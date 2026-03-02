Altimmune to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing pemvidutide to address serious liver diseases, today announced that management will participate and be available for one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Monday, March 9, 2026 – One-on-one meetings

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 – Fireside chat at 9:20 a.m. ET

Citizens Life Sciences Conference

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 – One-on-one meetings

Fireside chat at 2:15 p.m. ET

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 – One-on-one meetings only

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, March 12, 2026 – One-on-one meetings

Fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET

Webcasts of the fireside chats at the Leerink, Citizens and Barclays conferences will be available via the Events section of the Altimmune website.

Registered investors may request meetings on the dates noted above via their sales contacts at the respective banks.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with serious liver diseases. The Company’s lead candidate, pemvidutide, is a unique dual-action therapy targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors in a balanced 1:1 ratio in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

