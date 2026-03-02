NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) Appoints Prof. Joshua Brown MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Innovation Officer

Prof. Brown is a pioneer in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and serves as current President of the Clinical TMS Society and Editor-in-Chief of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation journal.

Extensive publication history in the science of neuroplasticity and its relationship to healing depression and PTSD.

Unique background in charting a path for forward deployment of TMS with neuroplastic medication to treat depression and PTSD in military personnel, veterans, and first responders.



WILMINGTON, Del., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has appointed Prof. Joshua C. Brown, MD, PhD, as its Chief Medical Innovation Officer.

Prof. Brown, is a psychiatrist, neurologist, and neuroscientist who studies the underlying mechanisms of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and translating these mechanisms into clinical optimization. He's the Medical Director of the McLean Hospital TMS Service, the Director of TMS research, and founding director of the Brain Stimulation Mechanisms Laboratory with more than $20M awarded in federal funding from the National Institute of Mental Health and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. He holds an appointment with Harvard Medical School as Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and serves as the President of the Clinical TMS Society and founding Editor-in-Chief of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation journal.

Prof. Brown is an early pioneer in understanding the biologic effect of TMS and enhancing that biologic effect with neuroplastic medications, including D-cycloserine (under development by NRx as NRX-101). Additionally, he has been funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop pathways to deploy TMS as a therapy for treating combat-related depression and PTSD in a manner that can be forward deployable and enhance force preparedness. At NRx, he will collaborate with Dr. Dennis McBride, PhD (CAPT Ret. US Navy, SES4 Ret., National Defense University and Office of the Secretary of Defense), who serves as a Director and Chief Strategy Officer of NRx Pharmaceuticals.

Recent evidence has suggested a high rate of return to duty among first responders with PTSD who are treated with ketamine, TMS, and hyperbaric oxygen. NRx has filed an Investigational New Drug application with FDA to test that combination with the addition of NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/lurasidone) in NRx’s HOPE Therapeutics clinic network.

“We are excited to have Dr. Brown bring his extraordinary scientific leadership and clinical acumen to our drug development program and especially to our focus on reversing PTSD and depression in military personnel, veterans, and first responders,” said Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, NRx’s Chairman and CEO.

“I am honored to join NRX at such a pivotal time in mechanistically informed neuropsychiatric therapeutics. The company brings exceptional expertise in translating scientific innovation into meaningful advances for patients,” said Prof. Joshua C. Brown, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Innovation Officer at NRX. “My focus will be to accelerate the integration of cutting-edge neuroscience, from our team at McLean and from leading collaborators worldwide, into scalable, evidence-based treatments that can transform outcomes for patients suffering from serious brain disorders. Academic–industry partnerships are essential to closing the gap between discovery and real-world impact. While the burden of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and suicide continues to rise, we are simultaneously entering an era of novel, rapid, and effective treatments.”

“NRX is uniquely mission-driven in its commitment to alleviating suffering associated with these conditions, including its pioneering work translating TMS-pharmacologic augmentation strategies into real-world care. I am proud to contribute to this shared vision and look forward to advancing therapies that meaningfully change lives.”

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 with an application for the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

