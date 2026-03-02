StepStone Real Estate Awarded Global Indirect Firm of the Year and European Deal of the Year in PERE 2025 Awards

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Real Estate (SRE), the real estate arm of StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), announced today it was honored with two first place ranks by PERE (Private Equity Real Estate).

, which recognizes SRE as a leader in real estate secondaries and co-investments; and European Deal of the Year for its recapitalization of Vitalia, one of Spain’s largest care home owner-operators.

“We are proud to be recognized as an industry leader in real estate secondaries and co-investments,” said Jeff Giller, Partner and Head of StepStone Real Estate. “Receiving European Deal of the Year for the recapitalization of Vitalia through SREP V, our GP-led secondaries fund, further underscores the strength, depth, and continued success of our GP-led secondaries platform.”

The annual PERE awards recognize real estate investors, managers, advisors and individuals who have made a significant impact in the industry over the past year. Nominated and selected by the PERE editorial board, the awards remain among the highest-profile accolades in the global private real estate market.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $811 billion of total capital, including $220 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

