VirPoint Unveils Hybrid AI Division: Fusing Machine Precision with Elite Human Financial Expertise

LONDON, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirPoint , a premier global multi-asset platform, today announced the launch of its dedicated Artificial Intelligence Division. The expansion introduces VirPoint AI’s “Hybrid Intelligence,” a proprietary model that blends advanced AI tools with senior financial expertise instead of pure automation.

As the financial landscape enters an era of high volatility, VirPoint’s new division is designed to empower both active CFD traders and long-term investors. By integrating institutional-grade technology with personalized human strategy, VirPoint is redefining the standard for modern wealth management.

The Future of Investing: VirPoint AI Core Features

The new division has rolled out a suite of enhancements that bridge the gap between complex data and actionable profit strategies:

Platform Navigation & Insight (Conversational AI): VirPoint’s new Conversational AI acts as a 24/7 digital analyst. Users can interact with the platform using natural language to retrieve instant portfolio audits, explain sudden market shifts, or synthesize dense earnings reports. This advanced analytical tool is currently reserved for higher account levels , ensuring that Prime and Elite clients maintain a critical speed-to-insight advantage in fast-moving markets.

VirPoint’s new acts as a 24/7 digital analyst. Users can interact with the platform using natural language to retrieve instant portfolio audits, explain sudden market shifts, or synthesize dense earnings reports. , ensuring that Prime and Elite clients maintain a critical speed-to-insight advantage in fast-moving markets. Predictive Stock Ranking AI: Leveraging deep learning, this engine processes billions of data points—from global macro shifts to SEC filings—to assign a numerical probability score to global equities. This allows investors to identify high-alpha opportunities with institutional-level accuracy.

Leveraging deep learning, this engine processes billions of data points—from global macro shifts to SEC filings—to assign a numerical probability score to global equities. This allows investors to identify high-alpha opportunities with institutional-level accuracy. Hands-off Management AI (The Human-AI Synergy): For those focused on the "long run," VirPoint’s Hands-off Management tools automate the heavy lifting of portfolio maintenance. While the AI handles real-time rebalancing and risk-adjusted capital allocation, VirPoint emphasizes that the most effective way to utilize this tool is in combination with a personal finance expert . These dedicated guides help clients interpret AI data and fine-tune settings to ensure portfolios remain resilient during market turbulence.

For those focused on the "long run," VirPoint’s tools automate the heavy lifting of portfolio maintenance. While the AI handles real-time rebalancing and risk-adjusted capital allocation, VirPoint emphasizes that the most effective way to utilize this tool is in . These dedicated guides help clients interpret AI data and fine-tune settings to ensure portfolios remain resilient during market turbulence. Expert-Led AI Strategy Builder: Moving beyond standard bot trading, VirPoint provides clients with a dedicated financial expert who utilizes the platform’s AI Strategy Builder. Instead of the client needing to code, their personal financial expert uses the AI to construct the perfect, bespoke trading strategy for every individual. These strategies are not static; the expert monitors the AI's output and adjusts parameters "on the go" to capitalize on emerging trends or shield against sudden risks.

Precision Execution and Risk Management

While the VirPoint AI engine identifies the "when" and "where," the platform’s suite of automatic trading tools ensures the "how" is handled with clinical precision. Traders have access to:

Automated Signals: Real-time push notifications derived from Predictive Stock Ranking.

Real-time push notifications derived from Predictive Stock Ranking. Advanced Safety Frameworks: Seamless integration of Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, and Trailing Stop orders to lock in gains and cap downside risk.

Seamless integration of Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, and Trailing Stop orders to lock in gains and cap downside risk. Institutional Execution: Sub-90ms execution speeds and 99.98% platform uptime, ensuring that AI-driven orders are filled without delay.



Performance Backed by Data

The efficacy of this hybrid approach is reflected in recent performance metrics. In 2024, portfolios utilizing VirPoint AI under expert guidance outperformed traditional retail benchmarks. Internal data reveals that technology-focused allocations under senior specialist oversight achieved average annual returns ranging from 16.8% to 23%, significantly outpacing the broader market average.

"We believe the best way to trade is the combination of human intuition and machine speed," said Gabriel Soler, Trading Floor Coordinator at VirPoint. "With our new AI department and the support of our world-class financial experts, we are giving our clients the tools they need to master the markets for the long term."

About VirPoint

Founded in 2020, VirPoint is a leading UK-based CFD trading and investment platform. Offering access to Equities, Forex, Commodities, and Digital Assets, VirPoint is dedicated to providing a secure, transparent, and technology-driven experience for investors globally.

Contact

VirPoint Communications Team

media@virpoint.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46165e27-9127-43bc-9868-b6b30e747e02