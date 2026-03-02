Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) Industry Research 2025-2035: Market to Expand at a CAGR of 48.78%, Driven by Efficiency Gains, Industrial Decarbonization and Power-to-X Expansion

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) Market was valued at USD 424.6 Million in 22.55 Billion, and is projected to reach USD 2025 by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 48.78%.

The study includes stack and system manufacturers, balance-of-plant suppliers, EPC partners, and end users deploying SOEC systems for green hydrogen and e-fuels pathways. It is closely linked to broader electrolyzer deployment momentum (across alkaline/PEM/SOEC), with nearly 700 MW of electrolysis capacity becoming operational in 2023 (all technologies). Unlike low-temperature electrolyzers, SOEC commercialization tends to cluster around industrial hubs (refineries, steel, chemicals, e-methanol/ammonia), where the value of high efficiency and heat integration is highest.







The solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) market is an emerging segment of the electrolyzer industry focused on high-temperature water electrolysis (steam electrolysis).

The solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) market covers the development, manufacturing, and deployment of high-temperature electrolyzer systems that produce hydrogen by splitting steam (and, in some configurations, co-electrolyzing steam and CO? to create syngas for e-fuels). Market activity spans SOEC stack suppliers, system integrators, balance-of-plant providers (heat exchangers, power electronics, controls), EPC partners, and end users across heavy industry.

Compared with low-temperature electrolyzers, SOEC adoption is most concentrated in industrial hubs such as steel, chemicals, refineries, and e-fuel projects, where access to high-grade heat or steam can improve overall efficiency and economics. As clean hydrogen policies and industrial decarbonization targets expand, the solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) market is transitioning from pilot-scale installations toward early commercialization, with competition increasingly centered on stack durability, thermal cycling resilience, and scalable manufacturing.



Industrial Impact



SOEC adoption can materially change industrial decarbonization economics by lowering electricity needs per unit of hydrogen when integrated with usable heat, helping industrial sites convert renewable power + heat into hydrogen more efficiently. This supports new value chains, green steel, low-carbon ammonia/methanol, refinery hydrogen replacement, and synthetic fuels while also stimulating localized ecosystems for high-temperature components, ceramics, advanced coatings, and balance-of-plant engineering. At the same time, SOEC's industrial impact is tightly tied to operational durability and thermal management; as the IEA notes, lifetime is still a limitation compared with more mature electrolyzer types, making reliability engineering and stack longevity a major determinant of total cost of hydrogen for real-world deployments.

Refining Industry Segment to Dominate Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) Market (by Application)



In the solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) market, the refining industry segment is expected to dominate by application, driven by the industry's increasing focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. The refining industry represents a significant application segment within the global solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) market, using SOEC technology for hydrogen generation required in refining processes.

Growth in this segment has been driven by increasing demand for low-carbon hydrogen to comply with stricter environmental regulations in refining operations. Additionally, the shift toward cleaner fuel production and the decarbonization of industrial processes accelerate the adoption of SOEC systems in the refining sector. As demand for sustainable hydrogen rises, the refining industry application strengthens the overall expansion of the global SOEC market by driving the deployment of electrolyzer systems. Continued focus on environmental compliance and cleaner energy transitions in refineries is expected to boost this segment's growth further.

Planar Segment to Dominate Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) Market (by Product Type)



Planar segment is expected to dominate the solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) market by type. The planar type is a key segment within the global solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) market, characterized by its efficient design and high-performance capabilities. The growth of this segment has been driven by advancements in material science and manufacturing techniques, which enable higher efficiency and lower production costs.

Additionally, the increasing demand for clean hydrogen production and the shift toward sustainable energy sources are accelerating the adoption of planar SOEC systems. This segment's growth positively impacts the overall market, as it contributes to the scaling up of hydrogen production technologies, further driving the expansion of the global SOEC market. Factors such as government support for green technologies and rising investments in clean energy infrastructure are expected to sustain this growth trajectory.

Currently, Europe is expected to lead the solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) market because it combines the strongest "policy pull" with large industrial decarbonization demand and targeted funding that accelerates electrolyzer scale-up. At the EU level, REPowerEU sets a clear demand signal for renewable hydrogen; 10 million tons were produced domestically and 10 million tons imported by 2030, which directly supports deployment of advanced electrolyzer technologies, including high-temperature SOEC systems suited to industrial hubs.



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: An effective product and innovation strategy in the solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) market must be system-centric rather than component-centric, because value is created at the level of integrated hydrogen and e-fuel production, not at the electrolyzer stack alone. Leading players are therefore prioritizing modular, scalable SOEC platforms that can be deployed in 10-50 MW blocks and combined into 100+ MW industrial systems, aligning with how e-methanol, e-ammonia, and refinery decarbonization projects reach final investment decisions.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Growth and marketing in the solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) market must be account-based and ecosystem-driven, reflecting the fact that demand is created by a limited number of large, capital-intensive projects rather than by high-volume transactional sales. Unlike PEM or alkaline electrolysis, SOEC adoption is typically triggered at the project concept and front-end engineering (FEED) stage, making early technical influence a primary growth lever. Successful players, therefore, focus on embedding their technology into feasibility studies, consortium bids, and industrial decarbonization roadmaps well before final investment decisions are made.



Competitive Strategy: A winning competitive strategy in the solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) market is built less on price competition and more on defensible differentiation through system performance, reliability, and integration depth. Unlike PEM and alkaline electrolysis, where scale and cost curves dominate competitive positioning, SOEC competes on its ability to deliver superior end-to-end efficiency in complex industrial environments. As a result, leading players position themselves not as equipment vendors, but as technology partners embedded in hydrogen-to-molecule value chains.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $424.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $22550 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 48.7% Regions Covered Global



