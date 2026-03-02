Dillard’s Introduces Amanda Jones Vaughan x Antonio Melani

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to introduce Amanda Jones Vaughan x Antonio Melani. This highly anticipated, exclusive style collaboration is available now in Dillard’s stores nationwide as well as online at dillards.com.





Amanda Jones Vaughan is a creative consultant and tastemaker known for her colorful, collected style that’s zero fuss and all fun. Her collection for Antonio Melani is inspired by her love of happy hues, expressive prints, vintage-inspired silhouettes, and playful accents. It is a spirited celebration of getting dressed - whether for a day, a destination, or just for yourself. This wear-forever collection is designed to mix, match, and make every occasion more fun.

Amanda shares, “My collection with Antonio Melani is all about making you feel fun and fabulous no matter where you go, especially if that means a fancy fête one day and a sticky sublime dive the next. From beachside ballgowns to city strutting suits, this collection is all about moving and grooving to your own beautiful beat!”

Amanda Jones Vaughan x Antonio Melani is a comprehensive, limited-edition capsule collection featuring dresses, separates, sets, swimwear, footwear and handbags. Follow Amanda on Instagram @amandajonesvaughan.

About Amanda Jones Vaughan

Amanda Jones Vaughan is creative consultant and taste-maker with a career path that runs the gamut from cutting edge interior design startups to fashion powerhouses such as NET-A-PORTER and J.Crew. After most recently serving as the Editor-At-Large for the wedding and lifestyle e-commerce platform, Over The Moon, Amanda shifted from behind-the-scenes brand building to front and center styling and storytelling, bringing her punchy point of view and experienced yet ever-evolving take on fashion, family and interiors as she connects with her growing and highly engaged community on social platforms and beyond. Amanda also expanded her editorial reach with her weekly newsletter, That Said, where she shares her fresh perspective on aesthetics, an enthusiasm for unique finds and an honest - and often humorous - dose of motherhood reality. A mother of four boys, Amanda balances her creative pursuits with family life in her coastal suburban town just outside of Manhattan.

About Antonio Melani

Antonio Melani, Dillard’s largest ladies’ apparel brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel and handbags. The mission of Antonio Melani is to curate a high-end collection that evokes sophistication through tailoring, yet stays current through styling and attitude. Antonio Melani caters to the modern woman’s career and social schedule, with an emphasis on luxury fabrications. Antonio Melani is available at Dillard’s locations nationwide and online at dillards.com . Follow Antonio Melani on Instagram @antoniomelaniofficial. Follow Dillard’s latest style inspirations @dillards.

