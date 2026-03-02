Company announcement no. 11 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 45 14 14 00







2 March 2026







Page 1 of 1

Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S

The employees in Danske Bank have completed the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S.



The following were elected for the next four years:

Aleksandras Cicasovas

Kirsten Brich

Kirsten Hjelm Lund

Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen

Also, Pia Staal Christensen, Akvile Svolkiene, Dorte Annette Bielefeldt, and Vladas Ulinskas were elected as alternates for the employee-elected Board members.



The new employee-elected Board members will join the Board of Directors following the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on 26 March 2026.

The Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S

Contact: Stefan Kailay Wind, Head of Corporate Communications & Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachment