AI in Biotechnology Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2035: Opportunities Surge Amid Predictive Modeling, Healthcare Breakthroughs and Agricultural, Environmental Advancements

The global AI in biotechnology market is projected to reach USD 22.71 billion by 2035 from USD 4.15 billion in 2025, at a high CAGR of 18.5%

The report analyzes the AI in biotechnology market and aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on offering, function, deployment mode, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The market is progressing steadily, driven by the growing adoption of AI for predictive analytics in drug safety and efficacy, the increasing use of AI-powered automation in laboratory processes, and the rising demand for cost-efficient and accelerated research pipelines. Moreover, the expanding availability of large-scale biological datasets, advancements in cloud computing infrastructure, and supportive government initiatives promoting AI in life sciences further propel market growth. The convergence of AI with emerging biotechnologies is enabling faster innovation, improved decision-making, and more personalized healthcare solutions.



The research & development segment of the AI in biotechnology market is the largest segment during the forecast period.



Based on function, the research & development (R&D) segment accounted for the largest share of the AI in biotechnology market and is projected to maintain its lead in the coming years. This dominance is driven by the increasing use of AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize molecular design, and predict compound efficacy and safety.

AI-powered tools enable researchers to analyze large-scale genomic, proteomic, and clinical datasets more efficiently, reducing experimental timelines and costs. Additionally, the integration of machine learning algorithms with high-throughput screening and automated laboratory platforms is enhancing the precision and scalability of R&D processes. As biotech companies strive to bring novel therapeutics to market faster, the adoption of AI in R&D continues to be a key growth driver.



Based on the end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of AI in biotechnology market during the forecast period.



The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the AI in biotechnology market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of AI for accelerating drug discovery, optimizing clinical trial design, and predicting drug efficacy and safety profiles. Pharmaceutical firms are leveraging AI to analyze large-scale biological and clinical datasets, identify novel drug targets, and streamline R&D workflows, reducing time and cost.

Additionally, AI-enabled predictive modeling and virtual screening tools help companies make data-driven decisions, enhance success rates, and bring new therapies to market more efficiently. The rising demand for personalized medicine and the pressure to innovate rapidly further reinforce the adoption of AI within the pharmaceutical sector.



Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the AI in biotechnology market during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is driven by a strong focus on technological advancement and research excellence. Countries across the region are strengthening their innovation ecosystems through enhanced infrastructure, academic-industry partnerships, and cross-border collaborations.

The growing emphasis on precision medicine, data-driven healthcare, and sustainable biomanufacturing is also creating new opportunities for market development. Moreover, supportive regulatory frameworks and increasing public-private initiatives position Asia-Pacific as a global hub for next-generation biotechnological progress.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 596 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $22.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global



AI in BiotechnologyMarket Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Cross-Industry Collaborations and Partnerships

Increasing Need to Reduce Time and Cost of Drug Discovery & Development

Rising Adoption of AI in Precision Medicine

Increasing Investments in Semiconductor Chipsets

Restraints

High Implementation Costs

Data Privacy Risks and Compliance Challenges

Opportunities

Rise of Advanced Analytics and Predictive Modeling

Surge in Biotechnology Investments

Innovations Across Healthcare, Agriculture, and Environmental Science

Challenges

Data Quality and Interpretability Issues

Shortage of Qualified Experts and Evolving Regulatory Challenges

Unmet Needs and White Spaces

Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players



