$81.04 Bn Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Markets - Global Forecast to 2030 with IBM, Cisco, AWS, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, HPE, Intel, Hitachi, and SAP Leading

The global AIoT market is poised for remarkable growth, estimated to be valued at USD 25.44 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 81.04 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.1%

The report provides accurate revenue forecasts for the AIoT industry and its subsegments, aiding market leaders and new entrants alike. It delivers enhanced insights into competitive landscapes, assisting stakeholders in refining go-to-market strategies. Key factors including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges are detailed, equipping players with essential industry insights.

Leading market players include IBM (US), Cisco (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), HPE (US), Intel (US), Hitachi (Japan), and SAP (Germany).

The market's upward trajectory is propelled by the synergy between artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, facilitating real-time analytics, predictive insights, and autonomous decision-making across different sectors. Enhanced connectivity resulting from 5G, advances in edge computing, and the availability of cost-effective sensors are further augmenting AIoT's adoption due to improvements in speed, connectivity, and cost efficiency.

The proliferation of smart city projects, Industry 4.0-driven automation, and healthcare applications like remote monitoring and predictive diagnostics are key factors fueling market expansion. The support of scalable cloud infrastructure also plays a crucial role, enabling the handling of vast data and AI-powered analytics to bolster the AIoT ecosystem. Challenges such as data security concerns, elevated implementation costs, integration issues, and a lack of standardization across IoT devices present obstacles.

Furthermore, the shortage of skilled professionals, regulatory hurdles, and infrastructure constraints in developing regions impede large-scale deployment. Nonetheless, ongoing technological progress and cross-sector integration position AIoT as a transformative catalyst for intelligent, connected ecosystems globally.

The Professional Services Segment Leads by Market Size

During the forecast period, professional services are projected to dominate in market size owing to their critical role in AIoT systems implementation. This segment includes deployment, integration, support, maintenance, and consulting services. Several organizations outsource these services to expert firms to achieve required safety standards. Key players in these services include consultants, IoT and AI specialists, and dedicated program management teams focusing on developing essential decision support systems, tools, and solutions.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

The Asia-Pacific region, encompassing China, Japan, and India, is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the region's dynamic adoption of AIoT technologies. With initiatives towards IoT commercialization and advancements to maximize benefits from AIoT platforms, significant adoption is expected. The region, notably China, is predicted to capture a substantial market share, with leading industries including mobility and transportation, energy and utilities, along with healthcare and life sciences.

Included Insights:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges within the AIoT sector.

Detailed insights on product development/innovation, including new technology and service launches.

Comprehensive information on market development across various regions.

In-depth assessment of major players such as IBM, Cisco, AWS, Google, Microsoft, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 385 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $25.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $81.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Exponential Growth of Data from IoT Devices

Demand for Automation and Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Rising Need to Provide Improved User Experiences and Personalization

Restraints

High Costs of Implementation

Limited Interoperability and Fragmented Standards

Opportunities

Increasing Investments in Internet of Things

Growing Need for Advanced Security Solutions

Challenges

Lack of Skills and Awareness Related to Aiot Technologies

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Industry Trends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Macroeconomic Outlook: GDP Trends and Forecast, Trends in Global AI and IoT Industries

Supply Chain Analysis: Data Collection, Processing, Integration, Presentation

Ecosystem Analysis and Pricing Analysis

Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Investment and Funding Scenario, 2024

Case Studies

Suez Improved Its Production Quality Control with Microsoft's AI and IoT Solutions

US-based Global Manufacturer Used Orion's Aiot Solutions to Track System Anomalies

Alibaba Cloud's Et City Brain Solution Analyzing Traffic Data in Hangzhou

Company Profiles

IBM

Cisco

AWS

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

HPE

Intel

Hitachi

SAP

Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Wipro

TCS

Tech Mahindra

HCL Technologies

Volsoft

Teknopar

Ardic

IoT Teknoloji

Forfarming

Jump Corp

Smartdots

Softrack

IoT Technologies

Softtek

Kio Networks

Xertica.AI

NDS Cognitive Labs

