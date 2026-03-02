Open Cosmos Announces ConnectedCosmos: A European Alternative for Secure Space-Based Connectivity & Operational Resilience

New LEO constellation represents major step for UK and European space industry

Empowers nations and partners with resilient, real-time intelligence and protected space-based connectivity

BARCELONA, Spain, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Cosmos, the company building satellites to understand and connect the world, has announced ConnectedCosmos – a new LEO constellation that will provide sovereign and secure communications and resilient capabilities for businesses and government bodies across the globe.

Counteracting overreliance on transcontinental mega-constellations, ConnectedCosmos will also connect Open Cosmos’ Earth Observation (EO) capabilities deployed in the Open Constellation with a new Sovereign Connectivity LEO backbone that enables real-time data wherever needed.

The new constellation combines point-to-point broadband with direct-to-device IoT, enabling users to detect threats in real time and utilise actionable intelligence to address them. In this way, ConnectedCosmos delivers an “active” resiliency service, enabling its users to make accurate decisions fuelled by real-time data rapidly and confidently.

In an increasingly polarised geopolitical landscape, ConnectedCosmos provides a new way for nation states, institutions, and companies to build their own sovereign and secure communications capability. Through Optical Inter-Satellite-Links (ISL), Open Cosmos has created a gateway-less sovereign space mesh, routing data directly between satellites, and physically bypassing compromised subsea cables and hostile terrestrial infrastructure. With interference through jamming and cyber attacks an ever-increasing risk, the assurance of a truly secure network is a necessity for modern critical operations.

The constellation will leverage high-priority Ka-band Liechtenstein spectrum filings that Open Cosmos brought back into use at the start of 2026 with the launch of the first satellites of the constellation. This will enable users to cut through an increasingly contested orbital field.

Commenting on the new constellation, Rafel Jordà Siquier, Founder and CEO of Open Cosmos, said: “ConnectedCosmos represents a leap forward for Europe in building a resilient, secure and autonomous connectivity capability - giving nations and partners a reliable alternative for true sovereignty in orbit.”

“By combining secure space-based communications with real-time Earth Observation intelligence, we are moving beyond connectivity alone and delivering actionable resilience. This combination is what separates us from the crowd - adding the extra layer of context and insight to transform our offering into a unique service.”

“In a world where infrastructure can be disrupted, jammed, or compromised, our constellation ensures that critical data remains secure, trusted, and immediately usable. With ConnectedCosmos, we are delivering to the world an alternative that matches technological excellence with strategic autonomy.”

Open Cosmos is a pan-European company with manufacturing facilities in the UK, Spain, Portugal and Greece, with plans to expand to further locations in the near future. The company also invests extensively into selecting and working with strong sovereign partners for the geographies it serves.

Moving into 2026, Open Cosmos will continue to gather momentum with further satellite launches and new partnerships - fuelling the growth of the constellation and the company’s workforce across Europe.

Find out more here: ConnectedCosmos

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60f8cabc-fdb2-4325-ac44-2629ea5c25de