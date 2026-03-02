To Euronext Dublin

Nasdaq Copenhagen

2 March 2026

Nykredit Realkredit A/S to redeem Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes

Nykredit Realkredit A/S has obtained approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to redeem its EUR 500,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Resettable Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes (ISIN DK0030352471) in accordance with the terms of the Offering Circular.

The notes will be redeemed on the First Call Date on 15 April 2026 at the Outstanding Principal Amount plus accrued interest.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Lisberg, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 77, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

