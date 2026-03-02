SSC Space Deploys Kratos’ OpenSpace® Platform in its New Service for LEO Missions: SSC Space Go

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, today announced that its OpenSpace Platform has been deployed as a key part of SSC Space Go, a new service from SSC Space that delivers seamless data access for small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

SSC Space Go was created to provide streamlined, affordable EO/RS data delivery in alignment with its broader modernization goals. By leveraging OpenSpace’s virtualization and orchestration capabilities, SSC Space has accelerated its service delivery and supports the high throughput, agility, and responsiveness required for today’s modern missions from any orbit. With OpenSpace, SSC Space Go provides a high-quality service to its customers by:

Interoperating with a wide range of satellites and payloads.

Automatically reconfiguring for each satellite pass.

Scaling rapidly based on mission demand.

Downlinking high‑volume data in real time.

“We chose OpenSpace because its orchestration and integrated signal processing deliver the scalability and flexibility required for LEO small sats in a way traditional hardware‑based options could not,” said Nicholas Priborsky, President Connect at SSC Space. “OpenSpace is an enabler of our growth strategy, giving us the extensibility to evolve our services and introduce new network functions that unlock meaningful revenue opportunities across our global footprint.”

OpenSpace Platform is the industry’s only commercially available, fully orchestrated satellite ground system designed to support multiple missions. It eliminates the need to manually integrate disparate ground system functions. Functions and capabilities can be added based on specific needs spanning satcom and EO/RS missions. Virtual network functions are combined with the automated configuration of physical systems-including Kratos digitizers and SSC Space’s antenna control systems-to deliver a complete end‑to‑end service that includes:

Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C)

High‑throughput wideband downlink

Stream recording

Network management

“OpenSpace was built to meet the needs of today’s missions while creating a foundation for what comes next,” said Greg Quiggle, SVP of Product Management for Kratos’ Space Division. “Its fully software‑defined architecture gives partners like SSC Space the freedom to scale, adapt, and continually evolve their networks-positioning them to capture new opportunities as the industry moves toward more dynamic, interoperable, and mission‑driven operations.”

About Kratos OpenSpace

Kratos’ OpenSpace family of solutions enables the digital transformation of satellite ground systems to become a more dynamic and powerful part of the space network. The family consists of three product lines: OpenSpace digitizers for converting satellite RF signals to be used in digital environments; OpenSpace quantum products, which are virtual versions of traditional hardware components; and the OpenSpace Platform, the first commercially available, fully orchestrated, software-defined ground system supporting multiple applications from Earth Observation and Remote Sensing to satellite communications. These three OpenSpace lines enable satellite operators and other service providers to implement digital operations at their own pace and in ways that meet their unique mission goals and business models. For more information about the OpenSpace family visit: www.kratosspace.com/virtual-ground/platform.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, advanced vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

About SSC Space

SSC Space (formerly known as Swedish Space Corporation) is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with more than 50 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space. With local presence on all continents and about 750 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions. We enable successful space projects within Earth observation, telecommunications, security, meteorology, navigation and positioning, scientific research and other applications. Among our strongest assets are Esrange Space Center in northern Sweden, set out to be a leading provider of satellite launch services from mainland Europe, as well as one of the world’s largest commercial ground station networks for satellite communications. More information at www.sscspace.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 28, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

