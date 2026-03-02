China and Global Two-wheeler Intelligence and Industry Chain Research Report 2025-2026: New National Standard Drives Intelligent Popularization, AI Agent Makes Its Way onto Vehicles

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Two-wheeler Intelligence and Industry Chain Research Report, 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Two-Wheeler Electric Vehicle Research: New National Standard Drives Intelligent Popularization, AI Agent Makes Its Way onto Vehicles



This report focuses on the intelligent upgrading of two-wheelers and conducts an in-depth analysis and research on the market size, competitive landscape, intelligent product features, manufacturers' intelligent strategies, and development trends of electric two-wheelers and motorcycles.

The main research scope includes:

Overview of the two-wheeler market: Production and sales volume, competitive landscape, and industry policies of electric two-wheelers and motorcycles

Intelligent strategies of electric two-wheeler and motorcycle manufacturers

Research on the intelligent industrial chain of two-wheelers

Intelligent development trends of two-wheelers in powertrain systems, intelligent driving, communication systems, human-machine interaction

Research on the layout of automakers in the two-wheeler field

Implementation of the New National Standard, Intelligence Becomes the Core Competitive Factor of Two-Wheelers



On September 1, 2025, the new version of the "Safety Technical Specifications for Electric Bicycles" (GB17761-2024) was officially implemented. The new national standard will strictly restrict the performance and speed of electric bicycles. In terms of intelligence, it requires electric bicycles to be equipped with Beidou positioning, communication, and dynamic safety monitoring functions.



Driven by the new national standard, the intelligent trend of electric two-wheelers has experienced explosive growth.



Case 1: Yadea has launched a number of new national standard electric bicycle models, including Yadea Maodou, C09, C12, C18, etc. 100% of the new national standard models are equipped with intelligent anti-theft systems and APP interconnection functions, and some mid-range models have added new intelligent safety configurations such as anti-skid and hill-hold assist.



Taking the Yadea C12 model as an example, the vehicle is equipped with a Beidou positioning system with an accuracy of 10 meters. Based on the precise positioning function, it realizes electronic fences and riding track query to prevent vehicle loss and theft. Users can connect to the "Yadea Intelligent Mobility" App via Bluetooth, and through the App, they can achieve intelligent vehicle control, smart navigation, remote viewing of vehicle status, one-click vehicle search, preset electronic fences, abnormal movement alarms and other intelligent functions. In addition, the vehicle is also equipped with a number of practical technologies, such as the TCS anti-skid system and HDC hill descent control function, to improve the safety of users' riding.



Case 2: Ninebot has launched a number of new national standard models, including the Mmax2 series, Fz series, etc.



Taking the Mechanic Mmax2 130p in the Mmax2 series as an example, the vehicle is equipped with 18 functions in terms of intelligent configuration, including triple precise positioning (Beidou satellite + GPS + base station), intelligent anti-theft, AHRS attitude sensing anti-theft, black box + active accident rescue, remote switch machine + vehicle control, parking sensing 2.0, riding sensing 2.0, BMS 6.0 intelligent battery management system, etc. Users can view vehicle condition information, vehicle positioning, riding trajectory, etc. through the "Ninebot Mobility" App.



In terms of intelligent driving, it adopts the RideyFUN system, equipped with a 5-inch TFT color screen, integrating various vehicle function control options, and can continuously obtain new functions through OTA wireless upgrades, such as listening to songs, navigation, making calls, etc.



Case 3: AIMA has launched a number of new national standard electric vehicles, including AIMA Metaverse Play, AIMA Metaverse Lite 2.0, AIMA Lollipop, AIMA Cool Ride S, AIMA Little Golden Bean, etc.



AIMA's new national standard vehicles are equipped with full-time GPS + Beidou positioning system, supporting intelligent APP interconnection, unconscious unlocking, TCS anti-skid, side stand sensing vehicle control and other functions.



In addition, in March 2025, the "AIMA Mobility" App v5.1.0 was officially launched, introducing the Ma Xiaoai AI Agent, which is connected to core AI platforms such as Baidu Qianfan and DeepSeek. Ma Xiaoai will access more intelligent ecosystems, including AI voice, AI vehicle control, AI navigation, AI graphic creation, smart home, local life recommendations, etc.



In May 2025, AIMA signed a deep AI cooperation agreement with Volcano Engine. In terms of intelligent electric vehicle application scenarios, "Ma Xiaoai Intelligent Driving" will deeply understand user intentions, predict scenario-based needs, and provide users with functions such as AI voice interaction, intelligent path planning, and vehicle health detection, allowing users to easily achieve intelligent control of the vehicle.



II. Automakers Enter the Two-Wheeler Field Through Various Means



For automakers, entering the two-wheeler field is not only an extension of the product line but also a strategic move to build a "full-scenario Mobility solution". As a rigid demand for short-distance commuting, two-wheelers can perfectly cover scenarios such as "the last 1-3 kilometers" and "daily commuting". Based on their own brand trust, automakers can directly reach their existing user base and expand the brand's Mobility scenario coverage. In addition, the core "three electrics" (battery, motor, electronic control) and intelligent technologies of intelligent electric vehicles, after vehicle-level verification, also have natural technical advantages and reliability endorsements when applied to the two-wheeler field.



The report sorts out the layout routes of automakers entering the two-wheeler field into following types:



"Automotive-grade technology + ecological output, transforming technical advantages into market share and profits"



BYD's core logic for entering the two-wheeler field is to "downscale" the mature battery, electronic control, vehicle-level BMS and safety systems verified by passenger cars to electric two-wheelers, providing two-wheeler manufacturers with "vehicle-grade + full-specification + long warranty" battery products. BYD itself does not develop electric two-wheeler products.



Geely Automobile adopts the form of "capital holding", and through strategic investment in QJMOTOR, it outputs automotive-grade intelligent technologies and mature supply chain systems to complete in-depth layout in the two-wheeler track.



"Incubate two-wheeler brands within the group to realize business segment expansion"



Great Wall Motor, Wuling Motors



Great Wall Motor incubates the "Souo Moto" brand internally. Based on Great Wall Motor's profound technical accumulation and innovation capabilities in the automotive field, it provides a solid foundation for Souo Moto to manufacture high-end motorcycles.



Wuling Motors chooses to establish a motorcycle business division and apply automotive-grade cell technology, BMS and on-board diagnostic system to two-wheeler products to enhance product competitiveness.



"Establish independent business entities focusing on two-wheeler business"



Chery Automobile, OMOWAY



In November 2024, Anhui Lingwei Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. was officially established, with Bao Siyu, deputy general manager of Chery Holding Group, executive deputy general manager of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., and general manager of Chery New Energy, serving as the chairman of the company. Lingwei Intelligent focuses on the R&D, manufacturing and sales of electric two-wheelers (including electric motorcycles), and also layouts related technical services, import and export and supporting businesses.



OMOWAY is a new intelligent technology company, and most of its core management team are from Xpeng Motors. Among them, the legal person of the company is Jiao Qingchun, former vice president of Xpeng Motors, and the supervisor is He Tao, co-founder of Xpeng Motors. OMOWAY is committed to innovatively applying the full-stack self-developed technologies accumulated in the intelligent automobile field to electric motorcycles. It globally launched its first prototype car OMO X in Jakarta, Indonesia in June 2025.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Overview of Two-wheeler Industry

1.1 Electric Two-wheelers

1.2 Motorcycle

2 Development Direction and Trend of Two-wheeler Intelligence

2.1 Concept of Two-wheeler Intelligence

2.2 Development History of Two-wheeler Intelligence

2.3 Status Quo of Two-wheeler Intelligence

2.4 Standards for Two-wheelers Intelligence

2.5 Intelligence of Two-wheeler Brands

2.6 Industrial Chain of Two-wheeler Intelligence

2.7 Development Trends of Two-wheeler Powertrain Systems

2.8 Development Trends of Two-wheeler Intelligent Driving Systems

2.9 Development Trends of Two-wheeler Intelligent Instruments

2.10 Development Trends of Two-wheeler Communication Systems

2.11 Development Trends of Two-wheeler Human-Machine Interaction Systems

2.12 Other Trends

3 Global Two-wheeler Market Sales Volume

3.1 Global Two-wheeler Market

3.2 China's Two-wheeler Market

3.3 Southeast Asian Two-wheeler Market

3.4 Indian Two-wheeler Market

4 Intelligence of Electric Two-wheeler Companies

4.1 SUNRA

4.2 Yadea

4.3 AIMA

4.4 Niu Technologies

4.5 Ninebot

4.6 TAILG

4.7 Lvyuan

4.8 MAMOTOR

4.9 Blueshark

4.10 XDAO

4.11 DJI

4.12 Ola Electric

4.13 Summary of Intelligence of Electric Two-wheeler

5 Intelligence of Motorcycle Companies

5.1 BMW Motorrad

5.2 Honda Motorcycle

5.3 Suzuki Motorcycle

5.4 Kawasaki

5.5 Ducati

5.6 Piaggio

5.7 CFMOTO

5.8 QJMOTOR

5.9 ZONSEN

5.10 LONCIN

5.11 Dachangjiang

6 Two-wheeler Intelligent Industry Chain Companies

6.1 CATL

6.2 Queclink

6.3 Bluestar Technology

6.4 Huawei

6.5 Yaxon Zhilian

6.6 Hopechart IoT

6.7 TUYA

6.8 AISpeech

6.9 Cerence

6.10 NavInfo

6.11 Hi-Link Electronics

6.12 vidoar

6.13 SHOEI

6.14 Bosch

6.15 Continental

7 Cross-border Layout of Automakers in the Two-wheeler Field

7.1 BYD

7.2 Geely

7.3 GWM Souo Moto

7.4 Chery

7.5 Wuling

7.6 OMOWAY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5918364/two-wheeler-intelligence-industry-chain-research?utm_source=GNE&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_code=37gmlq&utm_campaign=2182549+-+China+and+Global+Two-wheeler+Intelligence+and+Industry+Chain+Research+Report+2025-2026%3a+New+National+Standard+Drives+Intelligent+Popularization%2c+AI+Agent+Makes+Its+Way+onto+Vehicles&utm_exec=chdomspi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.