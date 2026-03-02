Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 to 27 February 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 3,339 50,936,700
23 February 202631815,461.85534,916,870
24 February 202631815,396.03774,895,940
25 February 202631815,243.14474,847,320
26 February 202631815,183.74214,828,430
27 February 202631815,373.49064,888,770
Total 23-27 February 20261,590 24,377,330
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 4,929 75,314,030
Accumulated under the program 4,929 75,314,030
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)13,356 204,435,672
23 February 20261,11515,576.426017,367,715
24 February 20261,11515,555.300417,344,160
25 February 20261,11515,418.807217,191,970
26 February 20261,11515,335.161417,098,705
27 February 20261,11515,560.982117,350,495
Total 23-27 February 20265,575 86,353,045
Bought from the Foundation*78515,489,335412,159,128
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)19,716 302,947,845
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)19,716 302,947,845

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 175,309, A shares and 1,091,614 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.00% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2 March 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


