AI in Clinical Trials Market Research 2026: Market to Reach $18.62 Billion by 2040 with IQVIA, Medidata, IBM Watson, Oracle, and Phesi Leading Through Integrated Data and Patient Matching Platforms

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Clinical Trials Market, till 2040: Distribution by Trial Phase, Target Therapeutic Area, End User and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global artificial intelligence in clinical trials market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.09 billion in the current year to USD 18.62 billion by 2040, at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period, till 2040.
Developing novel therapeutic interventions demands substantial time and financial resources, typically spanning about 10-15 years. Clinical trials, essential for evaluating efficacy and safety in humans, consume roughly 50-70% of this timeline and budget, yet many fail due to design flaws, recruitment issues, stratification errors, and high dropout rates. Therefore, pharma stakeholders are increasingly adopting AI to mitigate these hurdles, leveraging its capacity to process vast datasets for smarter trial optimization.
It is worth mentioning that artificial intelligence transforms clinical trials by accelerating patient recruitment through precise matching, refining trial designs via digital twins, and extracting safety and efficacy signals from multifaceted data sources like EHRs and imaging. Further, it automates the routine tasks such as reporting and monitoring. Overall, considering the above mentioned factors, the global AI in clinical trials market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders
Key Roles and Applications of AI in Clinical Trials
AI plays pivotal roles across clinical trials, from patient recruitment and site selection to trial design, data management, and outcome prediction. Key applications include using machine learning to analyze electronic health records and real-world data for precise patient matching. Further, it is used for reducing screen failures and accelerating enrollment.
AI also automates data cleaning, detects anomalies, forecasts adverse events, and enhances monitoring through continuous analysis of diverse datasets. This enables improvement in efficiency, cutting costs, and boosting trial success rates while supporting personalized medicine approaches.
Prominent Drivers Propelling Growth of AI in Clinical Trials Market
The AI in clinical trials market is expanding rapidly due to several critical drivers, including enhanced patient recruitment through analysis of electronic health records and genetic data. This approach accelerates identification of suitable candidates and reduces trial timelines and costs.
Predictive analytics and machine learning enable optimized trial designs by forecasting outcomes, while integration of real-world data provides deeper insights into patient behaviors. Further, rising demand for personalized medicine, growth in precision therapies, and the need to manage vast clinical datasets fuel adoption of such technologies.
AI in Clinical Trials Market: Competitive Landscape of Companies in this Industry
The competitive landscape of AI in clinical trials market is characterized by intense competition, featuring a combination of large and smaller firms. Key players such as IQVIA, Medidata (Dassault Systemes), IBM Watson Health, Oracle Health Sciences, and Phesi dominate through comprehensive platforms for data analytics, patient matching, and trial optimization, often collaborating with pharmaceutical firms like Pfizer and Novartis.
Emerging companies including AiCure, Deep 6 AI, Mendel.ai, Saama Technologies, Unlearn.ai, ConcertAI, and Tempus AI are gaining traction with niche solutions like real-time monitoring, and predictive modeling, intensifying competition amid rising demand for efficiency in drug development.
AI in Clinical Trials Evolution: Emerging Trends in the Industry
Emerging trends in this domain include automating processes, enhancing patient matching, and enabling predictive analytics to cut costs and timelines significantly. Agentic AI autonomously manages trial workflows, from patient recruitment to real-time risk monitoring and protocol adjustments in adaptive trials. Unlike generative AI, it executes decisions independently, reducing manual tasks and accelerating enrollment.
Generative AI draft protocols, creates synthetic datasets for training models, and automates patient-facing content like eConsent. It optimizes trial design by simulating scenarios from historical data, potentially cutting development time by 50% and costs by 25%. Additionally, digital twins simulate individual patient responses using AI and historical data, enabling smaller trials with higher statistical power.
Key Market Challenges
The market for AI in clinical trials faces significant challenges, including stringent data privacy regulations like GDPR and HIPAA that complicate handling sensitive patient information, integration hurdles with legacy systems requiring substantial customization and interoperability standards.
Additional barriers encompass data quality issues such as incompleteness and bias in real-world datasets, high upfront costs for infrastructure amid a shortage of AI-savvy clinicians. These factors necessitate collaborative efforts between pharma firms, tech providers, and regulators to unlock AI's potential in streamlining recruitment, monitoring, and adaptive designs.
AI in clinical trials Market: Key Market Share Insights
Market Share by Therapeutic Area
Based on the therapeutic area, the global market is segmented into cardiovascular disorders, CNS disorders, infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, oncological disorders and other disorders.
According to our estimates, currently, oncological disorders capture majority share of the market. This is due to the high volume and complexity of cancer trials; these trials generate vast, heterogeneous datasets from genomics, imaging, and electronic health records, which AI efficiently analyzes for precise patient recruitment.
Market Share by Geography
According to our estimates Asia-Pacific currently captures a significant share of the AI in clinical trials market. This is due to the massive, diverse patient population, offering rapid recruitment for trials amid rising chronic disease burdens like cancer and diabetes. Further, the region has cost-effective operations along with improving regulatory frameworks, government incentives, and expanding biotech infrastructure which fuels the growth.
