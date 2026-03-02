To Nasdaq Copenhagen

2 March 2026

Nykredit Realkredit A/S to redeem Subordinated Notes

Nykredit Realkredit A/S has obtained approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to redeem its SEK 1,000,000,000 Subordinated Floating Rate Notes (ISIN DK0030486675) in accordance with the Final Terms.

The notes will be redeemed on the first Optional Redemption Date on 31 March 2026 at the Final Redemption Amount plus accrued interest.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Lisberg, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 77, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Attachment