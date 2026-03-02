Levanta Unifies Creator and Affiliate Programs Across Shopify, Amazon, and Walmart

SEATTLE, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levanta , the affiliate and creator platform for modern e-commerce brands, today announced it is unifying creator and affiliate programs across Shopify, Amazon, and Walmart. Brands and agencies can now activate partnerships fast, run one program across marketplaces and DTC, and optimize spend with cross-channel insight.

Creator and affiliate marketing are converging into a single discipline, but the networks and tools serving this market haven't kept up. Legacy affiliate networks were built for coupon sites and single channel management while creator platforms lack the performance measurement brands require. The result is a fragmented stack of disconnected tools, inconsistent reporting, and rising costs that force brands to manage separate programs for each channel they sell on.

"PPC costs are rising, tariffs are squeezing margins, and the brands that win are going to be the ones investing in creator content that drives real sales and visibility in AI-driven product discovery," said Ian Brodie, CEO and co-founder of Levanta. "Expanding to Shopify’s app ecosystem means omnichannel brands no longer have to run separate programs across siloed platforms. They get one program, visibility into performance across channels, and the ability to invest in creators or affiliates, knowing exactly what they produce."

By bringing creator and affiliate together as a single revenue motion across Shopify, Amazon, and Walmart, Levanta enables brands to manage thousands of partners from one platform and:

Discover and activate high-performing creators and affiliates through an AI-powered marketplace

Automate product seeding to creators at scale, from request to delivery

Complete incentive control, giving brands full flexibility to drive the right behaviors, protect margins and align payouts directly to business goals

Negotiate and manage flat-fee partnerships in one place

Track creator and affiliate performance across channels

Consolidated creator payment tax fulfillment workflow

"The brands we work with are no longer treating creator and affiliate as separate strategies. They're converging, and at Pattern, that's where we see the industry going," said Emma Phelps, senior affiliate marketing manager at Pattern. "When brands can see how their creator and affiliate programs perform across DTC and marketplaces, they stop guessing and start making smarter investment decisions."

Creators also benefit from the unified model. A single platform connects them to brands across Shopify, Amazon, and Walmart, giving them full control over what they promote and tools that fit seamlessly into their existing workflow. Levanta is free for creators and takes no cut of their commissions, so more of a brand's investment goes directly to the partners driving results.

"Creators and publishers have been forced to manage separate relationships and tools for every channel a brand sells on. That's changing," said Joy Tang, CEO of Markable AI. "When creators can access brands across DTC and marketplaces from one place, they spend less time managing logistics and more time creating content that drives results and maximizes their earning potential."

With the addition of Shopify’s app integration, Levanta now provides brands, agencies and creators a single platform to build, manage, and measure creator and affiliate programs across DTC and marketplaces.

Levanta's Shopify app integration is available on the Shopify App Store . To learn more, visit Levanta.io .

About Levanta

Levanta is the unified creator and affiliate platform built for modern e-commerce. It enables brands and agencies to run one revenue-driving partnership program across Shopify, Amazon and Walmart, from discovery to payout, within a single system. Through its AI-powered Creator Marketplace, Levanta connects brands with high-performing publishers, influencers and affiliates while delivering complete visibility, incentive control, and cross-channel performance measurement. To find out more about Levanta, please visit https://levanta.io/ .