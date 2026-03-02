ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 to 27 February 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,339 50,936,700 23 February 2026 318 15,461.8553 4,916,870 24 February 2026 318 15,396.0377 4,895,940 25 February 2026 318 15,243.1447 4,847,320 26 February 2026 318 15,183.7421 4,828,430 27 February 2026 318 15,373.4906 4,888,770 Total 23-27 February 2026 1,590 24,377,330 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 4,929 75,314,030 Accumulated under the program 4,929 75,314,030 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 13,356 204,435,672 23 February 2026 1,115 15,576.4260 17,367,715 24 February 2026 1,115 15,555.3004 17,344,160 25 February 2026 1,115 15,418.8072 17,191,970 26 February 2026 1,115 15,335.1614 17,098,705 27 February 2026 1,115 15,560.9821 17,350,495 Total 23-27 February 2026 5,575 86,353,045 Bought from the Foundation* 785 15,489,3354 12,159,128 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 19,716 302,947,845 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 19,716 302,947,845

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 175,309, A shares and 1,091,614 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.00% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2 March 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





Attachments