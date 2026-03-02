|Company announcement no. 11 2026
Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S
The employees in Danske Bank have completed the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S.
The following were elected for the next four years:
- Aleksandras Cicasovas
- Kirsten Brich
- Kirsten Hjelm Lund
- Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen
Also, Pia Staal Christensen, Akvile Svolkiene, Dorte Annette Bielefeldt, and Vladas Ulinskas were elected as alternates for the employee-elected Board members.
The new employee-elected Board members will join the Board of Directors following the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on 26 March 2026.
