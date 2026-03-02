ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 to 27 February 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,339
|50,936,700
|23 February 2026
|318
|15,461.8553
|4,916,870
|24 February 2026
|318
|15,396.0377
|4,895,940
|25 February 2026
|318
|15,243.1447
|4,847,320
|26 February 2026
|318
|15,183.7421
|4,828,430
|27 February 2026
|318
|15,373.4906
|4,888,770
|Total 23-27 February 2026
|1,590
|24,377,330
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|4,929
|75,314,030
|Accumulated under the program
|4,929
|75,314,030
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|13,356
|204,435,672
|23 February 2026
|1,115
|15,576.4260
|17,367,715
|24 February 2026
|1,115
|15,555.3004
|17,344,160
|25 February 2026
|1,115
|15,418.8072
|17,191,970
|26 February 2026
|1,115
|15,335.1614
|17,098,705
|27 February 2026
|1,115
|15,560.9821
|17,350,495
|Total 23-27 February 2026
|5,575
|86,353,045
|Bought from the Foundation*
|785
|15,489,3354
|12,159,128
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|19,716
|302,947,845
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|19,716
|302,947,845
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 175,309, A shares and 1,091,614 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.00% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 2 March 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
