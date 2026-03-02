Corrections to Final Terms - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Corrections to Final Terms

The English translation of the Final Terms of the bonds with ISIN-code DK0009554693 published on 26 February 2026 have been updated.

Section 17 (Date of first interest rate fixing) has been updated from 01-04-2026 to 01-07-2026.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Questions can be addressed to Lars Mossing Madsen, phone +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, phone +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment