U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Awards Historic Contract to REalloys’ Terves LLC to Scale Domestic Rare Earth Metal Production

REalloys Advances a 300 Ton Per Year Modular Production Facility to Rapidly Deploy and Scale Domestic Sm and Gd Metal Capacity

Provisional Patent Filing Reinforces REalloys’ Zero-Waste Platform to Cut Costs, Reduce Capital Intensity, and Transform Sm and Gd Economics

With the U.S. currently 100% dependent on foreign adversaries for the supply of these critical defense metals, this contract serves as a historic breakthrough for U.S. national security

DLA Award Strengthens REalloys Proprietary Technology to Onshore Critical Supply Chains for Essential Defense and Energy Metals

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY) (the “Company” or “REalloys”), a U.S.-based mine-to-magnet rare earth company, announced today that the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has awarded a contract to Terves LLC under topic DLA212-004 to scale next-generation metallothermal processes for Samarium (Sm) and Gadolinium (Gd) metals. PMT Critical Metals (PMT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of REalloys, acquired 100% of the rare-earth assets of Terves LLC and Powdermet Inc. on March 31, 2025. The Company believes that the DLA award strengthens the proprietary technology now held by REalloys and supports the expansion of the Company’s domestic production platform at a time when the Department of War continues to identify rare earth supply security as a strategic vulnerability.

This contract advances REalloys’ direct Sm and Gd metallothermal processing platform including revolutionary zero-waste rare earth metallization technology and positions the company as a first-mover in re-establishing U.S. commercial-scale production of Sm and Gd metals, capabilities that do not currently exist domestically. Today, global supply of these metals remains almost entirely offshore, leaving U.S. defense and industrial users exposed to geopolitical risk, long lead times, and price volatility.

As the nation's combat logistics support agency, the DLA manages the global supply chain for the Department of War, NASA, and numerous other government agencies. Through its DLA Strategic Materials division, the DLA also manages the National Defense Stockpile, charged with securing domestic sources of rare earths to decrease reliance on foreign supply chains.

The Company believes that the DLA contract will advance REalloys’ Gd metallization capability while adding direct Sm metal production from mixed rare earth feedstocks, addressing a long-standing bottleneck in U.S. samarium supply. Sm and Gd metals are essential inputs for high-temperature samarium-cobalt permanent magnets, precision guidance systems, aerospace and radar applications, advanced optics, and other defense and dual-use technologies that require materials capable of operating in extreme thermal and radiation environments.

REalloys’ approach is differentiated from conventional rare earth processing, which typically relies on large, capital-intensive solvent extraction plants. Instead, the company is developing a modular, semi-continuous processing architecture that enables direct reduction of Samarium-Europium-Gadolinium (SEG) feedstocks into high-purity metals. Gd metal is produced through low-temperature, zero-waste metallothermal reduction, including in alloyed forms such as Gadolinium-Cobalt.

This DLA contract will allow REalloys to scale this process while completing full plant designs covering both wet chemistry and reduction-to-metal operations. A central deliverable of the terms of the DLA contract is the engineering design for a 300 ton/year production facility built around modular reactors that can be rapidly deployed, replicated, and scaled to meet both steady-state and surge demand from the Department of War and commercial markets.

REalloys has filed a provisional patent covering its direct reduction of SEG feedstocks, and the zero-waste metallization process, underscoring the proprietary nature of the platform and its potential to reshape the economics of Sm and Gd production. By eliminating the need for large solvent extraction facilities, and the direct recycling of all byproducts, the company aims to significantly reduce capital requirements, reduce production costs by up to 50%, shorten deployment timelines, and enable distributed domestic production aligned with U.S. defense and industrial policy priorities.

Sm and Gd currently serve as the critical "invisible backbone" of the United States’ most advanced defense platforms. In the past, the U.S. has been 100% dependent on offshore sources for the separated metal forms of these elements, creating a single point of failure for national security. The Company believes that the DLA contract directly addresses this vulnerability by validating and scaling REalloys’ ability to produce these metals domestically, effectively closing a strategic gap in the supply chain for materials that have no substitute in extreme environments.

Samarium-Cobalt magnets are the only magnetic material capable of withstanding the extreme heat of fighter jet engines and the supersonic friction of precision-guided munitions, while Gadolinium is essential for both stealth radar technology and the safety control rods in nuclear reactors. By establishing a sovereign source for these "high-heat" and "neutron-absorbing" metals, REalloys is securing the foundational components required for the next generation of American aerospace, defense, and energy independence.

About REalloys:

REalloys Inc. is advancing a fully integrated North American mine-to-magnet supply chain encompassing upstream resource development, midstream processing, and downstream manufacturing. REalloys’ upstream foundation includes its Hoidas Lake rare-earth asset in Saskatchewan and a diversified network of allied feedstock and recycling partners. Together with the Saskatchewan Research Council, REalloys is building a platform to scale North American heavy rare earth midstream separation, refining, and metallization capabilities—creating a coordinated system that processes and converts heavy rare-earth materials from allied and domestic sources into high-purity products. Those refined materials feed directly into REalloys’ downstream manufacturing operations in Euclid, Ohio, where the company produces advanced heavy rare earth metals, alloys and magnet components for defense, clean-energy, and high-performance industrial applications. REalloys’ Ohio facility serves federal logistics and procurement agencies supporting the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration, in addition to the broader Defense Industrial Base and Organic Industrial Base.

For more information, go to www.realloys.com or email info@realloys.com

Forward Looking Statements and Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding development activities, project milestones, expected capacity, market expansion, financing, timing, strategic initiatives, regulatory approvals, or future performance are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and are inherently subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

These statements are not guarantees of performance or outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to: the ability to successfully complete project development and commercialization efforts; uncertainties related to scaling new technologies or processes to industrial production; supply-chain reliability, logistics, and availability of equipment and materials; fluctuations in rare-earth prices or demand; changes in market conditions, customer preferences, or procurement policies; regulatory approvals, environmental compliance, and permitting delays; inflationary pressures or rising capital costs; the availability, cost, and terms of financing; geopolitical events and trade policies affecting critical minerals; the outcome of future collaborations or partnerships; workforce recruitment and retention; cybersecurity or intellectual-property risks; competitive developments or technological change; and macroeconomic or industry-specific conditions that could impact operations, markets, or valuations.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or changes in expectations, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which are provided for the purpose of describing management’s current expectations and strategic outlook, and which involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially.

These statements should not be construed as forecasts or guarantees of future outcomes. The risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s operations, financial condition, performance, and prospects include those described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports available at www.sec.gov .

Contacts