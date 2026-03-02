newcleo subsidiary S.R.S. awarded USD 42 million contracts with Romania’s RATEN to build lead-cooled nuclear reactor research facilities

PARIS, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S.R.S. Servizi di Ricerche e Sviluppo (“S.R.S.”), a subsidiary of European advanced nuclear technologies company newcleo, has been awarded USD 42 million1 in contracts for the “Research Activities and Experimental Infrastructure for the Lead Fast Reactors Technology Demonstration (4ALFRED)” European Union funded project. The project is being led by Romania’s state-owned nuclear energy company RATEN and forms part of the broader effort to advance the lead-cooled fast reactor demonstrator ALFRED.

This contract further strengthens newcleo's EPC offering, demonstrating the group's industry competencies, and ability to deliver complex nuclear projects.

Founded in 1976, S.R.S. Servizi di Ricerche e Sviluppo (S.R.S.) has been part of the newcleo Group since 2023. S.R.S. specializes in the design, supply and commissioning of complex and innovative plants, especially in the nuclear field. In recent years, S.R.S. has worked extensively on experimental facilities for Lead-cooled Fast Reactor (LFR) technologies, becoming a world leader in the field. Previous customers include Westinghouse (Lefreez, Lewin and Melecor) and INEST (Clear S; Clear M1x).

SRS Colleagues at Brasimone Research Center

In line with the contract, S.R.S. will design, supply and commission a liquid lead loop-type facility (HELENA-2), a liquid lead pool-type facility (ELF) and confined modules to study the interactions between liquid lead and irradiated and non-irradiated fuels during accidents (MELTIN’POT). Building on successful past collaborations, S.R.S. will benefit from the expertise of ENEA (Italian National Agency for new Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development), which is involved as nominated subcontractor. S.R.S. will deliver the work by end of 2028.

These facilities will be owned and used by RATEN to investigate thermal-hydraulic behavior, materials performance and component qualification in liquid lead systems. The infrastructure, to be built at RATEN’s Mioveni site in Romania, will support its roadmap toward deploying lead-cooled fast reactor technology and strengthen Romania’s participation in next-generation nuclear systems.

Stefano Buono, CEO and Founder of newcleo, said: “The vertical integration of key suppliers of the nuclear industry sets newcleo apart from the competition. Newcleo isn’t simply designing reactors on paper, we are building real infrastructure that generates value for our customers and investors. This contract underscores our ability to generate revenues in the short term while we continue to deliver on our long-term reactor and fuel projects.”

To support newcleo’s advanced reactor R&D program, S.R.S. has recently completed the installation of OTHELLO, a 2 MW loop-type lead test facility for qualifying components and materials in lead-cooled environments. S.R.S. is currently working on the installation of PRECURSOR, a 10 MW pool-type non-nuclear test system scheduled for completion in 2026 at the ENEA Brasimone Research Center, near Bologna, Italy. The experience gained in the design and construction of these facilities will represent added value for RATEN toward the achievement of its targets.



About newcleo



newcleo is an innovative nuclear energy company developing Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs) cooled by liquid lead, and nuclear fuel from reprocessed nuclear waste, with the goal of delivering abundant, competitive, low-carbon energy. The company was founded by physicist-entrepreneur Stefano Buono following the USD 3.9 billion sale of his previous venture – NASDAQ-listed nuclear medicine company Advanced Accelerator Applications - to Novartis. With over USD 80 million in revenue in 2024, over USD 750 million in private funding, and more than 900 highly skilled employees across Europe and the US, the company has built a network of over 100 industry partnerships and supports its growth through the targeted acquisition and vertical integration of key companies in the nuclear supply chain. Visit www.newcleo.com

1 1 EUR = 1,18 USD

