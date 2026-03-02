Antibiotics Market - 4.07% CAGR Forecast for 2026-2031 as Antimicrobial Innovation Strengthens Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the antibiotics market size was valued at USD 55.60 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 57.86 billion in 2026 to USD 70.64 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.07% during the 2026–2031 forecast period. Market growth is supported by the rising incidence of bacterial infections, increasing hospital admissions, and ongoing investment in antimicrobial research and development. The growing global burden of respiratory, urinary tract, bloodstream, and hospital-acquired infections continues to sustain demand for effective antibiotic therapies, reinforcing their central role in clinical treatment practices.

The antibiotics market is expanding as pharmaceutical companies focus on developing novel drug classes and improved formulations to combat antimicrobial resistance. Rising awareness of multidrug-resistant organisms is encouraging innovation in targeted therapies and combination treatments. Additionally, improvements in rapid diagnostic testing are supporting more precise antibiotic selection, promoting responsible prescribing practices, and optimized patient outcomes.

Antibiotics Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rising infection rates, expanding healthcare access, increasing awareness regarding infectious diseases, and growing pharmaceutical production capacity.

North America represents a significant share of the antibiotics market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, established pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, and ongoing research initiatives aimed at addressing antimicrobial resistance.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, driven by structured antibiotic stewardship programs, regulatory initiatives, and strong public health frameworks focused on infection management.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The antibiotics market continues to reflect steady demand shaped by treatment needs, regulatory oversight, and evolving healthcare access across regions. Mordor Intelligence’s structured analysis, grounded in independently sourced data and consistent validation, offers decision-makers a transparent view beyond fragmented estimates.”

Antibiotics Market Trends & Forecast

Rising Focus on Combating Antimicrobial Resistance

Increasing prevalence of resistant bacterial strains is driving investment in research and development of novel antibiotics and combination therapies.

Expansion of Hospital and Critical Care Services

Growth in surgical procedures and intensive care admissions supports sustained demand for prophylactic and therapeutic antibiotic treatments.

Antibiotics Market Segmentation Overview

By Product Class

Cephalosporins

Penicillins

Fluoroquinolones



Macrolides

Carbapenems

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Tetracyclines

Other Classes

By Spectrum

Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics

Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotics

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Topical

Other Routes

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/antibiotics-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Antibiotics Market Competitive Outlook

The antibiotics market features global pharmaceutical manufacturers focusing on pipeline expansion, strategic collaborations, and innovation in next-generation antimicrobial therapies. Companies are prioritizing research into resistant pathogens, strengthening manufacturing capabilities, and expanding geographic reach to address evolving infection management needs.

Antibiotics Companies include:

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Bayer AG

Cipla Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Fresenius Kabi

GSK plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin Limited

Melinta Therapeutics

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sandoz AG

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.



Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/antibiotics-market?utm_source=globenewswire

