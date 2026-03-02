Deep Isolation Appoints Nuclear Operations Leader Matthew Sunseri to Advisory Board to Strengthen Safety and Regulatory Expertise

BERKELEY, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (“Deep Isolation” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, today announced the appointment of Matthew Sunseri to its Advisory Board as the Company advances its deep borehole demonstration program. Mr. Sunseri brings deep expertise in nuclear safety, regulatory engagement, organizational performance, and enterprise risk management to advanced nuclear and waste management initiatives.

Mr. Sunseri is a veteran nuclear energy executive and board leader with more than four decades of experience in nuclear plant operations, safety, engineering, and governance. His career has focused on leading safety-critical, highly regulated nuclear organizations, and he has a demonstrated record of strengthening safety culture, accountability, and operational excellence.

“Matt’s experience leading safety-critical nuclear organizations and advising the Nuclear Regulatory Commission brings valuable perspective to our governance as we move into full-scale demonstration operations,” says Rod Baltzer, President and CEO of Deep Isolation. “His track record of building safety culture and managing enterprise risk in highly regulated environments directly aligns with our mission to deliver a disciplined, safety-led approach to nuclear waste disposal.”

“From an operator’s perspective, long-term waste management solutions must demonstrate both technical rigor and regulatory credibility,” said Mr. Sunseri. “Deep Isolation’s borehole approach reflects serious engineering discipline, and I look forward to contributing to the governance and oversight needed as the Company advances its efforts.”

Mr. Sunseri’s appointment further strengthens Deep Isolation’s advisory infrastructure as the Company continues building momentum toward public listing and commercial deployment. His expertise in organizational risk management, regulatory strategy, and safety governance complements the leadership recently added through the appointments of Chief Financial Officer Joseph Nelson, General Counsel Paula Whitten-Doolin, and Board Director Ralph L. Hunter, collectively expanding the Company’s capacity to engage effectively with industry stakeholders and the financial community.

Mr. Sunseri has held multiple senior leadership roles across the U.S. nuclear industry, including as President and Chief Executive Officer of Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation, where he led one of the nation’s top-performing nuclear facilities with a strong focus on operational excellence and regulatory compliance. He has also contributed extensively to nuclear safety oversight and policy through his service on the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards (ACRS). He currently serves as Chair of the Advisory Council for the Nuclear Engineering Department at Texas A&M University, supporting the development of the next generation of nuclear engineers. Mr. Sunseri has represented the nuclear sector in international climate discussions, including participation at COP27, where nuclear energy’s role in decarbonization and energy security was a focus. A registered Professional Engineer and an American Nuclear Society Fellow, Mr. Sunseri is widely recognized for his expertise in nuclear operations, safety culture, and industry governance.

About Deep Isolation

Deep Isolation is the first company to undertake development of technologies for nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. When commercialized Deep Isolation’s solution will offer a uniquely tailored solution to help countries identify, plan for and complete the necessary steps to dispose of their nuclear waste inventories. With 91 patents issued to date, Deep Isolation’s technology is being designed to leverage proven drilling practices to allow safe isolation of waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation’s Universal Canister System was developed through a three-year project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency—Energy and is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level waste from advanced reactors across storage, transportation and eventual disposal.

