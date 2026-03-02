China and Global Intelligent Vehicle Cockpit-driving/Parking Integration Industry Research Report 2025: 36% CAGR by 2030, Single-Chip Cockpit-driving integration Solutions Enter Mass Production

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Vehicle Cockpit-driving Integration (Cockpit-driving-parking) Industry Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cockpit-Driving Integration Research: 36% CAGR by 2030, Single-Chip Cockpit-driving integration Solutions Enter Mass Production

43% YoY Growth in Cockpit-driving integration Domain Controller Shipments in 2025, 3.6x Growth Potential by 2030



The first-phase Multi Board (one box with multiple boards or two boards) solutions have matured; some OEMs have entered the second phase, realizing mass production and delivery of One Board (one box with one board) solutions; individual OEMs have begun to implement One Chip solutions, and 2025 has become the first year of mass production of One Chip solutions.



In 2025, sales volume of mass-produced cockpit-driving integration / convergence models reached 1.67 million units, a year-on-year increase of 43%; it is expected that from 2026 to 2030, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will reach 36%.



Typical Case of Cockpit-Driving Integration One Chip: Autolink's AL-A1 Domain Controller Based on Qualcomm SA8775P



In October 2025, the 2026 BAIC Arcfox Alpha T5 was officially mass-produced. It is equipped with a single-chip cockpit-driving integration solution based on Qualcomm SA8775P, Zhuoyu Technology's inertial navigation binocular stereo vision system, and through BAIC Yuanjing intelligent assisted driving platform, it realizes high-level intelligent cockpit, urban and highway NOA, automatic parking assistance, cross-floor memory parking and other functions.



The AL-A1 cockpit-driving integration domain controller has a computing power output of 144 TOPS and cross-domain collaborative processing capabilities. By simultaneously carrying cockpit interaction and intelligent driving computing tasks on a single SoC, it achieves in-depth integration of computing power, data, and software architecture. Compared with traditional multi-chip and multi-domain separated solutions, the One Chip solution has significant advantages in system complexity, power consumption control, cost efficiency, and data collaboration efficiency.

This Report Analyzes

Current status and development trends of cockpit-driving integration technology

Market size of cockpit-driving integration domain controllers, domain control strategies for mass-produced cockpit-driving integration models, cockpit-driving integration domain controller solutions, cost analysis of mainstream cockpit-driving integration domain controllers, and summary of OEMs' cockpit-driving integration domain controller product layouts

Chip requirements for cockpit-driving integration, market size of cockpit-driving integration SoCs, and price analysis of mainstream cockpit-driving integration SoCs

Key suppliers and products of cockpit-driving integration, industrial chain cooperation strategies for cockpit-driving integration, hardware and software import strategies of Tier 1s for cockpit-driving integration, and hardware and software import strategies of OEMs for cockpit-driving integration

Cockpit-driving integration solutions of OEMs including NIO, BYD, Xpeng Motors, Li Auto, Leapmotor, Xiaomi Auto, Huawei HIMA, Geely Auto, SAIC Motor, GAC Group, Great Wall Motor, Changan Automobile, BAIC Group, FAW Hongqi, Dongfeng Voyah, Chery Automobile, Tesla, Volkswagen Group, BMW Group, General Motors, Ford Motor, etc.

Cockpit-driving integration solutions of suppliers including Desay SV, iMotion, Hongjing Drive, Technomous, FreeTech, Baidu Apollo, Zhuoyu Technology, ECARX, MINIEYE, Yihang.ai, Neusoft Reach, NavInfo, Yuanfeng Technology, Autolink, Foryou Group, BICV, Megatronix, PATEO, JOYNEXT, Jingwei HiRain Technologies, Nobo Automotive, Hangsheng Electronics, Visteon, Aptiv, Bosch, Harman, LG Electronics, etc.

Qualcomm 8775-Based Cockpit-Driving Integration Solutions Enter Mass Production, Domestic Chip Solutions Released Intensively

At CES in January 2026, cockpit-driving integration was undoubtedly one of the hottest keywords. Many OEMs, Tier 1s, and domestic chip vendors successively released a number of new product solutions.

TI launched the TDA5 series, and at TI's booth, Banma Zhixing demonstrated a cockpit-driving integration solution demo based on TDA5;

Renesas focused on showcasing the R-Car X5H, a multi-domain fused chip for intelligent driving, intelligent cockpit, gateway, etc.;

Black Sesame Technologies exhibited its Wudang C1296 mass-produced cockpit-driving integration solution overseas for the first time;

MediaTek announced cooperation with Denso to jointly develop next-generation automotive system-on-chips (SoCs) for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and intelligent cockpits.

Of course, as mainstream chip solutions for cockpit-driving integration, solutions based on Qualcomm 8775 or NVIDIA Thor have accelerated their installation in vehicles since 2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Status Quo and Trends of Cockpit-Driving Integration Technology

1.1 Status Quo of Cockpit-Driving Integration Technology

Evolution Route of Intelligent Vehicle EEA Architecture

Cockpit-Driving Integration: An Important Node in the Evolution of Automotive EEA Architecture

Evolution of Cockpit-Driving Integration Hardware Architecture

Cockpit-Driving Integration Technology System Architecture

Three Implementation Methods of Cockpit-Driving Integration

Implementation Method of Cockpit-Driving Integration (1)-(2)

Requirements of Cockpit-Driving Integration for Vehicle Software Architecture

Advantages of Cockpit-Driving Integration

Disadvantages and Development Challenges of Cockpit-Driving Integration

1.2 Development Trends of Cockpit-Driving Integration

Evolution Trend of AI-Enabled Automotive Cockpit-Driving Integration

Super AI Agent Aids Cockpit-Driving Integration Scheduling

Automotive Full-Domain AI Empowers Vehicle Cockpit-Driving Integration

EEA Evolves Towards Centralized Computing Integration, Promoting the Evolution of Intelligent Cockpit and Collaborative Cockpit-Driving Integration

Technology Evolution Route of Cockpit-Driving Integration

Mass-Produced Cockpit-Driving Integration Domain Controllers Are Dominated by Multi-Board One Box, and Single-Chip Solutions Gradually Enter Mass Production in 2025

2 Cockpit-Driving Integration Domain Controller Strategies and Typical Solutions

2.1 Market Size of Cockpit-Driving Integration Domain Controllers

Market Size of China's Passenger Car Cockpit-Driving Integration Domain Controller, 2025-2033E

2.2 Domain Control Strategies for Mass-Produced Cockpit-Driving Integration Models

Mass-Produced Cockpit-Driving Integration Models (1)-(7)

OEM Layouts for Cockpit-Parking Integration (1)-(3)

Typical Cockpit-Driving-Parking Integration Solutions (1)-(3)

2.3 Cockpit-Driving Integration Domain Controller Solutions

Three Development Phases of Cockpit-Driving Integration Domain Controllers (1)-(2)

Typical Multi Board Solutions

Typical One Board Solutions

Typical One Box Solutions

Typical One Chip Solutions (1)-(2)

Challenges of One Chip Cockpit-Driving Integration Solutions (1)-(4)

2.4 Cost of Mainstream Cockpit-Driving Integration Domain Controllers

Cost of Huawei MDC610 PRO

Cost of Tesla HW4.0

Cost of Qualcomm SA8775P Cockpit-Driving Integration Domain Controller

Cost of NVIDIA Orin-N Domain Controller

Cost of Xpeng Motors' Dual OrinX Domain Controller

Cost of SAIC Roewe RX5 MAX Edition Domain Controller

Cost of NIO's Central Computing Platform ADAM

2.5 Summary of OEMs' Cockpit-Driving Integration Domain Controller Product Layouts

3 Cockpit-Driving Integration SoC Configuration Strategies

3.1 Chip Requirements for Cockpit-Driving Integration

Chip Requirements for Cockpit-Driving Integration

Shipment Share of China's Intelligent Cockpit SoCs by Different Nanometer Processes, 2022-2024

Classification of Cockpit-Driving Integration SoC Products (1)-(2)

Customer Groups of Some New Intelligent Cockpit SoC Chips (1)-(2)

What Requirements Does Driving-Parking Integration Have for Chips?

How Do Chip Vendors Help OEMs Implement Parking-Driving Integration Solutions?

Chip Requirements for Cockpit-Parking Integration

Application and Layout of Mainstream Chips in the Field of Cockpit-Parking Integration

3.2 Market Size of Cockpit-Driving Integration SoCs

Shipments of Cockpit-Driving Integration SoC, 2024-2033E

Installation Volume and Market Size of China's Intelligent Cockpit SoCs, 2024~2030E (by Level)

Shipment Share of China's Intelligent Cockpit SoCs by Different Nanometer Processes, 2022-2024; Share Forecast for 2030

Installation Trend and Market Share of Mass-Produced Intelligent Cockpit SoCs (by Chip Product), 2022-2024 (1)-(3)

Installation Trend and Market Share of Mass-Produced Intelligent Cockpit SoCs (by Player), 2022-2024

SoC Installation Volume of Passenger Car Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers (Vehicles), 2023-2025H1 (1)-(2)

SoC Shipment Volume of Passenger Car Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers (Units), 2023-2025H1 (1)-(2)

3.3 Price of Mainstream Cockpit-Driving Integration SoCs

Estimated Shipment Prices of Intelligent Cockpit SoCs, 2022-2025 (1)-(2)

Cost of Main Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers and SoC Chips (1)-(5)

4 Layout of Cockpit-Driving Integration Industrial Chain

4.1 Key Suppliers and Products of Cockpit-Driving Integration

Key Suppliers and Products of Cockpit-Driving Integration

Supply Chain Changes Brought by Cockpit-Driving Integration

Summary of Cockpit-Driving Integration Suppliers' Products (1)-(5)

Summary of Driving-Parking Integration Domain Controller Suppliers' Products (1)-(3)

Summary of Cockpit-Parking Integration Suppliers' Products (1)-(4)

4.2 Industrial Chain Cooperation Strategies for Cockpit-Driving Integration

How Will the Industrial Chain Cooperation Mode Change?

How to Transition Industrial Chain Cooperation to Cockpit-Driving Integration?

Inventory of Supply Chain Relationships Among Chips, Domain Controllers, and Vehicle Models (1)-(2)

4.3 Hardware and Software Import Strategies of Tier 1s for Cockpit-Driving Integration

Hardware and Software Import of Tier 1s for Cockpit-Driving Integration

Summary of Hardware and Software Import Product Lines of Tier 1s for Cockpit-Driving Integration (1)-(15)

Hardware and Software Import of OEMs for Cockpit-Driving Integration

4.4 Hardware and Software Import Strategies of OEMs for Cockpit-Driving Integration

Summary of OEMs' Cockpit-Driving Integration Software Product Layouts: (1)-(4)

BYD

Leapmotor, AITO, MAEXTRO

Li Auto

NIO

Xpeng Motors

Xiaomi, Zeekr

Geely Auto

Chery Automobile

GAC Group

SAIC Group

BAIC Group

Changan Automobile

Great Wall Motor

Dongfeng Motor

Voyah, FAW Hongqi

BMW (China), Tesla

Volkswagen (China)

Audi (China), Mercedes-Benz (China)

Toyota (China), Honda (China)

5 Cockpit-Driving Integration Solutions of OEMs

5.1 NIO

5.2 BYD

5.3 Xpeng Motors

5.4 Li Auto

5.5 Leapmotor

5.6 Xiaomi Auto

5.7 Huawei Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA)

5.8 Geely Auto

5.9 SAIC

5.10 GAC

5.11 Great Wall Motor

5.12 Changan Automobile

5.13 BAIC

5.14 FAW Hongqi

5.15 Dongfeng Voyah

5.16 Chery Automobile

5.17 Tesla

5.18 Volkswagen

5.19 BMW

5.20 General Motors

5.21 Ford Motor

6 Suppliers of Cockpit-Driving Integration

6.1 Desay SV

6.2 iMotion

6.3 Hongjing Drive

6.4 Technomous

6.5 Freetech

6.6 Baidu Apollo

6.7 Zhuoyu Technology

6.8 ECARX

6.9 MINIEYE

6.10 Yihang.ai

6.11 Neusoft

6.12 NavInfo

6.13 Yuanfeng Technology

6.14 Autolink

6.15 Foryou Group

6.16 BICV

6.17 Megatronix

6.18 PATEO

6.19 JOYNEXT

6.20 Jingwei HiRain Technologies

6.21 Nobo Automotive

6.22 Hangsheng Electronics

6.23 Visteon

6.24 Aptiv

6.25 Bosch

6.26 Harman

6.27 LG Electronics

