2 March 2026



The employees in Danske Bank have completed the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S.

The following were elected for the next four years:

  • Aleksandras Cicasovas
  • Kirsten Brich
  • Kirsten Hjelm Lund
  • Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen

Also, Pia Staal Christensen, Akvile Svolkiene, Dorte Annette Bielefeldt, and Vladas Ulinskas were elected as alternates for the employee-elected Board members.

The new employee-elected Board members will join the Board of Directors following the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on 26 March 2026.

The Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S

Contact: Stefan Kailay Wind, Head of Corporate Communications & Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

