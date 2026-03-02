China and Global Smart Car OTA Industry Report 2025-2026 Featuring Functions and Layout of 25 Major OEMs, 10 Tier1 Suppliers, and 7 Independent OTA Technology Suppliers

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Car OTA Industry Report, 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive OTA Research: In the Era of Mandatory Standards, OTA Transforms from a "Function Channel" to a New Stage of "Full Lifecycle Management"



Driven by the development and promotion of AI and software-defined vehicle, the installation volume of OTA (Over-the-Air) functions in China's automobiles has maintained a rapid growth trend. According to the report, from January to October 2025, the installation volume of OTA functions in China's passenger cars reached 14.224 million units, a year-on-year increase of 11.3%. The OTA function installation rate stood at 76.2%, a year-on-year increase of 4.2 percentage points. It is expected that by 2030, the OTA installation rate of China's passenger cars will exceed 95%, with the installation volume reaching approximately 24.982 million units.



Automotive OTA industry mainly adopts two layout modes: third-party supply and OEM independent R&D, with third-party OTA enterprises still dominating the supply market. From January to October 2025, in the market share of third-party OTA suppliers for China's passenger cars, ABUP ranked first with a 37% share, followed by Harman with approximately 13.2%. Enterprises such as ECARX, Desay SV, Huawei, and Carota are also experiencing continuous growth in market share, collectively driving the continuous upgrading of automotive OTA industry.



Two Standards to Be Implemented Simultaneously in 2026, Marking the Official Entry of Automotive OTA into the Era of Mandatory Standards



Starting from January 1, 2026, the national mandatory standard "General Technical Requirements for Software Update of Vehicles" and the recommended standard "Requirements of Implementation of Motor Vehicle Products Recall Based on Over-the-Air Update Technology" will be officially implemented, marking the official entry of China's automotive OTA into the "era of mandatory standards".



In addition, in February and August 2025, China successively issued the "Notice on Further Strengthening the Administration of Access, Recall, and Software Over-the-Air Updates of Intelligent Connected Vehicle Products" and the "Notice on Strengthening the Supervision and Administration of Recall and Production Consistency of Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicle Products and Regulating Publicity (Draft for Comments)", which have established a more rigorous and detailed policy framework covering product access, recall management, OTA filing, and classified supervision.



With the implementation of mandatory standards and the deepening of regulatory policies, software security is no longer an option for OEMs but an unavoidable "must-answer question" for the healthy development of intelligent connected vehicles. China's automobile industry is embracing a new stage of full-link digital supervision with a more systematic and strict standard system.



Automotive OTA Evolves Towards Full Software Lifecycle Management



Faced with the stringent requirements of the new national standards in management, technology, processes, and other dimensions, automobile software security has become a core proposition throughout the entire lifecycle. Automotive OTA is no longer a "free operation" of OEMs but a key link connecting the full-chain data of "product access - mass production and sales - software upgrades - defect recalls" and incorporated into the whole lifecycle supervision of vehicles. Building an automobile software full lifecycle management system has become an essential element for OEMs. To this end, suppliers such as ABUP, Excelfore, Desay SV, Bosch ETAS, and Aptiv are actively deploying OTA software full lifecycle solution products to meet the rapidly developing market demand.



OTA Application Experience Continuously Improves with the Assistance of New Automotive OTA Technologies



With the development of automobile intelligence, the continuous improvement of automotive architecture, hardware, communication networks, and other configurations, as well as the continuous breakthrough and application of various new OTA technologies, OTA performance of new vehicle models is also constantly improving, specifically reflected in upgrade speed, upgrade fault protection, and other aspects.



For example, the Xiaomi YU7 launched in 2025 is equipped with the 3rd Generation Snapdragon 8 chip and innovatively adopts extreme speed streaming upgrade technology to achieve faster intelligent OTA upgrades, with the full-vehicle full-package upgrade completed in 15 minutes.



In July 2025, Li Auto launched the ADAS domain streaming upgrade technology based on NVIDIA Thor-U chip. With the core concept of "unconscious evolution", the automotive OTA can complete intelligent evolution in the time it takes to drink a cup of coffee, bringing a revolution in user experience.



Improvement of OEM OTA user experience is inseparable from the continuous progress of OTA technology in safety, reliability, and efficiency. From the initial A/B partitioning and differential algorithms to the recent application of streaming upgrades, parallel upgrades, and other technologies in vehicles, it is also the result of continuous technological R&D and innovation by OTA suppliers.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Policies, Regulations, and Market Status of Automotive OTA

1.1 Definition and Technology of OTA

1.2 International OTA Standards and Policies

1.3 China's Automotive OTA Standards and Policies

1.4 Layout of Automotive OTA Compliance Services

1.5 Development Status Quo of China's Passenger Car OTA Market

2 Product and Technology Development Trends of Automotive OTA

2.1 Summary of OTA Product Layout of Major Suppliers

2.2 6 Evolution Trends of Automotive OTA

3 Independent OTA Technology Suppliers and Solutions

3.1 ABUP

3.2 Harman

3.3 Carota

3.4 Excelfore

3.5 KPIT

3.6 SONATUS

3.7 Redstone Sunshine

4 Tier1 OTA Suppliers and Solutions

4.1 PATEO

4.2 Desay SV

4.3 Thundersoft

4.4 Joyson Electronics

4.5 Banma Zhixing

4.6 Bosch

4.7 Elektrobit

4.8 Aptiv

4.9 ZF

4.10 Denso

5 Innovative Function Highlights of Automotive OTA Upgrades

5.1 Evolution of OEMs' OTA Upgrade Technology and Application

5.2 OEMs' OTA Upgrade History

5.3 Innovative Function Highlights and Trends of OTA Upgrades in Intelligent Cockpit Field

5.4 Innovative Function Highlights and Trends of OTA Upgrades in Intelligent Driving Field

5.5 Innovative Function Highlights and Trends of OTA Upgrades in Intelligent Chassis Field

5.6 Innovative Function Highlights and Trends of OTA Upgrades in Other Fields

6 OTA Functions and Layout of Major OEMs

6.1 NIO

6.2 Xpeng Motors

6.3 Li Auto

6.4 Xiaomi Auto

6.5 SAIC

6.6 Geely Auto

6.7 GAC Group

6.8 Changan Automobile

6.9 BYD

6.10 BAIC Group

6.11 FAW Group

6.12 Great Wall Motor

6.13 Dongfeng Motor

6.14 Chery Automobile

6.15 Huawei Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA)

6.16 Tesla

6.17 General Motors

6.18 BMW

6.19 Mercedes-Benz

6.20 Volvo

6.21 Ford Motor

6.22 Toyota

6.23 Honda

6.24 Hyundai

6.25 Volkswagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xwrk40

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.