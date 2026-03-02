Loblaw® and Flashfood helped Canadians save $58 million on groceries in 2025

Now in its seventh year, the Loblaw®–Flashfood partnership has delivered more than $295 million in savings while diverting over 105 million pounds of food from landfill nationwide.



BRAMPTON, Ontario, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loblaw® and Flashfood mark another successful year of impact, delivering meaningful savings to customers while advancing efforts to reduce food waste across Canada. Through the program, quality food nearing its best-before date ends up on tables instead of going to waste – creating value for customers and reducing environmental impact across hundreds of Loblaw® banner stores nationwide.

In 2025, this partnership saw more than 21 million pounds1 of food diverted from landfill and saved customers more than $58 million on groceries. The partnership also continued to expand its reach, welcoming more than 92,000 new Flashfood shoppers nationwide.

Through Flashfood, customers can save up to 50 per cent on everyday essentials. Deals span a wide range of categories, including meat, dairy, seafood, fresh produce, prepared foods and more. Purchases are completed directly in the app, with orders conveniently picked up from the designated Flashfood Zone inside participating Loblaw® stores.

Since launching in 2019, the Loblaw® and Flashfood partnership has diverted more than 105 million pounds1 of potential food waste from landfill supporting the goal of Loblaw® to send zero food to landfill by 2030.

“Reducing food waste takes practical solutions at scale – and it works best when it’s easy for our customers to take part in,” says Jonathan Carroll, SVP, Superstore Operations and enterprise champion of food waste reduction initiatives at Loblaw®. “Through our partnership with Flashfood, shoppers can purchase good food at a discounted price before it goes to waste, helping keep it out of landfill while getting great value on everyday groceries.”

“Loblaw has been an exceptional collaborator from the beginning of our partnership together,” said Jordan Schenck, CEO of Flashfood. “They have consistently demonstrated industry leadership by embracing innovation that improves the lives of their shoppers. Their commitment to our shared mission has brought Flashfood to every province across the country and helped thousands of Canadians put fresh, affordable food on the table.”



First launched at Maxi® grocery stores in 2019, Flashfood is available in over 900 Loblaw® grocery stores and franchise locations across Canada, including select No Frills®, Maxi®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Real Atlantic Superstore®, Loblaws®, Real Canadian Wholesale Club®, Zehrs®, Your Independent Grocer®, Provigo® and Dominion® stores in Newfoundland and Labrador.

For all Loblaw® and Flashfood partner locations, visit flashfood.com/locations/home.

To learn more about Loblaw® and its’ commitment to food waste reduction, visit https://www.loblaw.ca/en/food-waste/.

To learn more about Flashfood, visit flashfood.com.

About Loblaw Companies Limited:



Loblaw® is the Canadian leader in food and pharmacy and the country's largest retailer. Loblaw® offers Canadians food products, pharmaceutical and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and mobile phone products and services. Loblaw®, its franchisees, and its associate-owners are among the largest private sector employers in Canada, with over 220,000 full-time and part-time employees working in more than 2,800 stores.

The Company’s purpose, Live Life Well®, focuses on the needs and well-being of consumers who conduct one billion transactions annually in its stores. Loblaw® is able to meet these needs, and even exceed customer expectations, in multiple ways, including its well-located stores; its approximately 1,100 grocery stores, both discount and specialty; its full-service pharmacies located in nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and nearly 500 grocery stores; its financial services offered through PC Financial®; its Joe Fresh® fashion apparel for the whole family; and four of Canada's most popular brands: Life Brand®, Délices du Marché®, no name®, and President's Choice® For more information, visit the Loblaws website at www.loblaw.ca and issuer profile at www.sedar.com



For all media inquiries, please contact our public relations team at: pr@loblaw.ca

About Flashfood



Flashfood is on a mission to feed families, not landfills. The app marketplace connects shoppers with fresh produce, meat and other groceries at discounted prices. By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices, and reduces the amount of food going to landfills. To date, Flashfood has rerouted more than 145 million pounds of food from landfills while saving its shoppers more than $370 million on their groceries. Flashfood is a B-Corp certified company currently partnered with more than 2,000 stores across North America. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com.

_______________