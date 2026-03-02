Anfield Energy Announces Shareholder Approval at Special Shareholder Meeting of Uranium Energy Corp. as a Control Person

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; NASDAQ: AEC; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or the “Company”), announces that the shareholders of the Company considered and voted at the special meeting of shareholders held on February 27, 2026 (the “Special Meeting”) to approve Uranium Energy Corp. (“Uranium Energy”) as a control person of the Company and the issuance by the Company to UEC Energy Corp. (“UEC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uranium Energy, of 896,861 common shares in the capital of the Company, (each, a “Subscription Receipt Share”) upon conversion of certain Subscription Receipts (as defined below) issued by the Company to UEC, following satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below), all as described in more detail in the Company’s management information circular dated January 27, 2026. The common shares of Anfield (the “Common Shares”) beneficially owned by Uranium Energy were excluded from the vote as required by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The Company also announces that it has issued the 896,861 Subscription Receipt Shares to UEC.

The Special Meeting was held in connection with Company’s previous non-brokered private placement of 896,861 subscription receipts of the Company (the “Subscription Receipts”) issued to UEC (the “Offering”) (see news release dated January 12, 2026). Each Subscription Receipt entitled UEC to receive, upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions one (1) Subscription Receipt Share, without payment of additional consideration and without further action on the part of UEC. The Company required the approval of the TSXV of the participation of Uranium Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, UEC, in the Oﬀering and, pursuant to the policies of the TSXV, the approval of the disinterested shareholders of the Company of Uranium Energy as a “Control Person” of the Company (as such term is deﬁned by the policies of the TSXV) by at least a simple majority of the votes cast at the Special Meeting, excluding votes attached to Common Shares held by Uranium Energy and its “Associates” and “Aﬃliates” (as such terms are deﬁned by the policies of the TSXV) (the “Escrow Release Conditions”).

About Anfield

Anﬁeld is a uranium and vanadium development company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, eﬃcient growth in its assets. Anﬁeld is a publicly traded corporation listed on the NASDAQ (AEC-Q), the TSXV (AEC-V) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD).

