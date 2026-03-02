SL Green Promotes Harrison Sitomer to President and Chief Investment Officer

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced the promotion of Harrison Sitomer to President and Chief Investment Officer. In addition, the Company extended the contracts of Chief Financial Officer, Matthew DiLiberto, and Chief Operating Officer, Edward Piccinich, through the end of 2028.

Sitomer’s promotion reflects the continuation of a leadership trajectory that has been years in the making. Sitomer began his career at SL Green as an intern and steadily rose through the organization, serving in a variety of investment roles before assuming the role of Chief Investment Officer in January of 2022. His deep institutional knowledge, long tenure with the Company and consistent performance have made him a central figure in developing, guiding and executing SL Green’s strategy.

“Harry exemplifies the dedication, tenacity and strength that define SL Green. This promotion reflects his achievements and our continued commitment to growing talent from within. On behalf the leadership team and the Board of Directors, it has been a pleasure to see Harry grow from an intern into a leader,” said Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SL Green. “His entire career has been shaped here, and his commitment to our culture, our stakeholders and our city is unwavering.”

Over the past several years, Mr. Sitomer has played a critical role in strengthening the Company’s capital platform and expanding its business lines. He helped identify and secure new sources of domestic and international capital, launched the Company’s $1.3 billion debt fund, expanded the nation’s leading commercial mortgage servicing platform and further the Company’s growing asset management business.

The renewed commitments from Mr. DiLiberto and Mr. Piccinich further underscore the strength and stability of SL Green’s senior executives, which collectively have an average tenure of more than 20 years.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2025, SL Green held interests in 56 buildings totaling 31.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.0 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), development trends of the real estate industry and the New York metropolitan area markets, occupancy, business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

