" or exclusive link and complete KYC verification during the same period are eligible for Flexible Savings APR boosters of up to 300% in BTW or USDT.

The listing of BTW reflects MEXC's track record of bringing emerging assets to market ahead of the curve. By removing trading fees, maintaining deep liquidity, and continuously expanding its asset coverage, MEXC enables users to discover and act on market opportunities without the barriers of cost or timing, capturing value at every stage of the market.

For full listing details and to participate in the event, visit the official MEXC announcement .

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

