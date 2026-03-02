Space-Based Solar Power Market Size to Hit USD 10.70 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space-Based Solar Power Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Space-Based Solar Power Market Size was valued at USD 3.46 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.70 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.95% during 2026-2035.”

Rising Global Energy Demand and Advanced Technologies to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing demand for clean, renewable, and continuous energy is driving the global market for space-based solar power. Space-to-Earth power transfer is becoming more efficient thanks to advancements in energy conversion, microwave and laser power transmission, and satellite-based solar energy gathering. Concern over carbon emissions and the need for sustainable energy sources are driving the market's expansion, while government programs and military projects in the US, Japan, and Europe are encouraging the use of SBSP systems.

Get a Sample Report of Space-Based Solar Power Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8434

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Solaren Corporation

Azur Space Solar Power GmbH

SolAero Technologies Corporation

Rostec Corporation

SpaceTech GmbH

Frazer-Nash Consultancy

Airbus

OHB SE

Thales Alenia Space

Boeing

Celestia Energy

Emrod

EnergySpace

Entropy Research and Development

Fibertek

Aetherflux

Space-Based Solar Power Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 3.46 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 10.70 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.95% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Microwave Power Transmission, and Laser Power Transmission)

• By Component (Solar Collectors, Power Conversion Units, Transmission Systems, and Control & Management Systems)

• By Application (Electricity Generation (Terrestrial), and Space Applications (Satellites, Lunar Bases))

• By End User (Government & Defense, and Commercial & Private Companies)





Purchase Single User PDF of Space-Based Solar Power Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8434

Regulatory Challenges and Technical Complexities May Impede Market Expansion Globally

The complicated certification and regulatory requirements that could delay product clearance and impede quick uptake are limiting the market for space-based solar power systems. Furthermore, widespread adoption may be hampered by the intricate installation procedures and the requirement for highly skilled workers with knowledge of aviation systems. The lengthy lead time for high-performance alloys presents extra operating challenges, and material availability may vary.

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Microwave Power Transmission dominated the market with a 68.57% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.56%. the segment’s growth is driven by the advantage of Microwave Power Transmission is its well-developed technology, high efficiency, and less interference from the atmosphere compared to laser technology.

By Component

Solar Collectors dominated the market with a 38.64% share due to their high efficiency in capturing solar energy and technological advancements in photovoltaic and thermal collection systems. Power Conversion Units are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.54% from 2026 to 2035 driven by innovations in efficient energy conversion technologies globally.

By Application

Electricity Generation (Terrestrial) dominated the market with a 63.78% share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.29% from 2026 to 2035 as it has the capability to provide constant, reliable, and renewable power to satisfy the increasing demand globally.

By End-User

Government & Defense dominated the market with a 54.83% share due to extensive investments in energy security, strategic applications, and continuous power supply for space and remote operations. Commercial & Private Companies are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.28% driven by increasing private investment, the commercialization of satellite solar power, and new applications of remote energy, offshore platforms, and infrastructure.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America held a 41.57% market share, making it the largest region in the space-based solar power industry. This growth is drive by the history of technological achievements and the most advanced space infrastructure. North America is likewise anticipated to increase at the fastest rate in the upcoming years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.37% from 2026 to 2035 as the businesses and government organizations have been investing more in satellite solar power technologies.

The Asia Pacific market for space-based solar power in the year 2025 represented around 21.28% of the total global scenario due to increased investment in space technology, the rising trend of using renewable energy sources, and increased collaboration between government agencies and the corporate sector.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Space-Based Solar Power Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8434

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, Chinese scientists announced plans to construct a 1-kilometer-wide solar power station in space. This ambitious project aims to beam continuous energy back to Earth via microwaves, potentially collecting more energy in a year than all the oil on Earth.

In November 2024, the AFRL launched the Space Power InfraRed Regulation and Analysis of Lifetime (SPIRRAL) experiment aboard the SPX-31 mission.

Exclusive Sections of the Space-Based Solar Power Market Report (The USPs):

EFFICIENCY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you benchmark solar-to-microwave/laser power conversion efficiency, transmission efficiency from orbit to ground stations, and average MW/GW output capacity of prototype systems to evaluate technological viability and performance scalability.

– helps you benchmark solar-to-microwave/laser power conversion efficiency, transmission efficiency from orbit to ground stations, and average MW/GW output capacity of prototype systems to evaluate technological viability and performance scalability. ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT TRENDS – helps you assess the share of projects in R&D, pilot, and demonstration phases, track average satellite/module deployment per project, and analyze year-on-year global investment growth to understand commercialization momentum.

– helps you assess the share of projects in R&D, pilot, and demonstration phases, track average satellite/module deployment per project, and analyze year-on-year global investment growth to understand commercialization momentum. INTEGRATION & INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS – helps you measure grid integration rates of SBSP projects, adoption split between microwave and laser wireless power transmission technologies, and the percentage of international collaborations across governments, space agencies, and private players.

– helps you measure grid integration rates of SBSP projects, adoption split between microwave and laser wireless power transmission technologies, and the percentage of international collaborations across governments, space agencies, and private players. COST & INVESTMENT BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate average cost per MW generated, cost distribution across R&D, satellite manufacturing, and launch services, and projected cost decline trends driven by scaling and technological advancement.

– helps you evaluate average cost per MW generated, cost distribution across R&D, satellite manufacturing, and launch services, and projected cost decline trends driven by scaling and technological advancement. CAPACITY SCALABILITY & COMMERCIAL READINESS INDEX – helps you identify long-term scalability potential, infrastructure readiness, capital intensity levels, and the transition pathway from experimental systems to large-scale renewable energy deployment.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.