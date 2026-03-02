Stovex Global Deepens Strategic Cooperation, Investing $5 Million in Dedicated Funds to Support Casder Vanguard AI 5.0 Live Testing and System Upgrades

Washington, D.C., USA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital asset trading platform Stovex Global officially announced today that it is further deepening its partnership with long-term strategic partner Casder Institute of Wealth INC. According to the dedicated cooperation plan reached by both parties, Stovex Global will provide a total of $5 million in specialized funding to drive the testing, validation, system optimization, and global promotional deployment of the Casder Vanguard AI 5.0 trading system within real market environments.

This cooperation upgrade is based on the Phase 1 testing results of Casder Vanguard AI 5.0 released by the Casder Institute of Wealth INC today. Data indicates that the system has demonstrated strong trend recognition capabilities and strategy execution stability within the crypto asset market, along with the ability to perform structural adaptive adjustments in complex market environments. Following a comprehensive evaluation of the technical framework and testing data, Stovex Global decided to commit dedicated resources to synergistically advance further system integration and live-market validation.

$5 Million Dedicated Fund for Live Testing and Technical Integration

It is reported that the dedicated funds will primarily be utilized for:

Deployment of the Casder Vanguard AI 5.0 live testing environment on the Stovex Global platform.

Integration with the platform’s underlying trading systems and security audit support.

Optimization training of strategy models and data collection/analysis.

Product development and interface optimization of AI automated trading tools.

Global user education and co-branded promotion.

The relevant testing funds will be escrowed and managed for compliance by Stovex Global. They are strictly designated for system validation purposes and do not constitute investment advice or asset management activities.

The Fusion of AI and Blockchain Becomes a Core Trend in Industry Upgrades

In recent years, the convergence of Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technology has become a major developmental direction for the digital asset industry. Several Wall Street research institutions have pointed out that the core competitiveness of future trading platforms will no longer be limited to liquidity scale, but will lie in data processing power, model iteration efficiency, and the maturity of automated execution systems.

Industry observers believe that the synergy between trading platforms and AI model R&D institutions is becoming a vital force in driving the upgrade of digital financial infrastructure. This deepened cooperation between Stovex Global and Casder Institute of Wealth INC reflects the transition of platform-level infrastructure toward an intelligent and systematic phase.

Building the Next Generation of Intelligent Trading Systems Together

Moving forward, both parties plan to continue advancing in the following directions:

AI-driven strategy generation and automated suggestion systems.

Blockchain supported transparent execution and risk-control monitoring systems.

Automated trading engines applicable to spot, futures, and derivatives markets.

Intelligent trading toolkits oriented toward professional traders and institutional users.

Stovex Global will provide underlying technical interfaces and on-chain execution environment support to ensure that the AI models complete stable validation under real market conditions. Casder Institute of Wealth INC will be responsible for core algorithm optimization and strategy framework upgrades, while participating in the further refinement of the platform’s trading experience and risk control systems.

About Stovex Global

Stovex Global is a digital asset trading platform centered on security, compliance, and technical innovation, dedicated to building intelligent, institutional grade trading infrastructure. The platform continuously upgrades around low-latency execution, high stability architecture, and risk control systems to provide professional grade digital asset trading services to global users.

About Casder Institute of Wealth INC

Casder Institute of Wealth INC is a research institution specializing in the R&D of AI-driven trading systems and financial technology education. It has long been committed to the construction of intelligent trading models, strategy validation systems, and data driven decision making frameworks. Its core system, Casder Vanguard AI, has completed multiple phases of technical iteration and is gradually entering the stage of real-market validation.

This strategic cooperation deepening marks a new phase in the fusion of AI and blockchain for both parties. In the future, they will continue to collaborate on the construction of intelligent trading infrastructure to bring a more secure, efficient, and technology driven trading experience to the global digital asset market.

