IPS 2026 Reinforces Dubai’s Position as a Leading Global Hub for Real Estate Investment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 22nd edition of the International Property Show (IPS) is set to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13 to 15 April 2026, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for real estate investment. The event is expected to draw attendance exceeding 30,000 investors, developers, government representatives and industry leaders from across international markets.

Preparations for the upcoming edition are progressing at a strong pace, with 84% of exhibition space already secured reflecting sustained demand and the exhibition’s reputation as a strategic platform for showcasing landmark developments, advanced technologies and investment opportunities across local, regional and international markets.

IPS continues to serve as an integrated marketplace for the real estate value chain, bringing together developers, institutional and private investors, brokers alongside with prospective buyers and business partners creating a setting designed to accelerate deal making, facilitate market entry and enhance business efficiency.

The exhibitor profile spans banks and financial institutions, mortgage providers, free zone authorities, hospitality operators, brokerage firms, property marketing platforms and architectural consultancies, underscoring the exhibition’s comprehensive scope.

IPS 2026 program will present a portfolio of residential, commercial and hospitality projects, alongside innovative financing mechanisms and cutting edge technologies shaping property development and asset management. Its dedicated Real Estate Forum will host expert led discussions and workshops addressing market performance, regulatory developments and future trends shaping the sector.

The event will also feature a dedicated Startup and PropTech Zone, highlighting emerging innovators, international pavilions presenting investment prospects from key global markets, and a dedicated Investors, entrepreneurs and developers platform aimed at fostering strategic alliances and joint ventures.

IPS 2026 is structured around five principal pillars: IPS Real Estate, IPS Future Cities, IPS Startups & PropTech, IPS Design and IPS Services. The program will be complemented by specialized conferences, including the Institutional Investors Conference and the Women’s Conference.

A comprehensive Finance and Mortgage Zone will provide integrated solutions from conventional and Islamic banks, private equity firms and financing experts, supporting property acquisition, investment strategies and a portfolio expansion.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, said the 2026 edition reflects both the exhibition’s international growth and Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape:

“IPS continues to act as a catalyst for global real estate stakeholders, as it provides a dynamic environment for forging partnerships and identifying high quality investment opportunities. Our ambition for 2026 is to deepen international participation, strengthen links with emerging markets and deliver forward looking insights focused on innovation and sustainability supporting the sector’s growth and competitiveness both locally and globally.”

He added that the event follows a landmark year for Dubai’s real estate sector in 2025, marked by record transaction volumes and investment values driven by robust local and international demand, diversified offerings and investor trust in the emirate’s regulatory framework.

Analysts expect the market to enter a phase of more measured and sustainable expansion in 2026, with increased emphasis on quality developments, technological advancement and environmentally responsible practices, aligned with Dubai’s long term real estate strategy 2033, aimed at reinforcing the sector’s contribution to economic growth and cementing the city’s position among the world’s leading investment destinations.

