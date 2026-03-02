OLLY Brings Mood-Transforming Body Wash to Canada

Toronto, Ontario, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLLY, the wellness brand known for making supplements feel joyful, approachable, and effective, is officially expanding beyond supplements with the Canadian launch of OLLY Body Wash. This new line of science-backed body washes is designed to help repair dry skin and shift your mood during one of the most personal moments of the day: the shower.

Marking OLLY’s first category expansion beyond supplements, OLLY body washes are formulated with clinically studied skincare ingredients to help replenish the skin’s moisture barrier, paired with fragrances that are shown to shift your mood. Each formula features OLLY’s Vitamin Complex, a skin-moisturizing formula inspired by its best-selling supplements, and is dermatologist-tested, sulfate-free, and paraben-free.

To bring this science to life beyond the shower, OLLY is extending the experience into the real world. With nearly one-third of people reporting feeling stressed during their commute, the brand asked a simple question: What if you could feel the calming effects of a great shower?

The answer is “Shower Signals,” an out-of-home pop-up and sampling experience taking place on March 2nd that brings the product’s mood- elevating fragrances directly to people when they need it most. Designed to mirror the calming and uplifting benefits of the OLLY Body Wash collection, the activation offers Canadians a first-hand introduction to the line, reinforcing OLLY’s belief that even small, everyday rituals can have a meaningful impact on wellbeing.

“OLLY has always believed that wellness should feel good, not complicated,” said Abimbola Rafuah, Senior Marketing Manager. “With OLLY Body Wash, we’re taking everything people love about OLLY, including science-backed benefits and feel-good rituals and bringing it to the shower. On March 2 Torontonians will have a chance to experience this delight in person, through our Shower Signals pop-up.”

The Canadian OLLY Body Wash line-up includes three SKUs, each designed to support a different mood moment:

CALM (Eucalyptus & Amber): Helps soothe stressed dry skin and brings calm in the shower. BRIGHT (Citrus & Currant): An uplifting scent designed to boost energy and elevate your shower mood. RENEW (Jasmine & Bergamot): A relaxing fragrance formulated to help you wind down and prepare for rest and relaxation.





Each wash delivers a rich, creamy lather and a clean rinse, leaving skin feeling soft, hydrated, and refreshed.



OLLY Body Wash is now available across Canada with an MSRP of $12.99, making science-backed, mood elevating body care easy to build into everyday routines.

About OLLY: OLLY is a San Francisco-based wellness benefit corporation whose mission it is to make better wellbeing, for all. Known for its gummy, ultra soft gels and capsules, OLLY's wide variety of benefit-drive products combine premium ingredients into the best formulas to support sleep, sexual wellness, women's health, gut health and more.

